To use an AC/DC song title, “For Those About To Rock,” an authentic metal rock band is heading your way.
Back in Black, “The True AC/DC Experience,” will perform at The Front Street Station for their annual Thanksgiving weekend show on Saturday at 7 p.m. Harrisburg-area band Leadfoot will join them.
Back in Black, based in Massachusetts, has played together for 29 years and has performed at the Front Street Station for the past five. The group consists of Tony Sitler, Miguel Goncalves, Bobby Sitler, Dan Molkenthin, Mike “99” Cepress and “Kerry.”
“It is the most high energy, electrifying show on the market, period,” said Goncalves, founding member and bass player.
The group has toured the United States since 1990 armed with a list of more than 80 songs, including hits like “Problem Child,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Thunderstruck,” “Highway to Hell,” and “Back in Black.”
Playing AC/DC’s music is a satisfying experience for Goncalves.
“It’s just as much fun as standing in front of the stage watching it,” he said. “Watching the people is just as much fun. That’s what gets me out.”
Leadfoot formed in 2003 to continue playing ’80’s metal rock music. They cover bands from that decade, including Ratt, Twisted Sister, Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Poison and others.
“We have done a lot of shows with Back In Black,” said Kip Forbes, founding member and bass player. “We’ll be playing a lot of ’80’s hair metal music.”
The band consists of Forbes, Russ Weikel, Patrick Laubscher, Tim Light and Sean Padelski.
“Our singer is phenomenal,” Forbes said. “He’s as close to the original voices as possible. He nails it.”
Leadfoot recreates the metal genre with high energy and long hair. With their schedules freeing up more recently, they are hoping to perform more often in the Susquehanna Valley.
“We play lots of hits,” Forbes said. “You’ll know every song we play.”
Find more information on Leadfoot at “LeadFootRocksPA,” on Facebook. Back in Black can be found at www.backinblack.org.
“We’ve been all over the country playing from coast to coast,” Goncalves said. “People still love AC/DC music, and we do it well. It’s a good combination.”
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at The Front Street Station, brownpapertickets.com or through Fisher Promotions (570-847-1946). Doors open at 6 p.m. and show time is set for 7 p.m.