Looking for something fun to do as a family this weekend? The Valley has plenty of options!
1. Ready to roll ... er skate? Head to the Sunset Rink in Shamokin Dam. Admission varies by time, but 10 a.m. to noon Saturday is $5 with free regular skate rental. The rink also has skate times from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for $6.50 plus skate rental. More information is available at sunsetrink.com/admission-skate-rental
2. Need an activity that is both mentally and physically healthy? Lewisburg Children’s Museum is hosting Serene Saturday from 10-10:30 a.m. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes will be held outside, weather permitting. More information available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
3. Help your children learn more about immigration with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s Exhibit Comes to Life on Saturday. Kids can learn about immigration in the 1800s with activities, crafts all while exploring this exhibit. Have you ever wondered why the Statue of Liberty is green? Children will complete an experiment to find out why. Students will make an immigration journal, make a Statue of Liberty crown and torch and create a suitcase. Activities are included with museum admission, which is $7 for ages 1 and up. More information is available at the-children-museum.org
4. Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland in Allenwood will hold its last Heat Wave Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Alternating shows will feature animals from warm climates. The shows on the desert will run at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. while tropical rainforest shows will run at noon and 3 p.m. The shows are included in regular admission, with ages 12 and up costing $18, ages 3-11 costing $16 and children 2 and under get in free. More information is available at reptiland.com
5. Sunday is the first day of spring and the Valley is full of beautiful outdoor locales to explore. Take your family for a day of hiking or biking at the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail that spans from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg, or enjoy a peaceful walk at the Montour Preserve in Danville, Shikellamy State Park in Sunbury, Bald Eagle State Park in Millmont or R.B. Winter State Park in Hartley Township.
Have a family friendly event or activity planned? Tell us about it at news@dailyitem.com