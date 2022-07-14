BLOOMSBURG — In the heat of summer, take the opportunity to disappear into a land of perpetual winter, an evil White Witch, kindly Father Christmas and a cast of creative characters, some friendly and some decidedly not.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” Thursday through the end of the month. Check BTE’s website, BTE.org, for show times.
The beloved children’s fantasy by C.S. Lewis tells the story of the four Pevensie siblings who slip through a wardrobe door into the land of Narnia, a land of talking animals and mythical creatures ruled by the evil White Witch. It’s up to the siblings to help restore Aslan, the true leader of Narnia, to power.
The play actually starts in the summer, with the Pevensie siblings in the real world, said director Amy Rene Byrne.
“Part of the magic is that they’re transported to this snowy land,” she said, noting that the BTE has tweaked the story a bit, setting it in the United States rather than England. “There’s also a very interesting appearance of Father Christmas in the middle of it. So, kind of a Christmas in July feeling.”
BTE members are especially happy to be welcoming a cast of local children back to their stage after COVID restrictions kept them away for the past couple of years, said Andrew Hubatsek, who directed “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at BTE in 2005 and who now plays the roles of the professor, Father Christmas and Aslan.
“At least 20 kids are on stage with us,” he said. “Things haven’t been the same since kids haven’t been allowed in.”
BTE members have known some of the youngsters for the past 10 to 15 years, he said.
“We get to see kids grow up here in the theater,” he said. “It’s more a collaboration than teaching. We show them how theater works. They have to rise to a certain level. They are doing fantastic work.”
“This is the first time since the beginning of COVID that we will have kids back on our stage,” Byrne said. “It’s a pretty big deal for us.”
Hubatsek also mentioned the efforts of Aaron White, who designed the set and portrays Bert and Mr. Beaver.
“It’s kind of his return to a huge extravaganza with many people on stage,” Hubatsek said. “It’s going to be a wild ride.”
Byrne said one of her favorite aspects of the show is how much it centers on creativity and imagination.
“These kids are going on a really epic journey, traveling a great distance, but it all takes place on our stage,” she said. “There’s great creativity in stage, sound and set design to create the illusion of traveling a great distance.”
She noted the number of animals portrayed in the story — owls, leopards, foxes, sheep and more, which requires creativity in their costumes. She also mentioned the mischievous wood nymphs, which change parts of the scene right in front of the Pevensie kids to create the distance of their epic journey.
“They are also very much a part of the world of Narnia — some are even on the Witch’s side,” Byrne said. “It’s just a really imaginative, magical show. I think that’s what people will like.”
On July 24 at 3 p.m., BTE will offer a Sensory-Friendly performance, free to audience members who would better enjoy the show with modifications such as “leaving house lights on, allowing audience members to talk and freely express themselves, permission to enter and exit the theater as needed, reduced light and sound cues, warning of potentially intense scenes, access to a quiet room and more.” For more information, visit www.bte.org.
