The Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg, will once again host renowned blues musician Alexis P. Suter this Sunday from 7-9 p.m.
General admission, reserved seating and bar seating tickets all run $17. Thos looking to purchase tickets at the event, the cost will be $22.
Suter began singing in church at the age of four, and met the Mills Brothers and saw them perform in concert five years later. Her interest in music developed at school where she learned to play the sousaphone and expanded her knowledge of gospel music when attending different churches in her neighborhood.
Suter released her debut single in 1990, “Slam Me Baby,” recorded in a house music setting, which led her to become the first African American woman to be signed to Epic/Sony Records. Years later the track was used on the Live & Remastered compilation album. She later signed with Hipbone Records, releasing Shuga Fix, her debut album in 2005. The same year she and her backing band caught the attention of Levon Helm, who invited them to open for him at his Midnight Rambles in Woodstock, New York.
In 2008, her third album, Just Another Fool, was released by Hipbone Records. It included a guest appearance on piano by Ted Kooshian. Suter has been a guest on The Artie Lange Show and Imus in the Morning, and with her band has opened for artists including Bo Diddley, Dickey Betts, B.B. King, Coco Montoya, Etta James, Buddy Guy, Allen Toussaint, and Emmylou Harris. B.B. King stated “It’s a rare thing to share the stage with great talent like that young lady.”
Suter and her band have appeared at music festivals including Springing the Blues, Briggs Farm Blues Festival (2007, 2009, and 2011), Musikfest (2011), and Blast Furnace Blues Festival (2012).
In 2015, Suter was nominated in the ‘Koko Taylor Award’ category at the 33rd Blues Music Awards. Ruthie Foster won the title.