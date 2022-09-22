It’s time for the Bloomsburg Fair and if you like great food, entertainment and rides, you won’t want to miss out on a single day of this year’s event.
The 167th annual Fair unofficially kicks off Friday with a vesper service and some exhibits and vendors, but everything opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 1 at the Fairgrounds, 1004 W. Main St., Bloomsburg. The weeklong event will feature a variety of exhibits, food vendors, rides and both free and paid entertainment each night of the week.
Bridget James lives in Austin, Texas, but plans on being back in the area just in time for the fair.
“I used to go every year, but this will be my first time going since 2009,” said James. “I mostly go for the food and people watching.”
James said she also enjoys the educational buildings with the different displays.
“They give a hometown feel to the fair,” she said.
Her favorite part, though, is “definitely the food.”
When she was younger, James said, the fair was all about hanging out with her friends. Now, she is looking forward to going with her husband and family. She encourages everyone to do the same.
“I absolutely recommend the fair to anyone and everyone,” she said.
At the Weis Markets Grandstand this year, musical guests will include Justin Moore, Toby Mac, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Nelly and C&C Music. Fairgoers can also watch Bullride Mania, Full-Size Truck Demo-Derby, Central PA Legend with SCDRA FWD 4-Cylinders, Championship Pulling Series (The Big Rigs Series Finals for 2022), Championship Demo Derby by Youngs Racing and Pro Street Truck and Tractor Pull. Ticket prices and showtimes for each event vary and can be purchased on the fair website.
On the free stage, guests can enjoy performances by Lucky Afternoon Band, Sapphire, Karen Gronsky’s Dancers, 70s’ Flashback, Brad Matchett, MudFlaps, John Stanky, Chris Ruble, Aaron Kelly, Rick K Road Trip, the Mahoney Brothers, the Tom Randy Band, Nashville Music Company, The Avalons, Into the Spin, Uptown Band, Bat out of Hell, the Muck Dogs, The New Individuals, Reminisce, Uptown Band, the Barber Shoppers, Looker and more.
Just looking to wander and see where the day takes you? No worries, the fair has opportunities for that, too. Take a ride on the Sky Ride and take a moment to take in the fairgrounds and all its excitement from above. Guests enjoy an aerial one-way or round-trip gondola ride down the main midway of the fair.
If rides are your thing, you’re in luck. Amusements of America is one of the nation’s premier carnival operators. They are listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest traveling amusement park in the world and currently carry over 100 rides and attraction — 40 of which will be at the fair. Advance ride passes are just $15 (plus fees) and a day pass is $20 (plus fees).
Tiffany Shampney, of Harleysville, attended the fair for the first time as an adult last year. She was born and raised in Pennsylvania and had gone as a child, but moved away in 2000.
“My children were born and raised (elsewhere) so it was all new to them,” she said. “We went for the different vendors, and the rides.”
Shampney said seeing her children smiling and laughing while riding the rides and playing is her favorite part. “I make it a family time with my husband and my children,” she said. “I would definitely recommend going, there are all sorts of things to see and do, different events at the grandstands, different rides etc.”
There will be plenty of animals and livestock at the fair. Guests can head over to the Dog Show Building to see all the different breeds of dogs or tour any of the barns for horses, rabbits and more. Also featured is the All Star Barnyard Review, a show featuring all miniature barnyard animals in a display that is educational and entertaining.
On the ground entertainment will include Glenn Miller’s Big One Man Band, which will show off an arsenal of instruments — Miller plays custom accordions, trumpets, harmonicas, trombone, flugelhorn, baritone, ukulele, button accordion, keyboard and more). Lanny Lee will be delighting children with his balloon critters at the Barton House. Dan and Galla will perform dynamic live musicals; Cycle Circus, the largest FMX freestyle entertainment show of its kind in the world today, will have three shows daily in Millennium Park.
Tickets for admission are available for purchase in advance at www.bloomsburgfair.com as well as at the gate. Parking is $5. For a complete schedule of events, times and prices or for more information, visit www.bloomsburgfair.com.