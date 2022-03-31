Looking for something to do with your children this weekend? Here are some fun activities in the area:
1. Milton YMCA, 12 Bound Ave., is holding glow in the dark dodgeball Friday from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. The event is limited to 6th and 7th graders, but more are planned for other ages in the future. A ticket is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. To register, visit gsvymca.org or call Milton YMCA at 570-742-7321.
2. Explore nature on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Glacier Pools Preserve, 757 Pine Tree Road, Hughesville. The Merrill Linn Conservancy is holding a guided nature walk with Bucknell Professor Mizuki Takahashi and easement owner Michael Gross to Glacier Pools’ vernal pools, a type of wetland habitat where interesting amphibians can be found. Participants will learn about the vernal pool amphibians as well as the geology and glacial history that have created the special habitat. Attendees should wear waterproof footwear and bring water and snacks if needed. More information is available at linnconservancy.org.
3. Singer-songwriter and guitarist Sonia De Los Santos will be at the Weis Center, 525 Weis Drive, Lewisburg, on Saturday for a family-friendly concert. The show begins at 1 p.m. but there will be kids’ activities available starting at noon. De Los Santos has won awards for her music and has been hailed by Billboard as “one of Latin children’s music you should know.” Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 18 and younger. For more information, visit bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
4. The Thomas T. Taber Museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, is holding a suncatcher workshop for children ages 6-12 on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. While the event is free, registration is appreciated. All materials will be supplied and parents and children may drop in anytime between 2-3:30 p.m. More information is available by calling 570-326-3326 or visiting tabermuseum.org.
5. Want to explore the area’s rich history? Check out one of the Valley’s museums, including the Montgomery House Museum and the Boyd House Museums in Danville, The Friends of Joseph Priestley House Museum in Northumberland, Fort Augusta and the Hunter House in Sunbury.
Have a family friendly event or activity? Let the Daily Item know about it at news@dailyitem.com