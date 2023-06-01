SHAMOKIN — From Disney to cowboy flicks to silent films, music will delight guests while bringing a sprinkling of tunes from a wide range of movies.
The Anthracite Symphonic Band will present “Music of the Movies” Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, on East Arch Street.
“Music of the Movies” will include more than 45 movie themes in the following arrangements: “Hooray for Hollywood,” “Hollywood Milestones,” “Disney at the Movies” and “At the Movies — The Musicals.” Other selections include “Variations on Over The Rainbow,” “The Cowboys” from the motion picture “The Cowboy and the Girl,” “Midway March” and “Allali Ike Rag,” from the silent movie “A North Dakota Misunderstanding.”
“It will be an evening of great music from some of our favorite movies,” said Kevin Styer, director of bands at the Shamokin Area School District. “There is something for everyone.”
Kasi Beagle has been playing the euphonium in the Anthracite Symphonic Band for a little over a year and said it’s unique to have a large ensemble group in the area outside of school groups.
“My favorite part about this group is that it’s a very good quality concert every time we’ve performed,” she said.
The band rehearses just three times before the performance.
“You can see the improvement from one rehearsal to the next,” Beagle said. “We put on a quality, high-level performance. It’s really cool. I’m glad to belong to the group.”
Lisa Shappell plays the flute in the Anthracite Symphonic Band, and her son plays the trombone. They are looking forward to “Music of the Movies.”
“We are playing a nice program of music from movies of long ago up to now,” she said. “You will hear Disney favorites along with tunes you may not be familiar with but will enjoy.”
Tickets will be available at the door.
