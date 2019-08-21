THROUGH AUG. 24
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR/Sunbury
The Northumberland County Fair will be held at the Tall Cedars Grove, 538 Seven Points Road. Admission and parking are both free. 50/50 tickets available again this year with the drawing for prizes on Saturday evening, prior to the fireworks. Thursday is Senior Citizens Day and begins at 3 p.m. Features music by Kimbo and Bryan from 5-7 p.m. performing a mix of originals and covers. Then the Midlife Cowboys will take the stage from 7-9 p.m. performing cowboy classics with a toe tappin’ bluesy flair. Cheer on your favorite kid or sheep at the Mutton Busting event starting at 7 p.m. Judging of all remaining fair exhibits will also take place and the Farm Animal Educational Exhibit will be open to the public. Friday is Kids Day. The fair opens to the public at 3 p.m. and features Jim McClincy, the Singing Mailman, from 5-6 p.m. with his mix of Bluegrass, classic country, folk, gospel and soft rock music. Beef Cattle Show begins at 5 p.m. and register your pet at 6 p.m. for the Pet Costume Contest and Parade which begins at 6:30 p.m. The Farm Animal Educational Exhibit will also be open. At 7 p.m., watch the pedal tractor pulls, which is part of the Farmer’s Triathlon. The triathlon also includes bale throwing and bale stacking contests, open to everyone. Friday night’s feature entertainment is CMA Artist, Donald Benjamin performing on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is Family Day and kicks off when the fair opens at 9 a.m. The horse show, including riding demonstrations and competition begins at 9 a.m. as does the sheep and market goat shows. Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti perform 11 a.m. to noon, playing country with a twist of Roadhouse. The rabbit and guinea pig show begins at noon; ADGA sanctioned Dairy Goat show at 1 p.m., followed by the Adult Showmanship. Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform at 1 p.m. Grand Junction takes the main stage from 3:30-5:30 p.m. performing an eclectic blend of Western Americana. The Farmer Triathlon continues with bale throwing and stacking at 5 p.m. and pedal tractor pull at 6 p.m. From 6-7 p.m., KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner performs, followed by Nate Myers and The Aces performing from 7-9 p.m. Event closes with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Info: www.northuberlandcountyfair.com and on Facebook page for the latest up-to-date information.
AUG. 22
AUTHORS NIGHT/Lewisburg
Author Tricia Kline will speak from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Himmelreich Reading Room at the Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Author and speaker Kline is an award-winning journalist, known for her lively writing and engaging presentations to faith audiences. She will share her personal highlights from her upcoming book projects — including her travels to life-changing ministries in Guatamala and Moldova. Kline holds a master's degree in Christian studies/biblical studies. She and her husband Justin own and operate Extra Second Inc., a company that helps people share their testimonies of what God has done, and is doing, in their lives. Refreshments served. Book signings available following the event.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
KJ and the Funshine Band returns to the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., for Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rail, from 7-9 p.m. Bringing their good time tunes, a fun time is guaranteed for all. No cover charge.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with The Crooked Line, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The 2019 Rudy Gelnett Summer Music Series features Cadillac Cats from 6:30-8 p.m. at Selinsgrove Commons.
ART RECEPTION/Shamokin
The Northumberland County Arts Center features an art reception, "Americana Regional Invitational" from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Fine Art Gallery, corner of Arch and Eighth streets. To enter the exhibit call Lisa Knecht at 570-847-0033.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show concludes from 1-9 p.m. at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: www.susqueartsociety.org or susartsociety@yahoo.com.
CONCERT/Trevorton
Strawberry Ridge performs Bluegrass from 7-9 p.m. at the bandstand at the Recreation Area at Trevorton Park, as part of the free summer concert series.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
AUG. 23
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
EXHIBITION OPENINGS/Newport
Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will host dual exhibition openings at its two locations, Landis House and PCCA Gallery. Stop by both PCCA venues between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to view local artwork, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments. The exhibit, "Felting Iki" can be seen at the PCCA Gallery, 1 S. Second St. “Felting Iki” is a solo exhibition of whimsical and cheerful felted art pieces by Crissy Miyake, who finds inspiration in the human relationship with and appreciation of nature. Iki is a Japanese term for a concept in aesthetics, meaning chic, stylish or pleasing. With vivid colors and patterns and elements of nature, Miyake works the Iki concept into her visually stunning felted pieces. "Up Close" can be seen at the Landis House, 67 N. Fourth St. “Up Close” is a group exhibition of local photography and paintings that explore small worlds or highlights a portion of a larger whole. Participating artists include Jon Colbert, Biruta Hansen, Cynthia Holleran, Radha Howard, Bonnie Lorey, Missy Smith, Harry Spilker, Spike Spilker, Louise Thomas, James Wheeler and Robin Wheeler. This exhibition runs through Oct. 4. Info: 717-567-7023 or visit www.perrycountyarts.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs an array of music from "My Girl" to "Jimi Hendrix" to Guns N' Roses, 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
Swing-Nova performs 8-10 p.m. at Barrel 21, 2255 N. Atherton St. Info: 814-308-9522 or http://barrel21distillery.com/barrel21-events/event/swing-nova-2/
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Vaughn Hummel performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — oldies night — at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Frank Wicher and Tim Breon perform 9-11 p.m. at Nippenose Tavern, 6391 PA-654.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Keith Kenny performs 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 24
ARTFEST/Bloomsburg
The 12th annual ArtFest will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Square in downtown Bloomsburg, surrounding the fountain and up Market Street. ArtFest showcases more than 40 regional artists’ original work, accompanied by live music, local food, and activities for the whole family. Exhibitors who will display and sell include painters, photographers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, glass artists, fabric artists, woodworkers, skincare experts, a bonsai grower, and more. The Exchange’s Art Cart will provide a hands-on activity for kids of all ages, using simple materials – many of them recycled. Other non-profits with fun things to do include the Bloomsburg Public Library and Agora Cyber Charter School, and the Fishing Creek Watershed Association will host its annual container-garden contest. Local and regional musicians who will perform throughout the day include Raven Creek, Nick McGaw, Kerry Kenny, and Stacia Abernatha and Sean Farley. In addition, attendees will find great food from local and regional vendors as well: Mike’s Food Truck, Dubelicious, Heier’s Northeastern Eatin’, and the Real Taste Food Truck. ArtFest takes place on the same day as AGAPEpalooza at Town Park, another family-friendly festival which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Exchange Gallery, at 24 E. Main St., will host a reception for the one-person show “Reset”, artwork by Chet Davis; at the reception, musician George Chamuris will perform. Info: ExchangeArts.org or Facebook.com/BloomsburgArtFest or call 570-317-2596.
ARTIST RECEPTION/Bloomsburg
An artist reception for "Lucky Breaks," a new show at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., will be held 6-8 p.m. It features fused glass works by member artist Becky Marks and jewelry by member artist April Wengren. The show title refers to the fact that broken pieces can be made into something beautiful. The show runs until Sept. 29. Gallery hours: noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
TRAINS/Danville
The free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, is open from 10 a.m.-noon. with its dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
Dancers and actors of all ages are invited to audition for RiverStage Community Theatre, “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” requires dancers and performers of all ages and will be performed Dec. 14, directed by Amy Casimir. Auditioners do not need to prepare material in advance but will be asked to read from the script (or learn movement for “The Nutcracker”) and should bring calendars to indicate scheduling conflicts. Info: email auditions@riverstagetheatre.org.
LEWISTOCK/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Arts Council is hosting Lewistock, a day-long music festival that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the Lewisburg Arts Council and of Woodstock. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine, with live music steadily from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the gazebo and other activities throughout Hufnagle Park. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Fero Vineyard. $5 cover.
OUTDOOR FLEA & CRAFT MARKET/Millerstown
The outdoor flea and craft market sponsored by Millerstown Community Success Inc. held 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Millerstown Area Community Park, 110 W. Juniata Parkway beside the Millerstown Community Swimming Pool. Rain date: Aug. 31. Info: 717-589-3598.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Bonnie and Mason Wicker perform 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. A mother and son duo playing soulful country music.
ROLLER DERBY/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens (SVDV) roller derby league will host a double header bout at their home rink, the Sunbury Ice Rink, 249 Memorial Drive. SVDV’s Foxettes, will take on the Broome County Parlor City Tricks and the Vixens will take on Keystone Roller Derby. The Foxettes’ bout will begin at 4 p.m. and the Vixens’ bout will begin at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Event is $10 per person and is family friendly. Children under 12 are free. A portion of the proceeds from door sales will benefit the Animal Resource Center of Bloomsburg. This is a BYOB event, but no glass containers are allowed. Bleacher seating will be available, but seating is limited. Guests may bring lawn chairs. For more information about the Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens, visit svderbyvixens.com or find them on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti perform 11 a.m. to noon at the Northumberland County Fair.
PEACH FESTIVAL/Watsontown
Trinity United Church of Christ, 602 Main St., is hosting its annual peach festival beginning at 4 p.m. Peach pie and peach cobbler, food and drinks available. Entertainment by The McNett Country Band with country music and square dancing in the street at 7 p.m. Also Chinese auction tickets for sale day of event.
LIVE MUSIC/West Milton
PA Crude performs 8-11 p.m. on the patio at Rooney’s Pub, 8911 River Road. Info: 570-568-1111.
LIVE MUSIC/Winfield
The Frank Wicher Band performs 7-10 p.m. at Little Mexico Campground.
AUG. 25
TRAIN MEET/Allenwood
The Central Pennsylvania Chapter National Railway Historical Society 44th annual train meet, "The Allenwood Show" held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Warrior Run Fire Department social hall, Second Street. Buy, sell, trade. All scales and gauges of model trains, model train supplies and railroadiana. Door prizes and special dealers door prize. Food available. Admission is $5/person, children 12 years of age and younger admitted free with adult. Tables $18/each, dealers permitted one helper at no charge. Registration info: Ron Johnson at 570-538-9409 (no phone calls after 9 p.m.).
HOUSE TOURS & EXHIBIT/Lewisburg
Visit the c. 1793 Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Rd., from 1-4 p.m., and learn how this property's history reflected the economic, agricultural and political evolution of our region, state and nation. The house features early architectural details, the original late 1700s hearth, a 1930s milk house, and reconstructed wagon shed. New to the site is a c. 1789 log cabin, a restoration in progress — similar to the cabin originally on the property behind the limestone house. Tours include an exhibit on the Pennsylvania House furniture company which was established in 1887 by Horace Cawley. Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted. Info: 570-524-8666 or info@unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org, and visit the website http://www.unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org/
HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAMS/Middleburg
The Snyder County Historical Society will host programs on Brouse’s One-Room School Bell and the Kratzerville Band. Presented by Marshall Dauberman, the programs will be held at 2 p.m. Light refreshments served following the programs. Free admission. The historical society is at 30 E. Market St. It is handicapped accessible. Info: 570-837-6191.
EVENING OF MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene will host an evening of music by the Stevens family, from Ohio, at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Alexis P. Suter & the Alexis P. Suter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets required.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Owl & Crow perform at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St. Tickets required.
BLOCK PARTY/Milton
First Presbyterian Church of Milton will host its ninth annual “Block Party” from noon to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot. Featuring free food and entertainment as well as activities and games for the children. Canned goods and fresh produce will be given away. The block party is a part of the church’s “Faith in Action” ministry to give back to the community. Rain or shine. Info: 570-742-4491 or www.pcmilton.org.
BACK TO SCHOOL FESTIVAL/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove High School Band will partner with the area’s dance and party band, “Into the Spin,” to host the sixth annual “Back to School Festival” from 3-6 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Rotary Field across from Selinsgrove High School. Features food including a chicken barbecue and homemade soups to take home, numerous children's activities, a dunk tank with teachers and local celebrities waiting to get wet, inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, face painting, and of course, music for listening and dancing. Admission is free.
DOWNIN LANE/Selinsgrove
Downin Lane performs at 6 p.m. at Sound of the Gospel Church, 50 Gospel Way. Everyone invited to the service of worship. A love offering will be taken for the group. Info: 570-743-7754.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Swing-Nova performs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barrel 135, 135 W. Third St. Info: www.facebook.com/barrel135 or 570-322-7131.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
AUG. 26 & 27
AUDITIONS/Lewisburg
Adults and children age 10 and older are needed to audition for RiverStage Community Theatre “Anne of Green Gables” from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. “Anne of Green Gables,” a new stage adaptation of the classic children’s book, follows the adventures of 11-year-old Anne Shirley and requires eight middle-school-age students in addition to 11 adults. Auditioners do not need to prepare material in advance but will be asked to read from the script and should bring calendars to indicate scheduling conflicts. Info: email auditions@riverstagetheatre.org.
AUG. 26
KIWANIS AUCTION/Lewisburg
The 57th annual Kiwanis Auction will be held at 4 p.m. at the Citizen's Electric Company parking lot on Industrial Blvd.
AUG. 27
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rusty Foulke of Hybrid Ice performs favorite 80s rock hits, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
AUG. 28
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Arts Council summer concert series, Music in the Park features the Lewisburg Area High School Marching Band at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park. Free to the public. Daniel Schwanger, director. In the event of rain the concert will be held at Beaver Memorial Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-9 p.m. at the Turbotville Hotel. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Organ Trio East performs 6-8 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.