THROUGH AUG. 17
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days, sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20, held at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Free admission and parking. Vendors will be selling clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Carnival games and food available. Hay rides, bouncy house for children. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m.: Aug. 15, parade at 6:30 p.m. and Josh Squared Band; Aug. 16, Sapphire performs rock and roll; Aug. 17, The Mahoney Brothers.
THROUGH AUG. 22
ART SHOW/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: www.susqueartsociety.org or susartsociety@yahoo.com.
AUG. 15
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Danville
The 10th annual Gate House Golf Tournament will be held at the Frosty Valley Country Club. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start, four person scramble at 9 a.m. Cost is $85/person and includes cart, refreshments during the tourney, and a luncheon after the tourney. Skins, pot of gold, 50/50 and many prizes as well. For information and to register your team, call the Gate House at 570-275-6766 or mail your check to The Gate House, PO Box 446, Danville PA 17821.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company features the sounds of CatmanStu from 7-9 p.m. Stu Shrawder and Steve Catania will be joined by Bill Stetz for an evening of lighthearted entertainment. No cover.
PEACH FESTIVAL/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., will hold its annual Peach Festival from 5-7 p.m. in the church Family Life Center. Donations will be accepted to go toward mission projects.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Troubs do Reckoning, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Montgomery
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at Four Friends Vineyard, 574 Cemetery Hill Road.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL & CONCERT/Riverside
A homemade ice cream social begins at 4 p.m. at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 426 Sunbury Rd. Rain or shine. Music by the Danville Community Band at 6:30 p.m. Serving sandwiches, soups, sides, beverages, cakes, pies and homemade ice cream. Ice cream available for purchase by the quart. Takeout available.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The 2019 Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series features Soul Medicine from 6:30-8 p.m. at Selinsgrove Commons.
TRIVIA NIGHT/Sunbury
Free trivia night at 6:30 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: 570-286-2461.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Jenna Mammina and Rolf Sturm perform 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 16 & 17
POP-UP SHOWROOM/Danville
Hawkins Chevrolet will hold a pop-up showroom at the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA, at 1467 Bloom Rd., from 4-6 p.m. Friday. It will be done on Facebook live along with family-fun events and games and hopefully sprinklers to run through. A clear the shelter event, sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and NBC and Telemundo stations, will be held from 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday at the shelter. Adoptions of kittens, cats, dogs and if there are any puppies will be free. People should bring cash for a dog license or a cat carrier. They need to bring information that any pets they have are up to date on vaccines. If not, the pets can be vaccinated at the clinic next door. They should also bring identification and proof of their address. Hawkins Chevrolet will hold an end-of-summer bash at its location, along Route 11. Cats from the SPCA will be available for free adoptions there. The Pennsylvania Dinosaurs will visit along with food trucks, live music, food, archery and SPCA merchandise available for sale. Donations will be collected for the SPCA. Nick Sampson, a professional outdoorsman, will have a one-of-a-kind boat on display.
PRODUCTION/Shamokin
The Northumberland County Council for the Arts & Humanities present "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Northumberland County Career & Arts Center. Tickets are $15.
FESTIVAL/Washingtonville
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the fire company. Features food, games, Chinese auction, raffle. Entertainment by the The Less Boys on Friday and Smooth Country on Saturday. Chicken dinners available on Saturday.
AUG. 16
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
SPLASH HOP/McClure
The last splash hop of the season will be held 6-9 p.m. at the McClure Pool. Music by Bandstand Bruce. Admission $3, includes one popcorn and one drink. Pool will close that day at 5:30 in preparation for the splash hop.
JAM SESSION/Mifflintown
A jam session with the Country Boy Band (formerly Bluegrass Country Express) held at River Church Community Room Four Seasons Senior Center, 47 CJEMS Lane, Route 35 E. Kitchen opens at 5 p.m., band begins at 6 and jam starts at 6:30. Info: 814-671-6854 or 717-436-6847.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Brandon Barnhart, The Electric Piano Man, plays some classic rock and originals, 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam begins at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7:30-10:30 p.m. at The Den, Route 61.
RIVER FESTIVAL/Sunbury
Sunbury River Festival held along Market Street. Events noon-8 p.m. Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania — traveling exhibit, Market Street; live chainsaw carving with Gregg Peachy (location TBD); street fair, vendors and food, Market Street; baiting and casting with Boys Scouts of America, Riverfront; noon-10 p.m. VanGo! Museum on Wheels, Market Street; axe throwing (fees may apply) at 6 p.m. Market Street; Clyde Peelings Reptiland, 6 p.m. main stage; Karen Gronsky's School of Dance, 7 p.m. main stage; Back to the Future II outdoor screening, 8 p.m. main stage; Glow Zone with the Shikellamy Cheerleaders, 8-10 p.m. Cameron Park.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Jordan Ramirez and The Tribe perform 8-11 p.m. at the Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 17 & 19
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
Auditions for the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will be held on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg. Contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by Aug. 16 to schedule an audition appointment and for further information. New singers and singers who want to be considered to move into Camerata or Valley Singers, should contact Coleen Renshaw to schedule an audition. SVYC is open to students in grades 3-12. Audition information can be found online to let parents and children know what is required and what to expect: http://www.svcmusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/auditions-rehearsals/
AUG. 17
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 6-9 p.m. at the Wal-Mart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, along Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50/60s music, door prizes, hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and vendors. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com.
ON THE PORCH/Millersburg
Millersburg Area Art Association member Carrie Feidt returns to the Gallery on the Square for another session in "On The Porch" series. Carrie will have a selection of original artwork that will be available for purchase. Stop by and talk to Carrie, see her work, and learn her process as she works on her latest piece. She will be "On The Porch" from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during regular Gallery hours.
5K RUN WALK/Milton
The eighth annual Milton Island Love Inc. 5K Run/Walk will be held. The entire race is held on the Milton State Park Island (between Milton-West Milton). The course is a cross country stye course and not paved. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m and ends at 8:45 a.m. Race begins at 9 a.m. Registration by mail or online at www.falconracetiming.com. Race day registration is $18 for students 18 and younger, $25 individual, $40 family. Random drawings for prizes after awards ceremony. Timing provided by Falcon Race Timing. Awards: first overall male and female, first, second and third by age group. Age groups: 14 and younger, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and older. T-shirts guaranteed for pre-registered runners only. Proceeds support the Love INC. Ministry. Info: goldenruleloveinc@gmail.com
TEACHING ARTIST TOOLBOX/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will host “Teaching Artist Toolbox: The Basics” professional development workshop for new and experienced teaching artists from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Landis House, 67 N. Fourth St. Attendees can learn, network and celebrate their craft with exciting collaborative sessions and workshops with professional teaching artists. “Teaching Artist Toolbox: The Basics” includes four interactive and engaging workshops designed to explore: arts integration in school and community settings, lesson planning, video documentation techniques, classroom culture and teacher collaboration. Cost is $25 per attendee or free for PCCA members and artists. Register online at www.perrycountyarts.org/artist-development to reserve a space and to pay the registration fee, if applicable. PCCA will provide a catered lunch. Contact PCCA at pcca@perrycountyarts.org or 717-567-7023 with any dietary restrictions or questions about the event.
LIVE MUSIC/Lock Haven
Organ Trio East performs 1-1:45 p.m. in Lock Haven as part of the Lock Haven JAMS Festival.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Double Talk performs the best of today's sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
STORIES OF SELINSGROVE/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town starting at 10 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length and consider events and people in Selinsgrove’s past as they occurred in the center of town. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rusty Faulke performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Mcguigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The DMT with Dan Montville, Mick Edinger, and Todd Fogel, 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
CONCERT/Trevorton
Ridge Line performs country/oldies from 7-9 p.m. at the bandstand at the Recreation Area at Trevorton Park, as part of the free summer concert series.
CONCERT/West Milton
“A Summer Brass Bash” with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass Band begins at 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights. Free. Rain or shine. A freewill offering accepted.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Family Ties perform 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 18
BACK STREET BOYS/Hershey
The Backstreet Boys will perform at the Hersheypark Stadium at 8 p.m. Tickets prices start at $24.60 (processing fees apply), available at Giant Center Box Office. Every ticket purchased to the North American headlining tour will include one physical copy of their 10th studio album DNA. Tickets can also be charged by phone at 717-534- 3911 or 800-745- 3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.
PICNIC/Lewisburg
Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation announces Picnic in THIS Park will be held 6-7:30 p.m. at Lewisburg Landing, South Front and St. George streets. It will be more like a welcome to the neighborhood for all the people who move to the area before the school year starts. And rather than having it by the river bridge, this time it will take place by the St. George Street boat ramp in the small Borough Park recently christened Lewisburg Landing. There will be food available on site. People are welcome to partake for free but donations to the River Town Team are appreciated. People are also welcome to bring their own picnics, whether something from home or take-out.
LACE & TATTING/Mifflinburg
Lace and Tatting held 1-4 p.m. at the Gutelius House Museum, 432 Green St. The Montoursville Lace Makers will demonstrate how lace can be made with bobbins and how tatting can be made with a shuttle or needle. While demonstrating their techniques the ladies will tell the history of lace making and how important lace making was to countries. Attendees will be able to try making lace with the bobbins.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Colebrook Road performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky and Harv perform 2-5 p.m. at Post 44 American Legion.
LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Gabe Stillman Band performs 6-9 p.m. outdoors at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Social Club, East Drive. No cover.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon to 4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Ross Newell performs a special solo show, 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Cost: $10.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a Society program at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Rich Nornhold will present the lecture on the artistry of fraktur which flourished in the Susquehanna Valley, revealing the strong influence of Pennsylvania German culture. Nornhold will talk about several artists including Henry Young, who produced birth and baptismal certificates, marriage certificates and house blessings. The lecture is free and open to the public. The society is at 858 W. Fourth St. Info: 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
AUG. 19 & 20
AUDITIONS/Sunbury
The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will be holding auditions for its fall production at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 at the Packer House, 24 N. Third St. Performance dates are Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9, also at the Packer House. “We’re doing things a little differently this time around, with three possible comedies in contention,” vice president Tara Deljanovan noted. “We’ll choose a script based on the people we have for auditions.” The first play is “Ghost of a Chance” by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, and calls for three males and three females. A comical retelling of Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” the show follows Bethany, a bright, strong, independent women with zero self-esteem. She has brought her fiancée, Floyd, and his mother, Verna, up to her cabin in the woods, the site of the hunting accident that killed Chance, her first husband. But, Chance’s ghost is still there. A kooky psychic joins the mix and hilarity ensues. The second option is Neil Simon’s classic “The Odd Couple — Female Version,” the same funny tale of mismatched friends, but instead of Oscar and Felix, we have Olive and Florence. The cast calls for six women and two men, and tells the story of uptight fussbudget Florence who moves in with Olive, a slob with a heart of gold, when Florence falls down on her luck. Their wise-cracking friends join the fun, as well as two brothers who live in the same apartment building as they become hilarious and unlikely love interests. The final option is “Dixie Swim Club” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, playwright fixtures for the Valley Players. This play follows a group of five female friends through life’s ups and downs in poignant, but still funny, ways. More information on these shows, including character sketches, visit the Valley Players’ Facebook page, or contact Joyce Hendricks at artdiva1@ptd.net. Arrangements could also be made for perusal of one of these scripts prior to auditions by contacting Joyce.
AUG. 19
JAMMIN WITH BEN/Sunbury
Jammin with Ben at 7 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Listen to music performed by the library guy. Info: 570-286-2461.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Aaron Daniel Gaul performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 20
HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING/Dalmatia
The Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical Society will meet at Dalmatia United Church of Christ Church beginning at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Barry Stocker of Klingerstown. His presentation is entitled “The Confederate Raid on St. Albans, Vermont.” Twenty-one cavalrymen, organized by Confederates, arrived from Canada by twos and threes over a period of nine days and took over St. Albans, Vermont, in what was to go down in history as the northern most engagement of the Civil War. Stocker will fill-in the details and will use a power point presentation to accompany his talk. Barry has been involved studying Civil War history for many years and is also an accomplished Civil War reenactor. This meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at the Lewisburg Hotel. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs rock and roll with a touch of soul, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
AUG. 21-24
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair will be held at the Tall Cedars Grove, 538 Seven Points Road. Admission and parking are both free. 50/50 tickets available again this year with the drawing for prizes on Saturday evening, prior to the fireworks. The Fair gets off to a wild start with Farmers Day on Wednesday. Gates open at 3 p.m. and will feature the fifth year of garden tractor pulls starting at 6:30 p.m. Judging of the fruit, flowers, vegetable exhibits and the baking contest entries will also take place on Wednesday and will feature the sale of baked goods beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday is Senior Citizens Day and begins at 3 p.m. Features music by Kimbo and Bryan from 5-7 p.m. performing a mix of originals and covers. Then the Midlife Cowboys will take the stage from 7-9 p.m. performing cowboy classics with a toe tappin’ bluesy flair. Cheer on your favorite kid or sheep at the Mutton Busting event starting at 7 p.m. Judging of all remaining fair exhibits will also take place and the Farm Animal Educational Exhibit will be open to the public. Friday is Kids Day. The fair opens to the public at 3 p.m. and features Jim McClincy, the Singing Mailman, from 5-6 p.m. with his mix of Bluegrass, classic country, folk, gospel and soft rock music. Beef Cattle Show begins at 5 p.m. and register your pet at 6 p.m. for the Pet Costume Contest and Parade which begins at 6:30 p.m. The Farm Animal Educational Exhibit will also be open. At 7 p.m., watch the pedal tractor pulls, which is part of the Farmer’s Triathlon. The triathlon also includes bale throwing and bale stacking contests, open to everyone. Friday night’s feature entertainment is CMA Artist, Donald Benjamin performing on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is Family Day and kicks off when the fair opens at 9 a.m. The horse show, including riding demonstrations and competition begins at 9 a.m. as does the sheep and market goat shows. Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti perform 11 a.m. to noon, playing country with a twist of Roadhouse. The rabbit and guinea pig show begins at noon; ADGA sanctioned Dairy Goat show at 1 p.m., followed by the Adult Showmanship. Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform at 1 p.m. Grand Junction takes the main stage from 3:30-5:30 p.m. performing an eclectic blend of Western Americana. The Farmer Triathlon continues with bale throwing and stacking at 5 p.m. and pedal tractor pull at 6 p.m. From 6-7 p.m., KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner performs, followed by Nate Myers and The Aces performing from 7-9 p.m. Event closes with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Info: www.northuberlandcountyfair.com and on Facebook page for the latest up-to-date information.
AUG. 21
UKULELE FUN/Danville
Singing and Ukulele Fun, 6-8 p.m. in the social hall at Pine Street Lutheran Church on Pine Street. All skill levels welcome. Info: 570-437-2515 or www.facebook.com/pg/ironukebenders
SPEAKER SERIES/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society 2019 Speaker’s Series features Andrew ‘Cubby’ Lysiak, presenting "Early Revolutionary War Era Weapons" at the Boyd House Museum, 19 Bloom St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m. Admission: $5 (including members of MCHS).
BIBLE STUDY/Selinsgrove
Wednesday Morning Bible Study held at 10:30 a.m. in the parish library at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St. The Book of Job, guided by Bruce Johnson. The Bible Study Group will read and discuss some of the poems found in the Old Testament Book of Job. All invited. Session Four: Job, Chapters 35 and 36, “Surely God is great and we do not know him; the number of his years are unsearchable." Info: 570-374-8289 or www.allsaintsepiscopalofselinsgrove.com
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Callanish performs at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park, Market Street, as part of the summer concert series Music in the Park. Callanish strives to bring the music of the hearths of Scotland and Ireland to the mountains of Pennsylvania. Their repertoire includes lively jigs and reels, haunting airs, and rollicking songs from Ireland, Scotland, and elsewhere in the British Isles. They perform on the traditional instruments of fiddle, pipes, flutes, whistles, concertina, guitar, bouzouki, bodhran (Irish frame drum), and vocals. In the event of rain,the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Claude Kehler Park, 578 W. Arch St., as part of Shamokin's Music in the Park.