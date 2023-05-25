SHAMOKIN — The coal miners who toiled underground to bring up hard coal probably never dreamed there would one day be a festival honoring their efforts and the town they helped to create.
The 17th annual Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts takes place primarily on Market Street Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is hosted by the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities (NCCAH).
This year’s event features 95 vendors, two train excursions, wagon tours, a Pumpkin Carriage Ride, live entertainment, ethnic food and more.
“It’s a full day. There’s a lot going on,” said Jeanne Shaffer, director of the NCCAH.
The day begins at 9 a.m. with a 5K race. At 9:50 a.m. local church bells announce the opening of the festival, followed at 10 a.m. by Hannah Bashore and Samantha Stancavage, accompanied by Joshua Bashore, singing the National Anthem.
Mayor Rick Ulrich will lead the Pledge of Allegiance before an opening prayer by Pastor Rudy Sheptock, followed by the Bashores and Stancavage performing “America the Beautiful” and comments from city officials.
Live entertainment includes Heath’s Gym, Diggin Dusty Diamonds, Tir Na Nog Irish Step Dancers, Kerry Kenny Band, Modern Band and Mark Sosnoskie.
Craft vendors will offer jewelry, homemade wreaths, candles, artwork and more.
“A lot of the art is connected to our coal mining heritage,” Shaffer said.
Horse-Drawn Carriage Tours will wind through the streets of Shamokin with Yvonne Timco pointing out historical sites like where the first house was built and where coal was first discovered.
Riders on the Magical White Pumpkin Carriage Ride can be accompanied by a princess, including Belle (Hannah Bashore), Rapunzel (Samantha Stancavage), Jasmine (Nadia Williams), Elsa (Alaina Glowatski) and Anna (Hannah Yucha).
“The ever-popular Princess rides are always big,” Shaffer said.
Two train excursions offered by the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority with Short Line Railroad will be available for a trip to Mt. Carmel or sights west of Shamokin. Tickets are available at Shuey Jewelers and Beverly’s Flowers.
This year the Shamokin Cemetery Tours come to Market Street, where attendees can meet portrayers of historical leaders in front of tombstones created by Kevin Styer, Shamokin Area teacher. Among those represented are Sara Kulp, president of the Shamokin and Trevorton Bus Line Company; Max Schmidt, co-founder of F&S Brewing Co; and Kimber Cleaver, credited with the idea of laying the Atlantic Cable.
Other features include Clothesline Art, by Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary students, Balloon Artist Lanny Lee, strolling musicians, Big Whimsy Stilt Walker Kristoff Belgica and the Victorian High Wheelers.
At noon, people can enjoy the Under the Sea Puppet Show or Richard Pawling’s “History Alive.” Pawling and Mike Henry will also stroll through the crowd with a living history presentation.
“He’s really good,” Shaffer said. “He’ll take you back in time with what he has to say.”
History fans can also chat with author and Penn State professor Philip Mosley and photographer, Cindy Carmickle, promoting “Telling Of The Anthracite: A Pennsylvania Posthistory.”
Ryan Bridge, “The Bug Man,” will return to teach kids about entomology using hundreds of species of insects, which kids are allowed to actually touch.
“The kids always love him,” Shaffer said.
Another kid favorite is CDE Exotics, a nonprofit rescue from Wilkes-Barre. Owner Cameron English will educate people about reptiles and the nonprofit’s motto: “The only difference between scary and beautiful is knowledge.”
“We try to keep them coming back every year,” Shaffer said.
Other events include Billows of Baskets, a game of chance that supports the arts; a miniature train display at the American Legion; and self-guided tours of Mother Cabrini Catholic Church and Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church.
“They’re two beautiful Catholic churches,” Shaffer said. “Mother Cabrini has an altar made of coal.”
Barb Troutman, a member of Transfiguration, said people are impressed by the historical 1906 icons and stained glass windows.
“We get a lot of people who have walked by our church a million times or who have never been in it,” she said. “Or people who say, ‘My grandmother brought me here’ or ‘I was here for a wedding.’ It’s so different. I think, especially people from Protestant churches, they don’t realize how intricate and beautiful it is.”
People often stop and thank the NCCAH for continuing the festival, Shaffer said.
“I feel fortunate we have gone on this long,” she said. “People from outside the area support us. I do know it’s appreciated that we keep it family friendly.”
