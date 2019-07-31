THROUGH AUG. 4
SOMETHING GRIMM/Bloomsburg
Something Grimm: Tales from the Brothers G presented through Aug. 4 at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St. Audiences of all ages invited for a unique take on the classic stories of The Brothers Grimm, the wonderfully weird minds behind famous fairy tales like “The Frog Prince”, “Rumpilstiltskin”, and more. Bring the whole family for a wacky play that is perfect for fans of Shrek, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and BTE audiences who adored Charlotte’s Web. Rated GA, Good for all ages. Advisory for some mildly spooky and macabre content. Info: 570-784-8181 or boxoffice@bte.org
AUG. 1, 2, 3
JEEP JAMBOREE/Coal Township
Jeep Jamboree USA presents the Coal Mountain Jeep Jamboree, an annual off-road weekend of adventure that brings the outdoors, down-to-earth people, and their Jeep 4x4s together. Find Jeep enthusiasts, and the bold style and capabilities of the Jeep brand, in a unique setting outside of the traditional dealership at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA), 4100 State Route 125. Registration held 5-7 p.m. Aug. 1 with trail rides from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3. Capture the action and speak with Jeep brand experts onsite. Info: http://www.jeepjamboreeusa.com/
COMMUNITY CARNIVAL/McAlisterville
The Fayette Community Carnival (www.fayettecommunitycarnival.com) continues at Lost Creek Community Park, 137 School St. Theme: "Garden Party." Features Bartlebaugh Amusements. Also a Chinese auction (fire house); food vendors, and more. Free nightly entertainment includes 3 Months Off on Thursday; Crossfire on Friday; Nottingham Four on Saturday. Also on Saturday, chicken barbecue, parade, car show, and Lions Den Golf Ball Drop. Those interested in chicken barbecue tickets, call 717-363-7261. Parade entries, call 717-363-1748 or 717-363-1796, and car show information, 717-463-3561.
COMMUNITY FAIR/Washingtonville
The 81st Montour DeLong Community Fair continues at the fairgrounds, one mile west along Route 254. Free admission and free entertainment. Parking $5. Exhibit buildings open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon Saturday. Thursday events: 10 a.m. dairy cattle judging; 6 p.m. VIP Showmanship Contest; 6 and 8 p.m. entertainment by the Hometown Boyz; 6:30 p.m. tractor pulls 3,250 to 4,500; 7 p.m. Kiddie Pedal Pull. Meal special is roast beef platter. Friday events: 10 a.m. 4-H & FFA presentation and public speaking; 1 p.m. Supreme showmanship contest; 6 and 8 p.m. entertainment by Avenue E.; 6:30 p.m. tractor pull 5,000 to 6,500; 7 p.m. Old Timers Show, proceeds benefit livestock scholarship; 9:30 p.m. fireworks by Pyrotechnic Artist (rain date will be Saturday); 11 p.m. cattle may be removed from fairgrounds. Meal special is fish and macaroni and cheese platter. Saturday events: 10 a.m. tractor safety driving; 3 p.m. tractor pull 7,000 and up; 6 p.m. mini horse pull 32-inches and under, 34-inches and under, 36-inches and under, 38-inches and under; 6 and 10 p.m. entertainment by The Loons; 9 p.m. exhibits may be removed from fairgrounds. Meal special is chicken and biscuit platter. Cost for platters is $9.
AUG. 1
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Thursday Night Acoustic Upstairs at the Rusty Rail Brewing Co., 5 N. Eighth St., features the Ann Kerstetter Trio from 7-9 p.m. No cover.
CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
KJ & Friends perform 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang w/Van Wagner, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
AUG. 2 & 3
CHURCH PICNIC/Slabtown
Our Lady of Mercy Church annual picnic held 6-11 p.m. Aug. 2 and 3, rain or shine, on the church grounds, off Route 42 in Slabtown, between Numidia and Catawissa (follow the signs). Features ethnic food, gift baskets, raffles, dancing. Entertainment by Double Talk, hits of the past and present, on Aug. 2. On Aug. 3, a reunion tour with original band members of The Mudflaps. No coolers or pets permitted on the church grounds.
AUG. 2
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Frank Wicher performs country with a twist of roadhouse, 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns sings for your supper at 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. family friendly.
COMMUNITY NIGHT/Sunbury
Loving & Caring Community Night held 5-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Community Center, 249 Memorial Drive. Free swimming for everyone. Food, fun and games for the whole family. Proceeds benefit the Spreading Antlers Children's Foundation.
AUG. 3
CHARITY DUCK DERBY/Danville
The eighth annual Service 1st Charity Duck Derby is scheduled for noon on the Danville/Riverside Bridge. Adults 18 and older are eligible to purchase one duck for $5 or a flock of five ducks for $20, with no limit on the number of tickets purchased. Tickets are available at all Service 1st branch locations and online through July 31. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event. During the event, six finalists will be randomly selected from more than 3,000 rubber ducks that will be placed into the river. Each ticket number corresponds with a duck. If your ticket number matches the first five ducks to cross the finish line, you could win up to $500. There is also a fun prize for the last duck to cross the finish line. Arrive at 11 a.m. in the parking lot located near Zamboni Park on West Front Street to enjoy the festivities. The race begins at noon. There will be children's activities, refreshments, and visit with the mascot Crissie. Funds raised from this year’s Derby will be combined with those raised during Service 1st’s 26th annual Charity Golf Tournament, being held on Aug. 23 to benefit Bridges Out of Poverty, Mifflinburg Hose Company and Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Info: service1.org, or 800-562-6049.
HIMMEL'S COUNTRY FESTIVAL/Dornsife
A variety of musical entertainers and skilled crafters, along with plenty of home-cooked food is scheduled for the annual Himmel’s Country Festival, starting at 7 a.m. at Himmel’s Church Grove, 107 Covered Bridge Rd. just off Schwaben Creek Road in Dornsife. Food served all day beginning at 7 a.m. with breakfast including ham, eggs, homefries, fried mush and more. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and includes everything from hot dogs to homemade clam chowder, chicken corn soup, chicken breast sandwiches, and haluski. Dinner features potpie (chicken and ham) starting at 4 p.m. Live musical entertainment begins on the grove stage at 10 a.m. including Himmel’s Choir, area talent, Heart of Pennsylvania, Bob Hollenbach and Dale Brosius, The Less Boys and The Weaver Believer Survival Revival. There will also be a used book sale, bake sale, kids’ games including a duck derby on the creek with prizes awarded and door prizes. Other highlights include kettle-made ham and bean soup, kettle-cooked potato chips and homemade ice cream with a hit & miss engine — all made on-site. Info: 570-425-2200 or www.himmelschurch.com.
POPS AT PEPPER STREET/Muncy
Pack your blankets, bring your family, and head out for an evening of priceless music, absolutely free when Muncy Historical Society hosts the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass at the “Pops at Pepper Street” concert at 7:30 p.m. starting at 232 Pepper St., Muncy Creek Township. Parking is available at Muncy High School and on Painter, Buffington and Lincoln streets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors, in the Ward Myers Elementary School cafetorium, with on-site parking and street parking nearby. Some of this program features Seventy-Six Trombones, Over the Rainbow, Amazing Grace, MacArthur Park, Ol’ Man River, and the Armed Services Salute. As always, the concert will honor those who have served with the closing tribute, Stars and Stripes Forever. In addition to music for all ages, the Muncy Historical Society will provide free popcorn. Come early and support the Muncy Band Association and/or Boy Scout Troop 25 who will both have picnic-fare foods available at their stands. Info: 570-546-5917, check out Muncy Historical Society’s Facebook page, or email MuncyHistorical@aol.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Falling Rockerzzz perform 7-10 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
PIG ROAST/Selinsgrove
A free pig roast held 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at East Snyder Park, University Avenue. Rain or shine. Children's activities include Kingdom Kidz Puppets, arts and crafts, inflatables and more. Free food includes hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni salad, baked beans, lots of desserts, and roasted pig. Live Christian music by Weaver Believers, Mariah Hostrander, Danelle Cressinger Band, CCUMC Praise Team, Crossfyre. Food served beginning at noon. Picnic is sponsored by C.O.O.L. (Christ's Outreach of Love) Ministry of Christ Community United Methodist Church. Info: 570-743-7303.
TRACTOR PULLERS ASSOCIATION/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Tractor Pullers Association will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association showgrounds. There will be seven classes of action: Hot Stock, Farm Stock, 2.5 Diesel 4x4, 3.0 Limited Pro Diesel Trucks; 8,500 R.W.Y.B., Limited Pro Stock/Super Farm; plus 10,000 open. Admission is $8. Children 12 and younger are free. No alcoholic beverages allowed. Info: sctpapullers.com or 570-374-1002 or day of pull at 570-765-8581.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
Swing-Nova performs 8-10 p.m. at Barrel 21 Distillery, 2255 N. Atherton St. Info: http://barrel21distillery.com or 814-308-9522.
BEATLES METAL MANIA/Sunbury
The debut of Beatle Metal Mania, 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. For ages 21 and older.
OLDIES NIGHT/Sunbury
Oldies Night with Jerry Whitenight, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570286-5002.
CONCERT/West Milton
Sunbury City Band performs at 7 p.m. at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Rd. Rain or shine. A freewill offering accepted. Shuttle transportation provided from parking field to the tabernacle.
OPEN HOUSE/Williamsport
The Uptown Music Collective will be holding an Open House at the school’s facility at 144 W. Third St. in Downtown Williamsport, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The facility features eight private lesson suites, two classrooms, two ensemble rooms, a computer lab, a recording studio, video studio, and more. In addition to tours of the facility, staff, teachers, and students will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the school’s programs, and assist with enrollment for the upcoming fall semester. Enrollment is open for private lessons on guitar, vocals, bass, keyboards, and drums, as well as for workshops in styles such as rock, blues, and jazz. Enrollment will also be available for classes in music theory, songwriting, harmony, and a lot more. The Collective offers free classes and workshops to all students that are enrolled in private lessons at the school. The school also offers financial assistance and scholarship opportunities upon request. The Collective official 2019 UMC Little League Pin will be on sale during the Open House as well as the remaining 2018 UMC Little League Pins. Both are in limited supply and will only be available while supplies last. For more information about the open house, getting enrolled at the Collective, or setting up a private tour call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org or visit the Collective on the web at www.uptownmusic.org/openhouse.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Royal Benson performs 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 4-10
FAIR/Laurelton
The 94th annual Union County West End Fair will be held at Lincoln Park.
AUG. 4
OUTDOOR CONCERT/Beavertown
An outdoor concert featuring Dale Keller presented at 6 p.m. at the pavilion of the United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Ricky and Harv perform 1-4 p.m. at the Point Barn, Route 11 near Danville.
HOT DOG SOCIAL/Laurelton
The Union County West End Fair will host the third annual community hot dog social immediately following the Vespers service at Lincoln Park. Music provided by Lightning Audio Productions, grilled hot dogs served by the 2019 Queen court and cold soft drinks and water supplied by Wehr's Beverage of Mifflinburg. The event will be held by the stage and is rain or shine near the stage. There is no cost to the public.
CONCERT/McAlisterville
A concert by Soul’d Out Quartet begins at 7 p.m. at the Bunkertown Church of the Brethren. A freewill offering will be taken.
PROGRAM OF WORDS & MUSIC/Northumberland
The Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program of Words and Music at the historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., from 9:30-10:10 a.m. Sabrina Kirby will read from her writing and that of others. Music provided by George Potor, a retired teacher from Lewisburg High School. He is a singer and song writer who often blends current events with melodies and his unique satirical take on life. Info: 570-490-0246 or www.priestleychapel.org.
RE-CREATION/Port Trevorton
Re-Creation will perform at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St. There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be received.
LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Kimbo and Bryan's All Star Band featuring Steve Adams (keyboards), and Joel Vincent ( drums), performs 6-9 p.m. outdoors at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
AUG. 5 & 6
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre will hold an open house for all interested behind-the-scenes volunteers, and auditions for their next show, “Our Miss Brooks," from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. “Our Miss Brooks” is an adaptation of the radio sitcom about a high school English teacher and includes 11 high school age students and six adults in the cast; it will be performed Sept. 20-29, directed by Maggie Able. Auditioners do not need to prepare material in advance but will be asked to read from the script and should bring calendars to indicate scheduling conflicts. Any questions may be sent via email to auditions@riverstagetheatre.org.
AUG. 5
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
David Pulizzi performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 6-10
FIREMAN'S CARNIVAL/Middleburg
The Reliance Hose Company No. 1 Fireman's Carnival will be held at the fireman's field. Serving lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meal special at 4:30 p.m. Nightly entertainment. Wristbands every night. Cost is $13. Highlights of the carnival include the annual parade on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m., and a fireworks display on Friday at 10:30 p.m.
AUG. 6
COMMUNITY NIGHT OUT/Danville
Community Night Out, held in conjuntion with National Night Out America's Night Out Against Crime events, held 5-7 p.m. at the Washies Playground. The night is aimed at getting people out to meet local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency services personnel in an informal gathering. There will be free hot dogs, chips and beverages. Numerous civic and government organizations will participate to meet with and interact with citizens. There will be displays by law enforcement, fire apparatus and information on drug awareness and community programs. Fire departments participating will be the Washington or Washies, Friendship, Continental and Goodwill of Danville, East End of Mahoning Township, Valley Township, Liberty Township and Washingtonville. The Danville Ambulance Service and state police expect to participate along with Danville, Mahoning Township and Riverside police, the Montour County sheriff's office, the Montour County probation department, Montour County commissioners and the county district attorney's office.
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by Stars Rising from The Music Box in Danville begins at 7 p.m. in Danville’s Memorial Park.
FREE FAMILY MOVIE/Lewisburg
A free showing of the movie The Wizard of Oz presented at 2 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St.
FREE HITCHCOCK MOVIE/Lewisburg
A free showing of the movie The Man Who Knew Too Much starring James Stewart and Doris Day presented at 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Summertime at the Gazebo features a concert by MusiCraft at 7 p.m. at Pump House Park, Snyder and Water streets. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), Eighth and Mill streets. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
AUG. 7
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Spirit of Swing, a 19-piece swing band based out of Milton will perform at 7 p.m. as part of the summer concert series Music in the Park in Hufnagle Park, Market Street. They specialize in the music of the early 1940s and capture the essence of the "Big Band Era". In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Beaver Memorial Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, held 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. Bring your instruments or just yourself and sing or play with the geezers. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Quartet perfors 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.