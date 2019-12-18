American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly has an especially large following among crowds in Pennsylvania, where he is from, and this Friday’s concert at the Booth Theater is proof of that.
According to John Brady, founding member of the not-for-profit Zing Productions and Booth Theater, tickets for the event sold quickly within the first week, even before full promotion was underway.
Brady said he, and many friends of his, remember following Kelly’s American Idol journey, and rooting for him. Kelly finished fifth in the show’s ninth season.
When Brady learned that Kelly was going to be performing a Christmas concert on Dec. 1 in Lock Haven, he decided to reach out and see if he would be willing to perform the same show in Danville. While the Dec. 1 show was canceled due to inclement weather, Kelly was happy to schedule a performance at The Booth Theater.
“We’re pretty lucky,” Brady said, adding, “He hasn’t played here before.” He describes the theater as a “small little cabaret room” — an intimate space where the audience can really enjoy the performance.
“It will be a fun night,” he said. “I’m excited.”
They are hoping to book him for more engagements in the future.
It’s something that Kelly seems pretty open to.
“I love any opportunities to sing in my home state,” Kelly said. “My hometown fans are the best and my biggest supporters.”
Friday’s Danville performance will include a variety of music, according to Kelly.
“I’m very much a country artist,” he said, “but there will also be some Christmas and gospel tunes thrown in the set, along with a lot of my original music.”
Kelly has been singing professionally since he was 9 years old, and stepped into the television spotlight for the first time at age 11, on “America’s Most Talented Kids.” At 16, he won the dream ticket to the front of the line for “American Idol” auditions. After his success on the show, he was invited to join “Idol’s Live Tour,” and since then he has been performing for audiences of all sizes and on television shows such as “The Ellen Show,” “David Letterman,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” and “Good Morning America.” In 2017, he sang the National Anthem on the ABC network during the Little League World Series championship game. He continues to work in Nashville, writing songs and collaborating with some of the biggest names in music including Bobby Braddock, Frank Myers, Greg Barnhill, Rafe Van Hoy, James House, Jon Stone, Brian White, Blake Bollinger, Luke Sheets, Debby Throckmorton, Doug Johnson and Don Henry.
Kelly also spends a lot of his time giving back to communities and supporting worthy causes.
He continues to love each moment he’s able to take the stage.
“My favorite thing about performing is getting to express my passion and love with my music in front of an audience,” he said. “I feel very blessed to get to do what I love for a living and that’s thanks to my fans, who I couldn’t do this without.”
The Lock Haven concert has been rescheduled for March 29. Kelly said that show is nearly sold out. He said he’ll also be visiting Pennsylvania a number of times during his summer tour.
More information is available at aaronkellyofficial.com.