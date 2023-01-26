SELINSGROVE — Don’t expect horse-and-buggy jokes and Pennsylvania Dutch humor. Growing up Amish has made this comedian develop a love/hate relationship with technology that we can all relate to.
Raymond, the Amish Comic, will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 on Route 522.
It’s human nature to become obsessed with something you weren’t allowed to have when you were younger, said Raymond, the Amish Comic. (He doesn’t reveal his last name.) Among other things, his obsession with technology, coupled with pandemic shutdowns, fueled an eagerness to learn how to stream live from his living room. and that gave him all sorts of new material for his standup comedy routine.
“Lots can go wrong,” Raymond said. “The live stream can and did freeze. and my wife, Mrs. Comic, would be monitoring the chat from another room.”
On various occasions, she walked in to tell him:
“Your stream is frozen and you look like a photograph and nobody can hear you.”
“You are sideways.”
“The fans are saying that when you move a certain way, the hat on your head lines up with the hats on hooks behind you and it looks like you have mouse ears!”
Undaunted, Raymond also dabbled with virtual backgrounds, only to learn that if the speaker moves around too much, the virtual background “eats” the speaker, and Raymond would literally disappear on the screen.
As he continued to experiment, he learned that technology could mesh with his family pets.
“We also had a cockatiel, Sparkey, who loved when I streamed live,” Raymond said. “She flew into my show on a regular basis, landing on my hat or perching on my mic stand. Sparkey got a following, and fans loved to watch me give her a drink out of my glass.”
Eventually Raymond tested his act during live streams and gave his fans a chance to tell him what was wrong. He actually edited his technical settings live, during the stream.
“This became a lot of fun until we realized everyone was watching me on different devices, and one person might have a problem that another person did not,” he said.
Some people told him he was sideways on their screen while others said he was fine on theirs. With no way to fix that, he finally told people they might have to turn their own device to straighten him up.
As frustrating as the technology could be, he did find an enjoyable aspect in the smiley/laughing face emojis that floated across the computer screen as fans sent him their reactions.
“It actually took some time getting used to performing live again as actual people laughing was messing me up,” he said. “I was used to emojis.”
Joe Dubaskas, club manager at the Selinsgrove VFW, said audiences love the Amish Comic.
“This is the fifth year he’s been coming here, and we sell out every year,” Dubaskas said. “He’s funny. A little vulgar at times, but he hits on the things that are happening. Technology, computers, lap tops, cell phones …. People are loving him.”
Raymond said his live stream audience shares a lot of inside humor and would often tip with donations and ask him to “Keep going tonight.”
“More than a few people thanked me for getting them through the pandemic,” he said. “When you’re stuck at home alone, you’re really alone. It was really rewarding to hear that folks looked forward to my weekly stream.”
The Amish Comic is also doing a “Bring Theaters Back Tour,” which supports community theaters.
“I still stream to a small group of folks on my Patreon/Amishcomic (www.patreon.com/amishcomic),” he said. “They have formed a kind of fan club and got to know each other in the chat.”
