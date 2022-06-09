THURSDAY, JUNE 9
BOOK CLUB/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss The View from Alameda Island by Robyn Carr. Each month the group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library or register online.
SEA CREATURES ROCK/Mifflinburg
Sea Creatures ROCK presented 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Drop in and paint a rock as a sea creature. For grades K-5.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Kinsey performs 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The 14th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival continues at the Fremont Social Hall and Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. Parade begins at 7 p.m. and Charles Lee performs at 8 p.m. Parade registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at The Family Practice Center.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Anchor and Arrow performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
Memory Lane performs 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Community Park. Barbecued chicken leg quarters will be sold.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues with rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Turbotville Community Hall 100th Celebration held 6-8:30 p.m. with a special speaker. Entertainment by Aaron Kelly 7-10 p.m.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
Peter Pearson, a nationally recognized authority on Byzantine iconography, will speak at 10 a.m. during Coffee Hour at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. Program is free, open to the public, and will be held in the Community Room. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
COMMUNITY EVENTS/Barnesville
Likens Valley Children’s Museum will kick off its “Under the Stars” community events at the Locust Lake State Park’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Friday. The event starts at 4 p.m. with food trucks, yard games, touch a truck, bands and other family fun events. The “Under the Stars” program will start with a space themed STEM and Art activity stations at 5 p.m., then there will be a special presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope at 8. The event will end with stargazing with volunteers from the Berks Astronomy team who plan to set up telescopes for viewing. Guests can bring their own telescopes as well.
BABY STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Baby Storytime held 11 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess will be playing piano at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St., Lewisburg from 6 to 8 p.m.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The 14th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival continues at the Fremont Social Hall and Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. Jesse performs at 7 and 9 p.m., $1 Hot Dog Night, Whispering Pines crocks No. 1, 2, 3 auctioned at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kick Trax performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
PATIO PARTY/Sunbury
Shockwave Sounds DJ 70s to early 90s Patio Party held 7-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Vaughn Hummel will be performing 6-8 p.m. at McGuigans Public House, 266 Market St., Sunbury.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II will be performing 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., Sunbury.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues with rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Turbotville Community Hall 100th Celebration held 6-8:30 p.m. Lucky Afternoon performs 7:30-10:30 p.m. and community parade at 7.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
MEMORIAL EVENT/Beavertown
The first annual memorial event for Anthony Bowersox and Aimee Auman held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beavertown Carnival Grounds. The day features registration for a car, truck, bike show from 8:30-11:30 a.m., basket auction begins at 10 a.m., cornhole tournament registration from 11 a.m. to noon, Danelle Cressinger Band performs 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., cornhole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m., car, truck, bike show trophy presentation at 1:30 p.m. followed by a motorcycle run. For vendor and registration information, contact Deb at 570-541-1423.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
BASIC CROCHET/Laurelton
Learn basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon at West End Library. Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. There is a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or register online.
TEEN READERS CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The 14th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival concludes at the Fremont Social Hall and Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. Simple Dead performs at 7 and 9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Rich & Nate perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mel Rivers will be performing 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., Sunbury.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Falling Rockers will be performing 6-8 p.m. at McGuigans Public House, 266 Market St., Sunbury.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival concludes with rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Turbotville Community Hall 100th Celebration held 6-8:30 p.m. with a special speaker. Mahoney Brothers perform 7-10 p.m., corn hole registration at 3 p.m., arm wrestling contest registration at 2 p.m., car, truck, bike show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YESTERSHOPPE!/Williamsport
The YesterShoppe! indoor yard sale held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. Museum personnel are requesting the donation of items for the yard sale. Info: 570-326-3326.
JUNE 12-17
INTERNATIONAL TROMBONE SUMMIT/Danville
International Performing Arts Summit (IPAS) will be hosting the International Trombone Summit (ITS) in Danville, Pa., Sunday through Friday. A full concert schedule is available at www.internationaltrombonesummit.org/news. Concerts are free and open to the public as space allows.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
GARDEN TOURS/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will host its annual Mifflinburg-area Garden Tour Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. in and around the Mifflinburg community. The event will feature a variety of properties owned privately and by small businesses, many of which are located on Market, Chestnut and Walnut streets with a few just outside of town. These include properties owned by: One Barn Farm, Tamara Collare and Bill Reed, Josh and Mandy Ruhl, Deisgner Homes, Brian and Denise Holohan, Mifflinburg Corner Co-op, Tyler Aikey and Kylie Seward Aikey, The Art of Living Design Studio. Several locations will feature musical and visual artists, including: Aaron Harvey, metal sculptor; Linda Rishel of Grace Gallery; Shirley Heasley; Luke Hughes, violinist; Erin Rute, harpist; and Jody Johnson Keister. There will be a variety of aspects to each tour, including hardscapes, flower and vegetable gardens, as well as refreshments. Several downtown businesses will have special hours in support of the event. Garden Tour tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online or at Dr. Holman’s office, the Tack Room in Vicksburg and at the Buggy Museum. For more information, visit www.buggymuseum.org or Mifflinburg Buggy Museum on Facebook.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley will be performing 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., Sunbury.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
YESTERSHOPPE!/Williamsport
The YesterShoppe! indoor yard sale held 1-4 p.m. at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. Info: 570-326-3326.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TEEN BRUNCH CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Brunch Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join old and new friends each week for a fun activity. Bring a lunch and the library will supply a dessert. Today features tie dye. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or register online.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival will be held at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Beef chili, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and R.A.T.L. Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
PRESCHOOL STORY & ACTIVITY TIME/Laurelton
Preschool Story and Activity Time held 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Attend each week for in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
STORYTIME/Laurelton
PA One Book — Saturday by Oge Mora, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at West End Library. Preschool Story Time features the picture book Saturday by Oge Mora, the 2022 selection for the Pennsylvania One Book, Every Young Child program. Each family present receives one copy of the book. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Sea Glass Mason Jar Take-Home Craft featured The Public Library for Union County. Bring some beach decor to your home this summer with a painted mason jar craft. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up supplies and directions. The library provides a jar and twine. First come first serve while supplies last.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Preschool Storytime meets 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
WONDERS OF EARTH & SPACE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, in collaboration with the Public Library for Union County, NASA, and the NISE Network, invites children to explore the wonders of Earth and space through hands-on activities from 1-3 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. For ages 6-10.
CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR/Lewisburg
Children’s Story Hour, 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Led by Nancy Neilson and friends — an hour of stories and fun. Tales of inspiration for kids of all ages. No charge.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Strawberry Ridge performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kimbo Bryan & Chris T performs a blend of classic rock, blues, folk and Americana, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Ham and bean soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and Lite Switch performs 6:30-9:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days held at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20. Free admission and free parking available. Vendors will provide clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Plenty of carnival food and children’s games, along with hayrides. Entertainment by Joe Bonson at 7 and 9 p.m. Games and food available at the carnival grounds at 5:30 p.m.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
SPEAKER’S SERIES/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society Speaker’s Series begins at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House Museum, 19 Bloom St. Doors open at 6:30. Cost: $5. Enter at the side entrance by the parking lot. Terry Diener will discuss “The Maus Family of Montour County.”
SUMMER STORY HOUR/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Story Hour for Preschool Children (and their caretakers) meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 29 at the Ralpho Township Public Library. Preregistration is helpful by calling 570-672-9449, email ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop at the library.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM/Elysburg
Oceans of Possibilities — 2022 Summer Reading Program meets 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 20, at the Ralpho Township Public Library. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade (2021/2022 school year). Preregistration is necessary. Call 570-672-9449, email at ralpholib@hotmail.com, message on Facebook, or stop in at the library to register your child.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
DECIPHER SECRET MESSAGE/Lewisburg
Secret Message in a Bottle featured 2-4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Drop by the library to send and decipher secret coded messages in bottles. For ages 10 and older.
TODDLER STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Toddler Storytime held 9:30-10 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess will be playing piano at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St., Selinsgrove from 6 to 9 p.m.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geoff Levan will host Geezer Night from 6-8 p.m. at McGuigans Public House, 266 Market St., Sunbury.
CARNIVAL/Watsontown
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival continues at the Watsontown Memorial Park. Food, games, rides by Garbrick Amusements, and nightly entertainment. Beef vegetable soup, ham barbecue, meatball hoagies, and One80 Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m.