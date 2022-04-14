For its 2022 concert series, the Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art is proud to present one of its annual shows with Stuart Malina & Friends, a small ensemble highlighting a selection of classical favorites and rarities. The show will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m., 176 Water Company Road, Millersburg.
2022’s Stuart and Friends program explores maestro Malina’s favorite works for Piano Four Hands by Schumann, Rachmaninoff, and one of his most lovingly crafted pieces by Brahms, his “Liebeslieder Waltzes.” These works will feature a vocal ensemble, including baritone Jonathan Hays, soprano Rebecca Myers, mezzo soprano Diana Grabowski, and tenor Christyan Seay. Ya-Ting Chang, pianist of the Mendelssohn Piano Trio, will join Malina for this concert.
“Stuart Malina and his friends have been performing a spring concert here at the Ned Smith Center for a number of years,” said Executive Director John P. Booth. “The performance provides our members and friends an opportunity to celebrate the arts in a very personal and intimate setting. As the executive director, it gives me great pride to be able to offer this level of performance while maintaining the casual setting and atmosphere our namesake, Ned Smith, would have approved of.”
This year marks Malina’s 21st season as music director and conductor of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra. During this period, the orchestra has seen remarkable artistic and economic growth and solidified its place as one of the premiere performing arts organizations in the state.
In 2007, Malina made his Carnegie Hall debut, conducting the New York Pops in an all-Gershwin tribute including “Rhapsody in Blue,” which he conducted from the keyboard. In 2013, Malina was appointed principal guest conductor of The Florida Orchestra, leading nine concert series each season, including the orchestra’s highly acclaimed “Coffee” series. Previously, he was music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and associate conductor of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.
In September 2019, Malina was appointed Music Director of the Lake Placid Sinfonietta, the orchestra of the Adirondacks, which performs for six weeks each summer. This past December, he made his St. Louis Symphony debut. He has recently performed with the symphony orchestras of Fort Worth, Hawaii, Eugene, Hong Kong, New Mexico, Fresno, Charleston, and Greensboro, as well as the Chautauqua Institution and the Sarasota Music Festival. He has had multiple engagements with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Eastern Music Festival.
As the Arts and Entertainment Committee Chair of the Ned Smith Center, Christopher Dietz said it brings him great joy to be part of a wonderful group working hard to assemble a diverse range of performers to attract old friends and new attendees to the Center.
“Our community is blessed to host the Center as Ned Smith’s legacy,” he said. “The Center’s volunteers and staff make this organization a treasured part of our community.”
Every year the “Stuart Malina & Friends” show sells out and is a successful fundraiser due to ticket sales and the support of great sponsors. Booth said the opportunity for a small group of their closest friends and members to experience the talent, passion and entertainment value that comes from attending this performance is like no other.
“Stuart and his fellow musicians interact with the audience, share stories, and provide context to what and why the music is what it is,” he said. “It is a performance for everyone, and our guests come away having had a musical experience to be remembered.”