Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Turbotville Area Community Carnival runs through Saturday at the Turbotville Community Hall grounds, 41 Church St. Festivities start at 6 p.m. and Garbrick Amusement is providing the rides and midway. Vendors and community organizations will have food stands set up nightly. On Friday, there will be a parade starting at 7 p.m. There will be a corn hole tournament Saturday, with registration starting at 3 p.m. Milltown Blues will perform tonight from 7 to 10, Lucky Afternoon will grace the stage Friday at 7:30 and the Mahoney Brothers will close out the carnival Saturday at 7. For more information, search “Turbotville Area Community Carnival” on Facebook. Fremont Fire Department is also hosting its annual Strawberry Festival at 299 Millrace Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, until Saturday. There will be music, games, rides and more. There will be a parade tonight at 7 p.m. followed by music from Chris Woodward & Shindiggin, RATL will perform at 7 p.m. and 9 on Friday and Modern Outlaws will be on stage at 7 p.m. and 9 Saturday, followed by a raffle at 10. For more details, search “Fremont Fire Department” on Facebook.
2. Masser’s Farm, 3979 Line Mountain Road, Klingerstown, is holding its Strawberry Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, strawberry-themed refreshments, kids’ games, barrel train rides, face painting and more. For more details, go to https://fb.me/e/4gPy7iKOh
3. Kingdom Kidz Inc. will be hosting a free puppet program at 1 p.m. Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. Activity rooms open afterwards until 4:30. There will be free popcorn and drinks offered. For additional details, contact Kingdom Kidz Inc by calling 570-836-3313 or visiting https://hiskingdomkidz.org/
4. Appalachian Kayak and Penn’s Tavern Restaurant are hosting Penn’s Tavern Paddle Sunday. There will be two runs, with kayakers choosing between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at Penn’s Tavern Restaurant, 113 River Road, Sunbury, and then drive up river to Shady Nook before floating back to the restaurant. Registration is required. Pricing is $55 for a 3-hour kayak rental, $80 for a tandem rental and $20 for the shuttle only. To sign up or to find more information, call 717-805-8980 or email appalachiankayak@hotmail.com.
5. St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam, will be hosting a campfire at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. KJ Reimensnyder Wagner will be providing music, singing a mix of familiar songs and audience participation songs with a few original pieces interspersed. There will also be refreshments. It’s an evening of free outdoor fun for the entire family. For more information, see St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Shamokin Dam’s Facebook page or call 570-743- 3052.
Got a family-friendly activity to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com