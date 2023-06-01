Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, will be holding its annual carnival through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be nightly food special and SunShine Shows LLC will provide all kinds of rides for all ages to enjoy. For more details, check out the fire company’s Facebook page.
2. Indian Hills Golf Club, 1167 Old Reading Road, Paxinos, is kicking off its 50th Invitational weekend with a family fun night on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. Golfers at the invitational can practice their swing on the course. Afterward, there will be grilling — with a picnic-style menu — and music on the patio, plus face painting, hair tinseling, an ice cream truck and more. If you’ve got questions, call Jill at 570-259-5569 or check out the club’s Facebook page.
3. Celebrate summer learning at the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St., Danville, as they welcome Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner and her puppet friends for a singalong from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The library is kicking off its summer reading program, so families can sign up and let their children — at any age — take a fantastical vacation through books while school is out. Check out details about the singalong and the summer reading program at tbfl.org. Not in Danville? Check out your local library to see what their summer reading program is and how your family can participate!
4. Head to Sunbury Saturday for the Summer Kick Off for some family fun from noon til night at the Merle Phillips Riverfront Park, S. Front Street. Food and craft vendors will be out all day and there will be activities such as a kids bike parade and push pull competitions at noon, rubber duck race at 1 and WXW Wrestling at 2. There will also be live music from Runaway Stroller at 3:30, Claudia Hoyser at 6 and Jason Michael Carroll at 8. It all wraps up at 9:30 with a firework display. For more information, search Sunbury Summer Kick Off on Facebook.
5. Snyder County Tractor Pullers are kicking off their season Saturday night at the Middlecreek Antique Association, 500 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove, at 6:30 p.m. with six classes of truck and tractor pulling. It’s $10 per person, but kids aged 12 and under are free. Families can bring a grill and tailgate or buy refreshments there. For additional details, visit sctpapullers.com
Got a family-friendly event to share? Send info to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com