SELINSGROVE — The 32nd annual Antiques on the Avenue will be held at a new location this year, but will offer the same opportunity to browse and shop a variety of antiques that visitors have come to love from the event over the years.
The event will be held rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, on the grassy lot adjacent to the Selinsgrove Inn along Market Street.
Sponsored by the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce, the show began on the Isle of Que 32 years ago. According to Helen Walter, Chamber president and owner of the Cottage on Pine Antique Shop in Selinsgrove, it began with the purpose “to showcase our beautiful town and to help more people discover Selinsgrove.”
“We are in a unique area where lots of vintage and antique treasures still exist and surface often,” she said.
In addition, prices of many items have dropped since 2008, “making antique collecting and the use and repurpose of older items one of the most cost-effective ways to furnish and decorate a home with well-made, quality items,” she said, adding, “It’s even much ‘greener’ to use something that’s been around for years and years rather than purchase something new that’s been made with plastic, glue and sawdust!”
Approximately 25 to 30 antique vendor booths are expected to be set up at the show on Sunday. Some of the vendors come from the Selinsgrove area, many others from surrounding counties, and some from as far away as New Jersey to display and sell their wares.
According to Jane Hawn, co-chair and antiques vendor, visitors come from all over the region and beyond as well.
“It’s tradition,” she said. “They come to see people, maybe pick up an antique or collectible. It has just become a really nice event.”
Hawn and her husband began as vendors at the event about 25 years ago. Hawn joined the planning committee about 10 years later. Now in retirement, they display at two or three events a year, including Antiques on the Avenue. and they love it.
“It’s just a fun time to come and see the things,” she said. “You hear all the time, ‘My grandma had one of those. I wanted to know how much that was worth,’ or ‘I had one that used to be my mother’s.’ People have fun just coming out and looking at the antiques and collectibles. It’s just the thrill of the search, the find when you’re adding to a collection.”
It’s also a great time to come and experience Selinsgrove as a whole.
“It just such a delightful little community,” Hawn said.
Walter agrees. Having been a part of the show since opening her shop in town 10 years ago, she said, “I love meeting people and the chance to have people discover my shop.” and the goal is that the show will continue to encourage visitors to discover other businesses in town as well.
“And of course we’d love to see more and more people develop a love of vintage, country, Victorian, primitive and mid-century treasures!”
Over the years, the event was a fundraiser with a food tent manned by volunteers. But according to Walter, a few years ago the Chamber began inviting local restaurants to provide food stands. No longer a fundraiser for the chamber, the event is now offered simply as a community event.
The event this year is expected to include food stands by OIP-Express, Sweet Hope Bakery, and the Pork Dude.
About 10 years ago, when the Isle of Que Bridge was closed for repair, the show moved to University Avenue, next to Susquehanna University — a space that also allowed room for more vendors and a partnership with the university for things like tables, chairs, electricity and WiFi. Last year, with the area unavailable due to COVID restrictions, the show was moved to the parking lot of the Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School.
This year, due to continued COVID regulations and a parking lot paving project at the intermediate school, the event is being moved again to the new location next to the Selinsgrove Inn. In the case of rain leaving the lawn muddy and soggy, the show can be moved onto West Snyder Street, which will be closed to traffic, and the back parking lot.
For more information, visit the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce facebook page and discoverselinsgrove.com.