Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Warrior Run Area Fire Department is hosting its annual carnival through Saturday at the Watsontown Memorial Park on Main Street. Carnival starts at 6 p.m. today and Friday and at 5 on Saturday. The parade will be held Saturday, starting at 5, and a corn hole tournament — registration starts at 5 and the game starts at 6:30. For more information, visit the Warrior Run Area Fire Department’s Facebook page.
2. Let the kids cool off Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Good Will Playground, 4th and Line streets, Sunbury, with a 6-foot hydrant sprinkler and freezer pops while supplies last. The event is sponsored by the Good Will Hose Company’s Playground Project. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult. For more details, check out “Good Will Hose Company, Inc. Sunbury 57” on Facebook.
3. Introduce your children to a musical classic with RiverStage Community Theatre’s “Sound of Music” at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday or 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Watch local actors of all ages tell the real-life tale of Maria and the Von Trapp family in the days leading to World War II. Adult tickets are $15 and children cost $8. For more details, go to riverstagetheatre.org
4. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is hosting “Up from the Jungle” Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. Recommended for children aged 6 and older, this nature walk will take participants along Selinsgrove’s Trail of Trees, 758 Old Colony Road, as they search for jungle birds who may have migrated from Central and South Americas and the tropics. Registration is limited and costs $12 per non-member participant or $10 for members. For more information on materials and clothing, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
5. Noll Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg, is holding its 7th annual Celebration at the Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The living history event is a celebration of the farm’s rich agricultural heritage, showcasing 1800s trade, craftspeople, interactive displays, music and more. The event is free. Find more information at nollspanglernationalhistoricfarm.com
Got a family-friendly event to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com