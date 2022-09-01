ELYSBURG — The Elysburg community has been honoring veterans every year since they welcomed home their World War I troops in the fall of 1919. While the All Home Days celebration has grown to include a larger property and a variety of offerings and festivities for the community, the focus on veterans remains center stage more than a hundred years later.
According to Andy Bower, chairman of the All Home Days board, a number of the Labor Day weekend’s daily activities are planned with veterans in mind.
“A lot of everything we do is in honor of living and deceased veterans,” he said.
These activities including a Cub Scout ceremony to retire American flags, a fireworks display and a special tribute to veterans.
The All Home Days Association wants to do even more in the future. Bower said they want to continue giving back to veterans all year round in various ways, such as paying for veterans’ Palm Sunday dinners.
All Home Days is also very much about the community in general.
In a special message posted on the association’s website this year, All Home Days’ president Edward Lanning wrote, “Community involvement has been our focus this year as an Association, as demonstrated by the theme we adopted: ‘Unity through Community.’”
He wrote that they have boosted their social media presence, increased their membership, and assisted with the maintaining and improvement of the grounds. They did so with the help of community businesses and volunteers — a partnership they hope will continue to grow in years to come.
Bower said the All Home Days celebration is 100 percent community-based, except for a few outside vendors.
“Everybody who comes here to our event is somehow related to our community,” he said.
The event is also a place where many local organizations are able to do important fundraising.
Nancy Gobee is the current treasurer of All Home Days, but prior to serving with the association, she was a part of the event as a vendor. She continues to not only be a vendor, but to oversee the scheduling of the many indoor arts and craft vendors for All Home Days.
Gobee’s work can be viewed on Etsy as “Nancy’s Workshop.” She enjoys making a variety of crafts to sell, including fabric purses, recycled jeans purses, plate cozies, jewelry pouches, wreaths, ponchos, neckwarmers and even custom-made dog coats.
“Crocheting is my passion,” she said, adding that she doesn’t promote her work as a business, but rather as her hobby, which she has been especially enjoying as a retiree.
She looks forward each year to presenting her work at All Home Days, and enjoying the friendly atmosphere of the small venue for three days.
“We get a pretty good crowd,” Gobee said, adding that they seem to be growing.
“I think we’re going to have a good year.”
The event also offers food trucks, entertainment in a covered bandstand and bleachers each evening, a parade (this year with a “Holidays” theme), and fireworks — the latter an addition to All Home Days since its 100th anniversary in 2019.
Saturday will begin with breakfast in the dining hall from 8 to 11 a.m. ($7 for adults, $4 for children 10 and under). Parade registration will be at 10:30 a.m., and the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. and travel from Center Street to the Community Park. Parade awards will be announced at the stage at 1 p.m. A Cub Scout retirement of American flags will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Entertainment by “Looker” will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and a September 11th Tribute will be led by Marc Burlile from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
On Sunday, breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Car show registration will be at 9 a.m. at the old youth sports football field; car show awards will be given at 2 p.m. A church service will be held at 11 a.m. Entertainment for the day will be by Pepper Street, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:50 to 8:50 p.m. A fireworks display will be presented at 9 p.m.
On Monday, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Registration for the Rotary 5K will be at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m., and an awards presentation at 10:30 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by Memory Lane from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A Tribute to Veterans will be held at 4:30 p.m. A chicken barbecue dinner will be served in the dining hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10.
Gobee sees All Home Days as an event that is mostly just about “the community coming together and enjoying the three-day holiday.”
Having moved so many times in her life, and lived in so many big cities, Gobee said she has found rural life in Elysburg refreshing.
“Elysburg is a town where everybody knows everybody,” she said. and they have known each other for decades.
A self-described “social person,” she said she has enjoyed getting to know the other vendors and meeting new people.
Bower, who grew up in Elysburg, likens All Home Days to “going to a family picnic.”
“It’s like one big community party,” he added.
He has seen people he grew up with leave town, but often come back for the celebration — an end of summer, or Labor Day tradition.
All Home Days Association owns the property on which the festival is held. The property includes the park, some large buildings that are rented out by private parties throughout the year, and athletic fields for local sports groups.
For more information, visit the All Home Days facebook page, or http://www.allhomedays.com.