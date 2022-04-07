Ready to shed the winter blues and go out on the town for an evening of great food, family and fun? Look no further than the 5th Annual “Taste of the Town” festival, Saturday, from 6-10 p.m., at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building, 620 W. 3rd St., Bloomsburg.
“Taste of the Town” began five years ago as a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House (RMDH) Family Room which is located inside the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Jessica Guinter is the committee chair for “Taste of the Town.”
“My involvement with the RMDH of Danville started as a volunteer in the Ronald McDonald House Family Room four years ago,” Guinter said. “I then became involved with events such as serving on the Masquerade Ball committee and this year chairing the ‘Taste of the Town.’”
“RMHD provides a home-away-from-home for families with ill children being treated at area medical facilities,” said Molly Aungst, Director of Marketing and Events at the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. “Proceeds from the annual event now support our 19-room guest house, Family Room, and Camp Dost, our summer camp for pediatric cancer patients.”
Activities for “Taste of the Town” include wine, beer, and spirits tastings from local vendors, food samples from local vendors, a basket raffle with baskets donated from area businesses and members of the community, 50/50, and live entertainment provided by Runaway Stroller. Runaway Stroller features the vocals and rhythm guitar of Johanna Kodlick and the lead guitar and vocals of Anthony Latt. Together, they perform a mix of interpretations of popular rock, blues, pop, and funk songs from the ‘60s to today.
This year’s “Taste of the Town” is one event that Guinter and Aungst said they know will be a huge success, especially with the long winter behind Valley residents and people anxious to get out.
“Our hope is to provide a fun evening for those attending the event, where they can get out on the town for an evening of great food and drinks from local vendors, a night of dancing to Runaway Stroller, and supporting the RMDH of Danville, which is such a great resource and support for families in our community and surrounding communities,” Guinter said.
On June 9, the Ronald McDonald House will be hosting their 31st Annual Andrew Schmid Golf Tournament at Frosty Valley, followed by their Masquerade Ball on Sept. 16 at the Bush House Estate in Muncy. For more information about RMHD events, visit www.rmhdanville.org.