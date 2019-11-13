The glitz and romance of a prom does not have to belong exclusively to high-schoolers. Adults can also sport black ties, dress shoes and satin gowns for an evening of glamorous fun.
The Watsontown Inn will host an Adult Prom in their Moon Room on Saturday at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Kayla Shoemaker, of Watsontown, the event will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Starmaker Entertainment will provide sound, lighting and karaoke opportunities.
Shoemaker, 27, has sponsored several other fundraisers and cites her mother, Wendy Shoemaker, as an influence in steering her toward helping worthwhile causes.
“My mom’s been a very big part of different organizations around Watsontown,” Kayla said. “She’s definitely had a big influence and impact on this.”
The prom will include a small raffle and door prizes. Meals are available for purchase at the Inn.
“We have 25 to 30 gift baskets and certificates,” Kayla said.
Themed baskets include a Date Night with dinner at Barrel 135, in Williamsport, and a Day Trip complete with transportation by Susquehanna Trailways. Gift certificates are donated by local businesses and restaurants.
The adult prom was Kayla’s idea, her mother said.
“Kayla mentioned it in early spring. She said, you know, I think I want to do an adult prom,” Wendy said. “She wrote letters and sent them to businesses and got gift certificates from them.”
As a newborn, Kayla spent five days in Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville. In high school she began holding fundraisers to support the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. A few years ago she hosted a Black-and-Blue Ball to benefit the Children’s Hospital, with black indicating a dress-up option and blue referring to jeans.
Kayla’s grandmother died due to muscular dystrophy, which steered her to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“I lost my grandmother to muscular dystrophy, so I kind of wanted to do something in honor of her,” Kayla said.
Wendy has been involved in the Watsontown Business Association and other organizations and said Kayla has always helped her with those events.
“I’m very proud of her, and I know with what she’s doing, the money goes to great organizations,” she said.
The Adult Prom will give people a chance to dress up and enjoy a night out, Kayla said. Attendees must be 21 years or older.
“It’s going to be a really fun night,” Wendy said. “Everybody seems excited. She has a wonderful response on Facebook. The numbers keep going up.”