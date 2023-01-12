LEWISBURG — “Saturday Night Fever.” “Dirty Dancing.” “Flashdance” … the 80s have been alive and jumpin’ the past few weeks at The Campus Theatre, and they’re ready to culminate in a celebration of the decade that brought us yuppies, blockbuster movies and MTV.
The Campus Theatre, on Market Street, will host an 80’s Dance Party Saturday at 8 p.m.
The event will feature 80s music and dancing, a cash bar, “gnarly snacks” and an 80s costume contest — acid wash denim, side ponies and leg warmers, anyone?
People today love looking back on the music, the fashion and the movies of that era, said Scotta Magnelli, executive director at The Campus Theatre. Andy Seal, technical director at the theatre, has curated a list of 80s musical selections that are sure to get people’s feet moving.
“West Branch Rental of Lewisburg has generously donated a dance floor that will dominate our main mezzanine, above which will hang a mirrored ball to reflect the festive lighting of the dance floor,” Magnelli said.
Attendees will also enjoy a green screen that allows them to watch themselves and others dance the night away.
“It will be a night full of totally rad 80s music to let everyone dance their hearts out to a decade that never dies,” said Michael Conard, rental director and social media manager for The Campus Theatre.
He pointed out how people seem to have an iconic love for the 1980s, from the films to the music.
“And in recent years, things like ‘Stranger Things’ have reinvigorated that love and obsession for the nostalgic feelings, fashions, music and memories people have from the 80s,” he said.
The holidays are behind us, and there are still several months of cold, dreary winter ahead of us, Magnelli said.
“The dance party gives attendees the chance to forget all that and dress up to dance the night away with friends and neighbors, all the while supporting the downtown gem that is The Campus Theatre,” she said. “For just $20 per ticket, attendees can enter the costume contest, have their picture taken in front of an 80s-inspired backdrop, snack on food donated by local restaurants, and partake of the cash bar featuring a signature drink with light-up ice and straws, just for the fun of it.”
“It is a fundraiser so not only will you come to have a good time, you will be helping the beautiful Campus Theatre stay vital for our community,” said Cindy Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone.
Conard took on the slang of the 80s to describe the upcoming party.
“Whether you lived the 80s firsthand, or just like totally love them as a fan, The Campus Theatre’s 80s Dance Party is going to be one totally outrageous night,” he said. “It’ll give everyone a chance to forget their troubles and cut loose, footloose and just have some major fun, because, you know, just like girls, everyone wants to have fun!”
