The Anthracite Symphonic Band, under the direction of Kevin B. Styer, will present their Home for the Holidays Concert at 7 p.m. tonight at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch Street, Shamokin. 

The concert, featuring approximately 50 musicians from surrounding areas, will present holiday favorites including Home for the Holidays, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Merry Christmas Darling, and A Christmas Festival among many others.  

The audience will be invited to join in with the Holiday Sing-A-Long.

The public is invited to attend.  

Admission is $5 per person.  

Come enjoy the sounds of the season.

