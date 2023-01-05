MIFFLINBURG — Watch as people make a few leisurely laps or give their all to outdo every other competitor. Either way you’re sure to enjoy a brisk day with people enjoying nature and the opportunity to help others.
CJ’s Resolution Challenge will take place Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, at R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road.
The event raises money and awareness for organizations that support autistic individuals and their families. Janell Weaver, of Lewisburg, first organized the run in 2014 in honor of her then 4-year-old son, CJ, who is now 13. That first event had 77 runners and has grown over the years. In 2020, before COVID, the challenge attracted its largest participation with 251 runners.
“We’ve sold out this year as well, with 250 runners,” Weaver said.
Race Participation Options include RC Revolutions, Kids Revolutions, Last Man Standing and Virtual CJ’s.
The approximately 1.5 mile-long RC Revolutions and Kids Revolutions course is half trail and half paved road. Participants run or walk as many laps as they wish within the 3-hour time limit.
“So you decide — rack up laps for three solid hours or stop by the pavilion to warm up, have a snack, and relax in between laps,” according to ResolutionChallenge.org. “The choice is yours!”
Last Man Standing adds intensity by subtracting one minute for each successive lap. Participants have 20 minutes to complete the first lap, 19 for the second lap, 18 for the third, and so on.
“The race should take just under 3 hours. If participants successfully complete the 12th loop (two hours and 54 minutes into the race), those runners will have completed a total of 18 miles and will have run that twelfth loop at a pace no slower than 6:00 min/mile,” ResolutionChallenge.org said.
Registration for Virtual CJ’s closed Jan. 1. Participants choose a day between Jan. 1-21 and run, walk, row, hike, or bike as many miles as possible in the three hour time limit.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three men and women from each option and to the top boy and girl from Kids Revolutions. CJ’s Merit Award will be given to an individual who shows a deep commitment to enhancing the lives of people with autism.
Hot soup, snacks and beverages are supplied for all participants. Because registrations have been filled, there will be no race day registration.
“What people comment a lot about is the fun, relaxed atmosphere, the soup and how the format of the race allows for a wide range of participation, from the family with young kids who want to walk a lap to the competitive runner who plans to run 20-plus miles,” Weaver said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It occurs in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups and is more than four times more common among boys than among girls.
“CJ’s benefits regional programs and organizations that support autistic people and their families,” Weaver said. “I estimate nearly $60,000 has been donated over the life of this race. This year, proceeds will be used to host a triathlon program for autistic youth and their siblings.”
This will be the last CJ’s Resolution Challenge, at least for a while. Weaver plans to “hit pause” after this year.
“I’m not certain that I will resume the race in the future, but if I do it will be after both my kiddos are out of school,” she said. “It was a difficult decision, but it is the right choice for right now. I am incredibly grateful for being able to pull this off for (almost!) 10 years now. I’ve loved it so much and the feelings of joy and gratitude from race days are feelings I get to keep forever.”
