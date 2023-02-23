MILTON — Catch a night of fun music that people will recognize and sing along with.
Adam & the Armadillos will make their debut Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Milton VFW Post 1665, on Park Avenue.
The group consists of Adam Yarger, lead vocals/acoustic guitar; Alex Sterbenz, lead guitar/bass; and Brandon Deamer on drums.
“Our set varies from classic country from artists like Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash to some of the more newer, but not so mainstream artists like Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan,” Adam Yarger said. “We also have a ton of great sing-a-longs and songs people know.”
The band also throws in originals from time to time to promote Yarger’s music, which is available on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, etc., and can be found by searching Adam Yarger.
Described on their Facebook page as an “All-American, Honky Tonk band from Central Pennsylvania, Adam and the Armadillos recently performed for Penn State’s THON at the Bryce Jordan Center. They play at The Phyrst, in State College, every Monday night.
“We’ve been getting really great positive feedback,” Yarger said. “People love that we play country music that they actually listen to, and not what is pushed on them from mainstream radio. Our show aspect is pretty cool too, from our gold sequin backdrop to our dual geyser fog machines. We also love to take requests from the crowd and keep them involved.”
The Milton VFW offers daily specials, including chicken sandwiches, haddock sandwiches, chicken baskets and wings, as well as appetizers like cheese sticks and egg rolls. Bartender Carol Kerstetter said the place has become a welcoming spot for local customers.
“They become friends here,” she said. “They’ve become a tightknit group. When they walk in the door, they always know somebody who will be there.”
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com