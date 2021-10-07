MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — For people who equate autumn with apples, there’s no better place to go than an event that celebrates the fruit in all its forms, particularly the edible ones.
Freemont Fire Department will host their annual Apple Harvest Festival this weekend, starting Thursday through Saturday, at their carnival grounds on 299 Millrace Road, in Mount Pleasant Mills.
The Apple Harvest Festival features vendors, a kids’ zone, hayrides, musical entertainment, a Chinese auction and, of course, food.
“Obviously, with the apple harvest theme, we have apple-themed foods,” said Jake Wagner, chief of the Fremont Fire Department. “We have apple dumplings that people tell us they come just for them. We make 850 every year, and we sell out every year.”
Along with the dumplings, attendees can buy apple cider, hot apple cider and apple butter.
“The apple cider, we actually make that here out of a kettle,” Wagner said.
Along with coffee and hot chocolate, other popular food items include hot sausage, pork barbecue, chicken wraps, fish sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and walking tacos. Also funnel cakes, French fries, bean soup, kettle chicken corn soup and hit & miss engine ice cream making.
People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the live music. On Thursday, Heather Olson will do a Patsy Kline tribute at two shows, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday’s entertainment will be provided by the Air Weaver balloon man, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Swamp Root, country and Southern music group, will perform at 6 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s entertainment includes a car show and more music. The 4th annual Car, Truck and Bike Show, sponsored by Affordable Fuels, in Middleburg, begins at 10 a.m. Trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m. Lucky Afternoon, a rock/oldies/country band, will perform three times, at 12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“There’s lots of good food, good entertainment and things to do with your family,” said Deb Bower, membership secretary and assistant secretary for the Fremont Fire Department.
The top 25 cars in the Car, Truck and Bike show are awarded prizes, along with oldest, most original, people’s choice, harvest choice, best of show and best restored. The top three trucks and bikes will also receive an award.
More than 500 items are up for bid in the Chinese auction. Attendees can also enjoy hayrides, barrel train rides, a kids’ zone, a baked goods wheel, pumpkins, gourds and flowers. Shoppers will enjoy browsing the old country store and the antique, craft, direct sales and flea market vendors.
“You can get an early start on Christmas shopping,” Bower said. “And support the fire department.”
For more information, visit “Fremont Fire Dept. Apple Harvest Festival” on Facebook or call 570-441-1423.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com