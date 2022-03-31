Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.