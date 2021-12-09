The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on live entertainment over the last two years, and the Susquehanna Valley has certainly been no exception. Despite most arts and entertainment events being canceled altogether, some performances have been able to go on, but with certain health restrictions, for artists and audiences. Now more than any other time of the year, people need an uplifting story to help them see the light at the end of the tunnel.
One such performance will do just that, as Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will present “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,” the holiday ballet by P.I. Tchaikovsky. Directed by dancer and teacher Amy Casimir and produced by her husband, dancer Trey Casimir, this holiday classic will show for two performances, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
This is the fourth consecutive year that Strictly Ballet and RiverStage have co-produced this show, in the spirit of Community Nutcrackers that have been performed in towns and cities all over the country. This year’s production will highlight selected scenes from both Acts 1 and 2 of the ballet and features a large cast of young local dancers, plus two professional guest artists from New York City, Elina Miettinen and James Stevko, are featured.
Amy Casimir grew up dancing for Pasadena Dance Theater in Los Angeles and was the Music Center Spotlight Award grand prize winner in 1992. She had a brief career based in New York City before retiring due to injuries. The founder of Strictly Ballet, she has owned her ballet studio for seven years.
Trey Casimir grew up in Lewisburg and took his first dance lessons at Moyer’s Institute for Dance in Sunbury. While in college, he became more serious about dancing and dropped out to pursue a dance career. Trey ended up dancing for 15 years, mostly in modern dance companies, but also some odds and ends, including operas and a Cyndi Lauper video.
“I always thought it (A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker) would be great for the now defunct Christmas parade to end with a Nutcracker performance,” Amy said. “Instead, we tried to fill the gap the parade left. We are always looking for ways to work with local businesses and bring people to our beautiful Downtown Lewisburg and to give the community something special during the holidays.”
“As time has gone on, we’ve realized how much the Nutcracker feeds us, too,” Trey said. “We get to give something back to the world of dance that gave so much to us, which feels really important and useful.”
For last year’s performance, only cast family members and a major donor were in attendance due to COVID restrictions, so only about 60 people saw the show in the theater.
“However, we livestreamed it and had more than 500 people tune into the livestream,” Trey said. “Hopefully, we will be able to repeat the livestream this year. Stay tuned to RiverStageTheatre.org for details as they become available.”
This year’s performance will be a fully masked production, cast and audience, from the moment attendees enter the building until they leave — even onstage during the show, except for the guest artists’ Grand Pas de Deux. Also, slightly more than half of the seats in the theater will be blocked off so audience members can maintain some distance.
“Both last year and this year we felt it would be irresponsible to do the entire first act,” Amy said. “Some of the scenes have 30 dancers onstage at the same time, and there was no way we could rehearse safely.”
Their focus this year is again on the second act, which they are again performing in its entirety. It is made up of many pieces performed by small groups of dancers, which allows them to maintain some distance during rehearsals and on the stage.
“This year we did decide to include some scenes from the first act in order to tell more of the story and to continue our progress toward our ultimate goal of performing the entire ballet,” Amy said. “The change from Victorian real life in the first act to the fantasy fairy land in the second act is part of what makes the Nutcracker so special — and also what made it unpopular when it premiered!”
The story of the Nutcracker is a fairytale taking the viewer from real life in the first act to a fantasy land in the second act. Amy said the Nutcracker brings the magic of ballet and has something for everyone.
“There is a Nutcracker disguised as a prince, a Mouse King, a battle, dancing snowflakes and flowers, pretty costumes, cute kids, and young local dancers who have worked very hard for three months,” she said. “Some of these dancers were in the original cast four years ago dancing in the ‘cute’ roles, but after four years of training are now able to take on lead roles. The second act ends with the amazing technical skills of our professional guest artists, which leaves both the young dancers in the cast and the audience feeling satisfied and inspired.”
“The Nutcracker is also a cultural icon — almost everyone knows what it is, and almost everyone has an idea or opinion about it,” Trey said. “Even for the most jaded balletomane, though, we hope to surprise, delight and impress; and between the true professionals we have working backstage and the inspiring performers onstage, we usually succeed.”
The show’s poster this year portrays a “light at the end of the tunnel,” and Trey said, “between the designer and the printer, it’s mostly tunnel.”
“Well, that describes the last two years pretty well,” he said. “Last year it was kind of exciting and daring, putting on a performance during a pandemic. This year, everyone’s exhausted and discouraged and COVID has had a much bigger impact on our show.”
This year, they’ve had more than 50 absences from rehearsals due to illness or close contact and didn’t have a single rehearsal with everyone present. Still, Trey said they will make it through and won’t let it get them down.
“Even when times are tough, we will try to keep a smile on our face, a song in our heart, and dancing shoes on our feet,” he said. “I wouldn’t say this year’s performance is a challenge to the virus, but it is a challenge to our friends, neighbors and countrymen to keep going! We’ll get to the light at the end of the tunnel!”