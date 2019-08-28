THROUGH OCT. 6
GRAFFITI SCAPES/Williamsport
A fascination with abandoned buildings and landscapes inspired Enola resident Michael Hower to begin working in digital photography seven years ago. His current body of work, “Graffiti Scapes,” focusing on ghost towns of the Mid-Atlantic, is on display at The Gallery at Penn College now through Oct. 6. A public reception is set for Sept. 12, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., featuring a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. The Gallery at Penn College is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-7 p.m.; Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and Saturdays. During “Graffiti Scapes,” the gallery will be closed Sept. 1 and will offer special visitation hours during Penn College’s Homecoming, Oct. 4-6.
AUG. 29
JAZZ CONCERT/Lewisburg
A free jazz concert by Ryan Flannery Trio at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Performing a memorable set of tunes including funk, ballads, and uptempo hard bop. Info: Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village will host a free public concert at the gazebo by the quintet MusiCraft at 6 p.m. The local group focuses on Celtic/Irish folk and pub music. Chairs are provided. Info: Katie Passonetti at 570-523-4285.
POETRY READING/Lewisburg
Chet’la Sebree, an assistant professor of English and the new director of the Stadler Center for Poetry and Literary Arts, will deliver a poetry reading at 7 p.m. in Bucknell Hall, Bucknell University. Sebree is the author of Mistress, selected by Cathy Park Hong as the winner of the 2018 New Issues Poetry Prize. Her poetry and prose have recently appeared or are forthcoming in Kenyon Review, Pleiades, wildness, Guernica, Poetry International, and The Account, as well as other journals and anthologies.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., features Gift, Troutman and Gift from 7-9 p.m. Bringing their tight harmonies and fine musicianship. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Farley & Lynn, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The 2019 Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series features PA Crude from 6:30-8 p.m. at Selinsgrove Commons.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
Ricky and Harv perform 6-9 p.m. at Heritage Restaurant, Market and Arch streets.
GAME NIGHT/Sunbury
Board & Wining Game Night held 6-9 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road. A variety of classic board games for you to choose from, or feel free to bring your own to play/share for some good old fashioned fun. Wine is available for purchase by the bottle or glass. Also, a small selection of bottled and draft beer, or coffee and water available for purchase as well. Feel free to bring in your own snacks or food from local eateries. Monthly prizes and specials. Must be 21 + to attend and have valid ID to purchase any alcohol. No cover.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
AUG. 30
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Wonder Chunk performs 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. A fun-loving trio laying down solid grooves and tight harmonies. Rock n roll, classicrock, and modern rock. With Lancaster Brewing Company Tap Take-Over.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John and Louise perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Chris Rattie & The New Rebels perform 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 31, SEPT. 1 & 2
ALL HOME DAYS/Elysburg
The 100th All Home Days held at Elysburg Community Park. Breakfast available in the dining hall 8-11 a.m. Saturday & Sunday and 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday — $7 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger. Saturday events: 10:30 a.m. parade registration, toy and pet parade; 11:30 a.m. parade begins from Center Street to the Elysburg Community Park; 1-8 p.m. flower show opens — "Welcome Home Troops." From 12:30-1 p.m. time capsule opening (special event placed in a planter 25 years ago); 1-2 p.m. Cub Scout retirement of American Flags; 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. music by Deuce; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Napier Jewelry bingo with Vera Bradley purse raffles, $20 in advance, $25 per ticket at door. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo begins at 4:30 p.m. Pick-up tickets at Vought's rental or Burch Drug Store. No tickets will be held. Sunday events: 9 a.m. car show registration at the old youth sports football field on grounds; 11 a.m. church service; 1-8 p.m. flower show opens — carnations for the Monday Veterans Memorial can be purchased at the flower show; 1:30-4 p.m. Soft Haven Leggings Bingo, $20 in advance, $25 per ticket at door, call 570-447-5348. At 2 p.m., car show awards; 2-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-dusk, music by Lite Switch; 4-6:30 p.m. Grace Chapel spaghetti and prayer dinner, adults $10, $5 children under 10; 5-6 p.m. Eaton TKD Riveside; dusk fireworks display. Monday events: 8 a.m. registration for Rotary 5K (570-672-9731), 9 a.m. start, 10:30 a.m. Rotary 5K awards presentation; 1-8 p.m. flower show opens; noon-2 p.m. veteran K9 demonstration; 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. music by Memory Lane; 4-4:30 p.m. special presentation by Senator John Gordner and Rep. Kurt Masser; 4:30 p.m. tribute to veterans; 4:30-6:30 p.m. chicken barbecue in dining hall, adults $10, $5 children under 10.
AUG. 31
ROCK'N ON THE RIVER/Danville
Mick Brady and Jim Paugh are organizing the Rock'n on the River event to raise money for a new dog for the Montour County K-9 Unit. The puppy, named Rooster, has arrived. The event will feature Danville-based Hybrid Ice with special guests The City Limit at 1638 River Dr. All proceeds go to the K-9 program. The family event will be held on property Paugh owns. There will be an entrance fee of $10. The grounds open at 4 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks by Whitenights Fireworks of Riverside at dusk. Free parking. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will be a pig roast and Rock God Brewery, of Danville, will sell beer. They are not included in entrance fee.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky Koons performs 1-4 p.m. at The Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky and Harv perform 8-10 p.m. at Old Forge Brewery, Mill Street.
BOTTLE SIGNING/Hummels Wharf
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 244 Marketplace Blvd., will host a bottle signing featuring country music star John Rich at noon. Rich is one half of the multi-platinum award-winning duo Big & Rich, whose signature hit “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” is one of the most played songs in concert or on the radio. The singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and “Celebrity Apprentice” winner is also the owner of lifestyle brand Redneck Riviera, which helps support Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational and scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. To date, that support has provided more than 50 scholarships to fallen heroes’ children and spouses. All attendees must be 21 or older or accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to participate in this event, and those of age must have purchased at least one bottle of Redneck Riviera.
GRIOT INSTITUTE OPENING EVENT/Lewisburg
The Griot Institute for the Study of Black Lives and Cultures celebrates the beginning of the new academic year and welcomes first-year students and the general public to an annual opening event from noon-2 p.m. on the Bucknell science quad. The opening event will feature the theater, African drumming and dance troupe Soul in Motion African Dance and Drum Ensemble, as well as the Bisonettes dance team. The rain location is the Hildreth-Mirza Great Room. Food provided and the event will provide an opportunity to learn more about Griot Institute events happening in the 2019-20 academic year.
DANDELION RUN/Mifflinburg
Camp Mount Luther will hold a 5- and 10- kilometer trail run race at the camp. This is an entry-level trail race on Mount Luther grounds with proceeds going to the camp. The start time for the race is 9 a.m. Runners decide on race day if they want to do a 5k or 10K (a double loop of the 5K) run. The 10k distance is included in the Rocksylvania 10k race series. More details on that are available at http://midpenntrailblazers.com/links.html. Race day registration is $30. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on race day. Spectators welcome as well. A kid’s fun run also held with two age categories: 6 and younger and 7-10. Special awards presented to every participant in the fun run. Again this year, a one-mile fun walk on a dirt road will be held with the same registration fees and amenities applying (or you may just walk without receiving amenities for $10). Awards given for overall male and female race time, three awards for each age group and an overall master’s for male and female in both the 5K and the 10K. The awards ceremony held immediately following the race. All miles for the course will be marked and there is one water stop on the course. Timing will be electronically done. To register, visit http://midpenntrailblazers.com/trail-race-events/dandelion-run/dandelion-run.html. The Dandelion Run, begun in 2002, is organized by Joel and Shelley Heasley of Middleburg. It was named in honor and memory of Rev. Glenn E. Heasley, Jr., former assistant to the Bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Glenn’s favorite “flower” was the dandelion. Heasley’s widow, Shirley, is also involved in the planning of the race.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Wicked Chicken performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
DOG FESTIVAL/Milton
Haven to Home Canine Rescue is hosting the second annual Kukur Tihar Dog Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Milton State Park. Festival is based on the ancient Nepali festival devoted to celebrating and honoring the cherished relationship between humans and dogs. Featuring demonstrations, exhibits, vendors, and a blessing of dogs. Haven to Home and other local rescue organizations will be in attendance. Former adopters invited to attend with their dogs and the public is invited to bring their canine companions to this dog-friendly event. Admission is free and a $5 donation is requested for the dog blessing. The Doggie Dash, a 3k fun run/walk held at 10 a.m. with registration beginning at 9. Entry is $15/individual or $30/family of two or three people. Registration fee day of event is $20/individual or $40/family. Registration includes a T-shirt, pet bag dispenser and bandana. All pets must be socialized and friendly, up-to-date on rabies vaccine, have current PA Dog License and be on a leash and under the control of their handler at all times. To register in advance, https://ezregister.com/events/29921/
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Te classic rock duo of Brett Alexander and Jeremy Hummel perform 7-10 p.m. on the patio at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
PERFORMANCE/West Milton
Heart of PA Women's Barbershop Chorus performs at 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd. Rain/shine. Freewill offering accepted. Shuttle transportation provided from parking field to the tabernacle.
SEPT. 1
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Willie Watson performs 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Cost of tickets: $20-$22, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willie-watson-tickets-61846428332
PITCHFORK TO PLATE/Millville
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble is hosting Pitchfork to Plate, a locally-sourced, farm to table dining experience, at The Barn at Greenwood, 3010 State Route 42. Chef Toby Diltz of The Blind Pig Kitchen, desserts by Nannycakes, and entertainment by Raven Creek — with support from The Bling Pig Kitchen, Wild For Salmon, Nannycakes, Forks Farm, Columbia County Bread and Granola, Turkey Hill, Freas Farm Winery, Sugar & Loaf Bakery, Gib’s Farm. Appetizers at 5 p.m. with a four course dinner at 6 p.m. Cost: $80. Reservations required at http://www.bte.org/pitchfork-to-plate. Seating is limited.
PROGRAM OF WORDS & MUSIC/Northumberland
Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music, 9:30-10:10 a.m. at the historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St. Features guest poet and musician Christian Reifsteck, who lives in Selinsgrove and serves as the assistant director of Career Development and an adjunct faculty member at Susquehanna University. His poetry and photography have appeared in various publications, including Still Point Arts Quarterly, Ekphrastic Review, The Copperfield Review, The Wayfarer, and Written River. His first book, Turning Turf, a collection of poetry and photography from Ireland, is available from Shanti Arts Press. He will provide music for the program on his tin whistle. Info: 570-473-1688 or www.priestleychapel.org.
CONCERT/Northumberland
Memory Lane in concert 1-4 p.m. at King Street Park. Food and beverages available for sale. Bring a lawn chair.
LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Folk Justice Band performs 6-9 p.m. outdoors at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James perform noon to 4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
SEPT. 3
DISCUSSION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will host author and professor Kirk Fitzpatrick for a discussion on “Soul Music and the State: Two Songs in the Kallipolis of Plato’s Republic” from 3:30-4:45 p.m. in Bakeless Hall, room 207. Free and open to the public. Fitzpatrick is a professor of philosophy and former director of the Grace A. Tanner Center at Southern Utah University. He has authored a book, A Philosophical Reader on Moral Weakness: Akrasia, Weakness of Will, and Practical Irrationality. Fitzpatrick is also an assistant editor of VoegelinView, a website dedicated to political philosophy and public commentary on all aspects of culture.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Deuce Acoustic performs the classics to today's favorite covers, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
SEPT. 4
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
ARTISTS RECEPTION/Milton
An artists reception for a new show, "Artistic Expressions in Mixed Media" held 5-7 p.m. at the Milton Public Library at Rose Hill, 341 Broadway. The show features work by the group Six Artists. The artists are Pat Bontinen of Lewisburg, Sylvia Denger of Watsontown, Michele Heller of Sunbury, Andrea Kratzer of Lewisburg, Nancy Shuey of Coal Township and Pat Sosnoskie of Shamokin. Show runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 26 during library hours.
KARAOKE NIGHT/Northumberland
Star Maker Karaoke and Front Street Station present Karaoke Night, 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
JONAS BROTHERS/State College
The Jonas Brothers present their Happiness Begins Tour at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tickets available at LiveNation.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Quartet performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.