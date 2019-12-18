The Anthracite Symphonic Band, under the direction of Kevin B. Styer, will present their Home for the Holidays Concert at 7 p.m. tonight at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch Street, Shamokin.
The concert, featuring approximately 50 musicians from surrounding areas, will present holiday favorites including Home for the Holidays, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Merry Christmas Darling, and A Christmas Festival among many others.
The audience will be invited to join in with the Holiday Sing-A-Long.
The public is invited to attend.
Admission is $5 per person.
Come enjoy the sounds of the season.