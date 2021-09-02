Elysburg All Home Days returns Saturday, Sept. 4 to Monday, Sept. 6, to celebrate the 102 year-old event with a car show, food, music, fireworks, 5K race/walk and much more at the Ralpho Community Park in Elysburg.
“This event is all about the veterans and community and we get a nice crowd from out of town,” said Andrew Bower, chairman of the All Home Days Association.“We have 50 crafters that are inside and outside and 40 vendors. Vice-president Melissa Snarski added, “Our park is full this year.”
Having a well-attended event is important to the All Home Days Association since this is one of three fundraisers they have each year for the community. “The money raised goes to support the Ralpho Park, first and foremost, but we also help veterans with food, heating oil and rides to doctor’s appointments,” said Bower.
Money raised for the park will help with maintenance that includes mowing grass and tree trimming.”Without the association, nothing would get done. We do as much as we can with the little resources that we have,” said Bower.
Volunteers take six months to plan the celebration every year. As a volunteer for 30 years, Snarski said, “There are no paid members. Everyone who is a volunteer has passion to help the community or the veterans. We do it because we love the community and the park. The volunteers deserve a big thank you.”
Elysburg All Home Days kick off with a breakfast that is sponsored by the association, on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. Following the breakfast, a parade will begin at 11:30 a.m., leaving from Center Street and ending at the park. Then the flower show will commence at 1 p.m. and a moving September 11 tribute will be held at 5:30 p.m.
For all three days, the park will be filled with the aroma of local food vendors’ delicious offerings. “We have pizza, stromboli, pierogies, potato pancakes, funnel cakes, sausage sandwiches, chicken fries and haluski,” said Snarski.
Two events that are embraced by the community are the car show and 5K race/walk. The car show will be held on Sunday starting at 9 am., with the presentation of awards for the best cars taking place at 2 p.m. The Elysburg Rotary 5K Run and Walk will be held on Labor Day. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race beginning promptly at 9 a.m.
Fireworks will again take to the sky on Sunday at 9 p.m. Bower said that the community embraced them in the past and the association was able to fund them thanks to sponsors that include Jeff’s Auto Body and Recycling in Paxinos, Fairfield Dodge in Danville and Superior Plus in Ralpho Township. Snarski is grateful to all the donors who helped to sponsor the event and said, “Most of our donors are local business owners and they are very generous.”
Music will fill the park with bands that include Looker, Pepper Street and Memory Lane.
Bower is looking forward to a flurry of activity at the park, since the event was cancelled last year because of pandemic restrictions. He said, “It was disappointing even though we understood that we had to do what was best for the community.” Bower added, “This one is not going to be canceled.”
Snarski is elated, as well. She said, “It’s like a big end of summer event. It’s a big community that comes together and it is so packed that it is unreal.”
To register for the car show and 5K race/walk or to view a schedule of events, visit allhomedays.com for more information. Bower noted that this is a new website for the organization.