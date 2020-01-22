Contemporary jazz musician Allison Miller and her group, Boom Tic Boom, will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bucknell University’s Weis Center.
The NYC-based drummer/composer/teacher engages her roots in improvisation as a vehicle to explore all music.
Miller has been named “Top 20 Jazz Drummers” in Downbeat Magazine and her composition, “Otis Was a Polar Bear,” is on NPR’s list of The 200 Greatest Songs by 21st Century Women.
Miller is Monterey Jazz Festival’s 2019 Artist in Residence, alongside bassist/producer Derrick Hodge. She is also the first recipient of the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation’s Commissioning Grant.
Boom Tic Boom features pianist Myra Melford, violinist Jenny Scheinman, clarinetist Ben Goldberg, cornetist Kirk Knuffke, bassist Todd Sickafoose and Miller on drums and composition. The band is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of its fifth album, “Glitter Wolf.”
Boom Tic Boom has been met with acclaim, receiving 4.5 stars from Downbeat and making “Top 10 Jazz Albums” lists for Downbeat, The LA Times, Jazz Journalists Association and Something Else.
Rivers are the lifeline of America, and in the 19th and 20th century, many social movements took place around waterways. “In Our Veins: Rivers and Social Change” is a multimedia suite for chamber jazz ensemble and tap dancer centered around five American rivers (Susquehanna, Delaware, James, Hudson, Schuylkill) and the social and environmental changes they inspired.