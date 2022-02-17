For the 2021-2022 “Arts in Bloom,” Syncopated Ladies Live!, a thrilling and energizing show comes to Bloomsburg University, Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Mitrani Hall at the Haas Center for the Arts, 400 E. 2nd St., Bloomsburg.
An all-female tap production from Los Angeles, Syncopated Ladies propels beautiful, classy and diverse women onto the stage, weaving their inspiring stories with intricate footwork, feminine prowess and energy.
Founded and created by Emmy-nominated tap dancer and choreographer, Chloe Arnold, Syncopated Ladies’ music videos have gone viral, amassing more than 100 million views. The winners of the first dance crew battle on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” Syncopated Ladies have performed on “Good Morning America,” “The Ellen Show,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” They have worked with Beyonce and performed at the U.S. Open.
“We can’t wait to share our joy and love through the amazing language of tap dance,” said Arnold, choreographer and founder of Syncopated Ladies, and a protégé of actress, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen. “We can promise you it will be nothing like you’ve seen before!”
Syncopated Ladies Live! is a celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, and Black girl magic wrapped up in the package of a music video. Tapping to popular music from Prince to Beyoncé, the Syncopated Ladies are electrifying in this nonstop action-filled show.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to share Syncopated Ladies with live audiences across the country, but especially in my home state of Pennsylvania,” said Kaleena Rallis, CEO of SILLAR Management, manager to Syncopated Ladies, and one of the producers of Syncopated Ladies Live! “This is a really significant moment, not only as they embark on their first national tour, but also as the first all-Black, all-female group of tap dancers to tour in over 100 years. This is an event that shouldn’t be missed.”