SUNBURY – Something about hearing live music during the holidays puts everyone in a festive mood as they enjoy good food, original drinks and professional musicians.
Allan Combs’ Soul Medicine will perform Friday at 7 p.m. at the Iron Vines Winery, on Raspberry Avenue.
“At Christmas time when you perform, it just seems like a more whimsical time for everyone,” Allan Combs, II, said. “Everyone is in a good mood, for the most part. I’m not usually a Christmas music person, but it’s infectious.”
Although Combs has performed at Iron Vines Winery many times, this will be his first time performing there with his band. The group consists of Combs doing guitar and vocals; Sean Madden, drums and vocals; Tim Latshaw, bass and vocals; and Bryan Noaker, vocals and keyboard.
“People are really looking forward to it, with the whole band,” said Gail Brandon, general manager at Iron Vines Winery. “We’re lucky to get the whole band, for a change.”
Allan Combs’ Soul Medicine performs a good mix of covers and originals that, for the most part, carry a positive message.
“We enjoy playing the music as much as people enjoy listening to it,” Combs said. “That helps, as well.”
Iron Vines offers a variety of different entrees each night, including chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs and chicken-broccoli penne with roasted parmesan cheese sauce. Guests are already enjoying their new winter cocktail, a salted caramel apple martini with Apple Pie Moonshine and salted caramel bourbon served in a cinnamon-sugar-rimmed glass with a caramel cream garnish.
They also sell gift baskets with chocolate, candles and their logo on a wine glass, and wine bottle “sweaters” decorated with gnomes and reindeer.
Knowing that lots of people head home for the holidays, Combs is hoping for a full house.
“This will be the band’s first time performing together at Iron Vines,” he said. “We’re excited to play, and we’d really love to see a lot of familiar faces.”
“He’s just a really, really good guy,” Brandon said of Combs. “Even if he wouldn’t be singing, people would love him.”
For more information, visit “Iron Vines Winery” on Facebook or www.allancombsiimusic.com/home.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com