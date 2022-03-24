LEWISBURG — No two shows are alike, so even if you saw 321 Improv before, you can laugh with them again this Saturday. And, not only will you see a fun show, but audience members play an important role in just how the show will go.
“We always say it’s different from pretty much anything you’ve seen before,” said Carl Crispin, team leader and founder of 321 Improv. A standup comedy show or music concert, he explained, has a firm line that separates performers from the audience. Even a typical improv show will often be in some respects rehearsed. Crispin describes 321 Improv as more personality-based improv comedy.
“We just want to be funny, laugh at ourselves, and laugh at what the audience says. We’ll break down the wall and talk to the audience, get suggestions.”
Oftentimes, an audience member will become an unwitting star of the show depending on what they share or suggest.
Family Life is sponsoring this show, which is for the entire family.
The last slot on the five-event tour will be this Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lewisburg Alliance Church, 137 Supplee Mill Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $10: $13 at the door.
According to Cathlyn Cole, events director at Family Life, this is the second tour 321 Improv has done with Family Life. The first, in 2020, she said was “an outstanding success.”
“The audience has an intimate connection with the comedians because they provide the material used in each show,” Cole said. “Because of that connection with the audience, it creates an informal closeness, and people absolutely love them. The audience very much feels a ‘part’ of the show.”
321 Improv consists of Crispin, from Boca Raton, Fla., Mike Domeny from Manchester, N.H., and Jeremy Schofield from Oklahoma City. The name, “321,” Crispin said, stands for “three Christian guys combined into one ministry all to bring glory to the One who makes it all possible.”
“We want to give glory to God in all we do,” he added, saying that while they want to entertain people and make them laugh, they also want them to know that there is “true joy that lasts for eternity.”
Crispin began performing improv about 25 years ago. He was doing it just for fun, but after getting a lot of opportunities to perform at churches and corporate shows, it soon became a full-time occupation. For the last two decades, this has been his career.
“I always look at it as, God had a plan,” he said. “I never studied it or took a class.”
Still, improv requires a certain type of personality, and that’s why he bases his team on what each member can bring to the table.
“I know what I’m looking for,” Crispin said. “People that are kind of larger than life and enjoy begin on stage and enjoy performing.”
While Domeny and Schofield did not have improv experience when they tried out for the team, they both were skilled and experienced performers. According to Crispin, Schofield likes to craft jokes and thinks quickly on his feet. Domeny’s specialty is the more physical side to comedy.
“Our personalities are quite different, but our chemistry is great together,” Crispin said.
They have been performing together for 10 years and even though the three of them live in different states, Crispin said they don’t rehearse. However, he added, “Each show is practice for the next show.” And, he said, it has helped them to solidify a special dynamic, though they still never truly know what the others will do next.
“It makes it entertaining for us too,” Crispin said.
“There’s an energy that comes from a group of people coming together and laughing together,” he said. “There’s nothing better than having a room full of people laughing together.”
Improv comedy also suits his spontaneous personality.
“The idea of walking out on a stage, with nothing scripted or planned, and waiting to see what happens and reacting to it, is quite a rush,” he said.
321 Improv has performed around the world, for audiences ranging from 50 to more than 10,000, at major conferences, festivals, theaters, churches, and more.
Crispin said 321 Improv wants to ensure that no one will be offended by their performance. They focus their efforts on “making sure it’s a great environment for people to sit back and relax and laugh.”
And in that laughter, they also share an important message.
“This event gives us the opportunity to bring clean, wholesome fun and laughter to the entire family — and that will make 5-year-old Johnny and 86-year-old grandma have pains in their sides!”
In addition, Cole said, “Toward the end of the evening, people will hear a personal testimony from one of the comedians that shares how God has touched his life, and it is our greatest hope that people will leave the venue touched by what has taken place during the evening.”
For more information, visit www.321improv.com. For more information on Family Life and for tickets, visit https://www.familylife.org/events/321-improv-mar-26/.