SELINSGROVE — Jane Hawn’s love for antiques began when she attended auctions with her mother. As a young girl, she didn’t always appreciate the “old” stuff, but the exposure planted a seed. She eventually got involved in flea markets and has also been an antiques dealer on and off for the last three decades.
For the last 15 years, she has been involved as a vendor and co-chair of Antiques on the Avenue. This Sunday will be the 34th year for the annual event, which is hosted by the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce.
Hawn said the love of acquiring and selling antiques — which incidentally has also become a source of financial security for her in her retirement years — is all about “the excitement of the search and thrill of the find.”
According to Helen Walter, president of the chamber and co-chair of the event, Antiques on the Avenue will feature 25 to 30 antiques vendors, offering a variety of items from a variety of eras.
Formerly held on the Isle of Que, it moved for a time to University Avenue, and for the last three years the event has been located along Market Street, drawing even more visitors — not only antique lovers, but those who have yet to catch the “bug.”
“It’s for people who don’t know they like antiques, yet!” Walter said.
Items will include vintage jewelry, old toys, wool blankets, some furniture and more.
Most vendors are from the central Pennsylvania region, but the event has drawn vendors from as far away as New Jersey, and Florida.
According to Walter, what makes this event unique in the area is that it includes only quality antiques — not flea market, yard sale, or craft items.
You never know what you might find. Antique collectors might just find the right piece to add to their collection. Others might just discover a relaxing day out.
“It’s just a nice community event,” Walter said, adding that many people stop in after morning church services.
Hawn said many people look forward to the nice, laid-back event each year.
“There’s no cost to get in, and you don’t have to spend a dime unless you want to,” she said.
In addition, this year for the first time there will be tables and chairs set up for people to sit and relax and eat food from any or all of the food trucks that will be on hand: City Corner (specialty hot dogs, nachos and cheese), Schock’s Concession (pulled pork, brisket, and macaroni and cheese), and Rollin’ Cones (ice cream). A variety of beverages will also be available.
Hawn encourages young people, especially, to come out to the event and maybe even start their own antique collections.
“They’re an investment,” she said, adding that if you hold onto items long enough, “For the most part, things do go up in value.”
Walter, who owns The Cottage on Pine in Selinsgrove, said she has seen a trend of young people coming into her shop, looking for specific kinds of antiques. She said she sells more books to college students than anyone else, and that there has been a rise in interest in records and LPs.
While Antiques on the Avenue is not a major fundraiser for the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, any proceeds will go toward their scholarship fund.
The event supports the chamber’s mission by offering fun for the community and drawing people to the downtown to see all of the shops and restaurants.
Hawn said people from all over Pennsylvania and beyond look forward to this event each year.
“They know it always falls on the second Sunday of July,” she said.
“Over the years it’s proven to be an anxiously anticipated event,” she added. “You see friends and neighbors and people you haven’t seen for a long time. I’m looking forward to it.”