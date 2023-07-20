RICHFIELD — Now in its 55th year, Richfield Dutch Days continues to honor its rich Dutch heritage while also offering the community a fun event full of high-quality entertainment, vendors, rides, food, an auction, parade, fireworks and more.
“Folks look forward to it each year and as a way for the whole family to spend time together, whether it’s riding the rides, listening to the nightly entertainment, or eating some homemade funnel cake or French fries,” said Dan Martin, co-president of the Richfield Community Center, which oversees the event. Richfield Dutch Days is the center’s largest fundraiser each year.
“For 55 years, we’ve been sponsoring this event as a way to bring our whole community together as one big family,” Martin said.
Richfield Dutch Days will be held Wednesday to Saturday, July 29, at Basom Memorial Park.
According to Martin, the event is attended by an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 people each evening, including local folks and many out-of-towners.
Each year, a special theme is chosen for the event. According to Daniel Stump, vice president of the community center and chairman of Richfield Dutch Days, this year the theme is “Farming,” he said, “as we honor and thank our local farmers.”
He said the theme ties in with the event’s 2022 Name Quilt that will be auctioned off this year at 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The handmade name quilt has been a huge part of our Dutch Days tradition,” Stump said, “and we are so grateful to all of those involved in the making of this quilt.”
Entertainment will be offered each night on the main entertainment stage, beginning at 8 p.m.: The Broken Record Band on Wednesday, Lucky Afternoon on Thursday, Rich Clare Pentagon Band on Friday, and the Dove Award-winning quartet Gold City on Saturday. The entertainment is sponsored by Juniata Valley Bank, Pennian Bank, Fulton Bank and Rickenbaugh’s Building Supply.
A fireworks display, sponsored by Regester Chevrolet of Thompsontown, will be held at 10 p.m. July 27. Rain date is July 28.
There will also be a number of food and craft vendors on hand each evening.
Stump has been involved with the event for 14 years. For 12 of those years, he has been the parade chairman, and that event continues to be one of his favorite activities for the week.
“Who doesn’t love a good parade?” he said. “I see many folks getting excited and am still fascinated by the number of folks who set up chairs a day or so prior just to have the perfect spot for viewing it.”
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on July 29, and will include more than $1,800 in prize money awarded in various categories, including antique cars, general floats, religious floats, groups, individuals, classic cars, sports rods, farm equipment, and horses. Prize money will also be awarded to the top three registered participants for displaying best in a special theme category that will be announced this year. Registration may be completed online or on the day of the parade from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Country Truck & Car.
Dutch Days will offer meals each night, beginning at 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the featured main dish will be homemade beef pot pie; Thursday will be baked ham dinner; Friday will be pork and sauerkraut; and Saturday, chicken barbecue (chicken halves and dinners available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and after the parade).
Rides will be offered by Sunshine Shows.
Dutch Days will also offer cash Bingo nightly from July 27 to July 29, and a 50/50 Jackpot Coverall at 9 p.m. on July 29.
A silent auction will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday, with the drawing at 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the food and/or pet pantry.
This Sunday, a community picnic and church service will launch Richfield Dutch Days in the park (in case of inclement weather, at Richfield Life Ministries Church). The picnic will begin at 5:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Plates, silverware and drinks will be provided. The church service will follow at 7 p.m.; visitors are urged to bring lawn chairs.