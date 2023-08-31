ELYSBURG — There is nothing that says home like an entire town coming together to celebrate community and honor their heroes.
The first All Home Days was held in Ralpho Township more than a century ago to welcome home their troops from World War I. The celebration became an annual event, and for the first few years every fall, activities spanned a whole week.
According to Glenda Weikel, a member at large for All Home Days Association, those first events were held where the town’s Dollar General store is currently located. In 1925, it moved to a donated parcel of land where it continues to be held today. It expanded later when an adjacent parcel was acquired.
It continues to include a patriotic focus. A September 11th Tribute will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and a Tribute to Veterans at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The All Home Days property also contains a Field of Flags, with about 1,000 flags, to remember their veterans.
Back to roots
Weikel grew up in Elysburg. She moved away for 30 years but recently returned to her roots. For the last three years, she has been a part of All Home Days. It was a chance for her to reunite with the community.
“For me, All Home Days was always my favorite thing,” she said. “It brought back childhood memories.”
When she was a child, she said the event included a toy and pet parade. “I have very fond memories of decorating my bike with crepe paper streamers,” she said. “Back then, every kid in town was in the parade.”
She also enjoyed the annual art contest and said while working in her mom’s attic recently, she uncovered all of her ribbons that her mom had saved for her, along with some photos from the 1970s that showed all the kids involved in the parade.
“I want to help other children get that connection to their community,” she said, “and those feel-good memories.”
More vendors, contests
All Home Days this year will include food vendors, and even more craft vendors, both inside their building and outside. They have asked for permission to close part of the street so that the interested vendors can set up their tables.
“I think it’s going to be really, really nice this year as far as the selection,” Weikel said.
Also this year, there will be a Cutest Pet Contest. Participants can enter their pets for $10, and guests can vote for the cutest pet by depositing money in voting boxes. The top three will win prizes sponsored by All Home Days and Selinsgrove PetSmart. All proceeds will go to Wounded Warrior Project.They will also offer a cornhole tournament this year at noon at the baseball field, hosted by the SCA Wrestling Boosters. Bingo will also be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, and a spaghetti dinner will be offered from 4:30 to 6:30 on Sunday in the dining hall.
Saturday’s schedule will also include breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.; an art show at 9 a.m.; the parade at 11:30 a.m.; a flower show and children’s art show from 1 to 7 p.m.; music by Dead Simple from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.; and a taco/chicken/potato dinner in the dining hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule will include breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.; an art show at 9 a.m.; car show registration from 9 a.m. to noon; a church service at 11 a.m., led by Andrew Knisely of Elysburg Alliance Church; a flower show and children’s art show from 1 to 7 p.m.; car show awards at 1:30 p.m.; music by Looker from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:50 to 8:50 p.m.; and a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
On Monday, breakfast will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.; registration for Rotary 5K at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. and awards at 10:30 a.m.; art show at 9 a.m.; flower show and children’s art show from 1 to 7 p.m.; music by Pepper Street from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and a chicken barbecue dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
One of Weikel’s main coordinating duties is to organize the popular parade, which will form at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and begin at 11:30 a.m. at Center Street and progress to Community Park. Parade awards will be announced at 1 p.m.
Last year, the parade was organized around a holiday theme. This year will be a movie theme. Pre-registration is encouraged. There will also be a Selfie Station with movie props for fun photos in the dining hall.
“It’s not just a toy and pet parade anymore,” she said, adding that they are always looking to get more adults and businesses involved from town and the surrounding areas. “We want to make it everybody’s parade.”
This will be the second year for the parade to have a grand marshal: Ed Gappa. Gappa is the former president of All Home Days Association and began serving as a member in the early 1980s. He has been integral to the association’s growth over the years, and was very active throughout the community, along with his wife, Judy. All Home Days awarded him “Citizen of the Year” in 1992.
“It’s quite an honor that they selected me for grand marshal,” the 78-year-old said. “I was quite humbled when they told me that.”
He said he’ll be embracing the movie theme by dressing as Zorro and riding in a black convertible driven by his granddaughter, Kendyl Swank.
He remains very proud to have been involved with All Home Days for so many years.
“It’s probably the longest-running celebration for veterans in the United States,” he said. “It’s been getting bigger and more successful every year, it seems.
“It’s a great thing to belong to and be involved with,” he said.
All Home Days urges new members and volunteers to get involved to ensure this longtime tradition continues for future generations.
Weikel said All Home Days Association is always looking for ways to expand and improve their property. For the last two years, they were part of the Elysburg yard sale event and held their inaugural Jolly Jamboree event last holiday season.
This year, they were able to upgrade their dining hall by replacing the picnic tables with new tables and folding plastic chairs. They are also working on other upgrades, such as new doors on the dining hall and new bathrooms.