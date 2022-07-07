Enjoy the sounds of Central Pennsylvania country artist Alex Cooke when he performs live at Pineknotter Brewing Company, Thursday at 7 p.m., at 254 Front Street, Northumberland.
Born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Cooke spent a lot of time in the mountains close to Boone where he eventually attended Appalachian State University. Cooke moved to Central Pennsylvania with his wife Lacey in 2014 and they now live in Halifax with their two sons. He has been playing live music since 2014.
“In 2017, I found Jesus Christ and gave my life to Him as my Lord and Savior,” he said. “Since then, I also use my gifts to help people glorify and worship the Lord in and outside of our church, Halifax United Methodist.”
Cooke’s musical influences include Johnny Cash, John Prine, Merle Haggard, and many others. His repertoire includes covers from his favorite artists with a mix of his own original music.
“I mostly play older country/western music and bluegrass intertwined with southern gospel,” he said. “My favorite songs to play right now, that I wrote, are ‘The Little Things,’ ‘When the Leaves Start Falling,’ and ‘Central Pennsylvania (Is Where I’ll Die).’”
Pineknotter Brewing Co. has live music every Thursday and Saturday, and Cooke has been playing there for a few years. The area and the venue have been like a second home to him, as his in-laws live in Northumberland just a few blocks away.
“Alex has been in our rotation from close to the start,” said Brandon Fisher, co-owner of Pineknotter, along with Derek Fisher, Tread Fisher, and their wives, Ashley, Jenna, and Bea Fisher.
Cooke just recently started to book shows on a regular basis again, as things are getting back to normal in terms of performing live music.
“I kind of took a break during that period, but I’m getting back out there as much as I can,” he said.
This winter, Cooke plans on recording an album or EP specifically of songs he has written.
“What that looks like I don’t know, but I do know I am really focusing on writing and recording my own music,” he said. “I would eventually like to be able to fill a full set with my own songs.”
Cooke hopes to draw a large crowd to Pineknotter so they will keep having him back.
“I just try to play my best when I show up and cater to the atmosphere of the audience,” he said. “That plays a huge part in what I decide to play.”
“Alex always provides the crowd with great country music and he is a true professional,” Fisher said. “We hope the crowd comes and enjoys some freshly made pizza, Pineknotter brews, and of course, some fantastic live country music from Alex Cooke.”