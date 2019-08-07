THROUGH AUG. 10
FAIR/Laurelton
The 94th annual Union County West End Fair will be held at Lincoln Park.
FIREMAN'S CARNIVAL/Middleburg
The Reliance Hose Company No. 1 Fireman's Carnival will be held at the fireman's field. Serving lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Meal special at 4:30 p.m. Nightly entertainment. Wristbands every night. Cost is $13. Highlights of the carnival include the annual parade on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m., and a fireworks display on Friday at 10:30 p.m.
AUG. 8
CONCERT/Danville
A concert by the Danville Community Band begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Meadows.
CONCERT SERIES/Mifflinburg
Musicraft (Larry Mitchell) performs 7-8:30 p.m. at Mifflinburg Community Park as part of the 2019 Summer Concert series. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park. Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating. For postponements or cancellations, 570-966-2181 or 570-966-1013.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Bob Randall and Wanted perform 7-9 p.m. upstairs at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company 5 N. Eighth St. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
A Pub Hang with Wicked Chicken, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
BEETHOVEN CONCERT/Selinsgrove
A free Beethoven concert by Sezi Seskir, professor of piano at Bucknell University, begins at 3:30 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St.
CALL TO ARTISTS/Sunbury
Artists are invited to submit works to the Susquehanna Art Society’s Judged Art Show 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 1:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. All work must be original and completed within the last two years. Show runs Aug. 13–22 at the library. Awards and reception Aug. 13. Details can be found at susqueartsociety.org.
BEETHOVEN CONCERT/Sunbury
A free Beethoven concert by Sezi Seskir, professor of piano at Bucknell University, begins at 3:30 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St.
AN EVENING WITH IRISH NOVELIST/Sunbury
Storyteller and podcaster, Peterson Toscano, will host An Evening with Irish Novelist, Shirley McMillan, at Wake & Wire Cafe, 235 Market St., from 6-8 p.m. McMillan will be on hand to chat with people about books, Northern Ireland, and her new book projects. She will also read from some of her young adult novels, including her soon to be released novel, Every Sparrow Falling. McMillan is the author of three young adult fiction books. She lives in County Down, Northern Ireland and received a grant to travel to the USA to do research for a new novel. The organizers also encourage conversation and hope to create a space where people to talk about their favorite books and stories. Three antique typewriters will be set up so attendees can experiment with their own creative writing. Free and family friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Drop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Trevorton
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Band Shell.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Boom Town Boys perform 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 9 & 10
FIREMEN'S FESTIVAL/Potts Grove
Potts Grove Fire Company's annual Firemen's Festival will be held at the fire company, located off Route 642 between Milton and Danville. Event begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 9. Platters of brisket will be served in the firehall. Festival food will be served in the concession building. Chicken barbecue platters will be served beginning at 4 p.m. on Aug. 10. Festival food served at the concession building. Entertainment both nights. Info: 570-742-3472.
CHURCH FESTIVAL/Trevorton
The 22nd annual St. Patrick Church Festival held 5-10 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 331 W. Shamokin St. Features ethnic food, games and bingo. Free entertainment by Lite Switch with classic dance music from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 9, and by Ridgeline, performing country, oldies, classic rock from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10 Children's games and bingo from 6-9 p.m. both days in the parish hall. A theme basket raffle with three cash raffle prizes will be held. Following the entertainment on Aug. 10, drawings for the winners of baskets and cash raffle will be held.
AUG. 9, 10, 11
GODSPELL/Danville
Zing Productions of Danville and its Stars Rising youth performance troupe will stage a production of Stephen Schwartz’s Godspell at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 518 Bloom St. Suggested donation for tickets: $10/each. Seating will be limited so reservations are recommended by calling 570-951-6572.
AUG. 9
BLOCK PARTY/Danville
Trinity Childcare is hosting a block party at Trinity United Methodist Church, 84 Lombard Ave., from 4-8 p.m. There will be food trucks, free musical entertainment: Such & Such from 4-6 p.m., bounce house, games/prizes, and more. All ages are welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg
Rick K and the All Nighters will perform at 6 p.m. at the Band Stand at Knoebels Grove. The show will honor veterans and members of all five branches of the services are invited to attend. One of the veterans to be honored will be 95 year old Francis Chesko, of Mahanoy City who landed on Utah Beach, Normandy, France on June 7, 1944. Veterans can wear their hats letting everyone know the branch of service they were in. Also, display your medals.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
GOLF TOURNAMENT/Lewisburg
Evangelical Community Hospital will host its 33rd Golf Classic Event at the Bucknell Golf Club. The scramble format event has morning and afternoon shotgun starts available at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Entry fee for each golfer is $125 and includes green fees, golf cart, buffet lunch, and refreshments on the course. A light breakfast and dinner will also be provided. Features on-the-course contests and a chance to win a 2019 Ford Escape 4x4 from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one on the course. Awards to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon will be announced during meal time after all golfers have returned their score cards. Event raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. For more information on registration, sponsorships, and to be part of the 33rd Annual Evangelical Golf Classic, call 570-522-4850 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
JESSE will be rockin the Middleburg Carnival with the best in classic rock and roll, 7-10 p.m. at the Reliance Hose Company No. 1 Firemens' Field.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The acoustic duo of Randy & Tom perform all the classics, 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
COMMUNITY FAIR & BLOOD DRIVE/Northumberland
Emmanuel Home Personal Care "Thankful for Health Care" Community Fair and Blood Drive held from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at 800 Priestley Ave. Features: food, fundraising, games, health education, blood pressure screenings, grip strength test, mobile clinic, tours and more. Vendors: Heeter's Ice Cream, Son of a Butcher BBQ, hot dogs, snowcones, popcorn and more. Activities: fire truck tour, police cruiser tour, bounce house, miniature golf, dunk tank, door prizes 11 a.m.-5 p.m., community garden open house, movie on the lawn at 8 p.m. A blood drive from 1-6 p.m. — schedule an appointment on Facebook Emmanuel Home. Amazon.com gift card with every donation. Raffle prizes for Knoebels and more.
LIVE MUSIC/Potts Grove
The Frank Wicher Band performs at the Potts Grove Carnival from 7-10 p.m. Bring lawn chairs.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St., followed by Jerry Whitenight, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Music from 50s through today. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
An open jam held at 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
BOTTLES BREWS/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host ‘Bottles & Brews VII’ from 7-10 p.m. Attendees will be able to taste a number of craft beers and wines from the area as well as sampling the product of several regional and national brewmasters and vintners. Tickets are $40/person and are in limited supply. The price for members of the museum is $30/person. Tickets may be obtained from the museum during operational hours, through PayPal from the Taber website www.tabermuseum.org, as well as from the members of the Board of Governors. Expecting to participate in the event will be a number of brewing companies including Neshaminy Creek, Old Forge, New Trail, Founders, Sly Fox, Straub, Penn, Yuengling and Samuel Adams, arranged through the cooperative efforts of major partner Mid-State Beverage Company. A portion of the foods for the evening will be supplied by area restaurants and caterers. The entire museum will be open for touring that evening. ‘Buckets of Cheer’ featuring beautifully-crafted handmade wooden buckets will be raffled off during the evening. Parking is available behind the building or on the street. Info: www.tabermuseum.org or 570-326-3326.
THE MIDTOWN MEN/Williamsport
The Midtown Men, from the original cast of Broadway's Jersey Boys, performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Tickets available at https://www.caclive.com/event/the-midtown-men/
AUG. 10
WINOS & DINOS/Allenwood
Winos & Dinos will be held 7-10 p.m. at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, 18628 Route 15. Enjoy a fun night out at the zoo celebrating dinos alongside fellow winos. Walk among life-size animatronic dinosaurs while you sip on fine Pennsylvania wine from six local wineries. Listen to the soulful sounds of Stacia Abernatha live on the plaza, take a stroll through the zoo, and purchase a cheesy snack to go with your wine. "Dino Don" Lessem, a dinosaur explorer and expert, will also be on-site giving brief talks about paleontology and sharing stories of his Jurassic adventures. Cost: $20-$25. For event details and to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2Xr1ncS. Info: 570-538-1869 or info@reptiland.com
BE MY NEIGHBOR DAY/Bloomsburg
VIA Public Media (WVIA) hosts “Be My Neighbor Day” with Daniel Tiger from noon-4 p.m. at the Nelson Field House on the campus of Bloomsburg University. Event is free and open to the public and features the theme of "Growing with Daniel Tiger." The first 500 children to arrive will receive a free school readiness kit, Daniel Tiger storybook and a Daniel Tiger coloring book. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with Daniel Tiger as well as other activities including nature learning stations, face painting, balloon twisting, live music, arts & crafts, free gift basket raffles and more. Event attendees will be directed to the orange parking lot at Bloomsburg University and will then be shuttled over to the Nelson Field House. “Be My Neighbor Day” is presented by PNC Grow Up Great, Fred Rogers Productions and VIA Public Media.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Frank Wicher Band performs 9-11 p.m. at The Forest House, 10410 Buffalo Road.
QUASQUIBICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION/Mifflinville
Mifflinville 225 Year Quasquibicentennial Anniversary Celebration will be held with festivities from noon to 8 p.m. at the carnival grounds. Town parade at 11 a.m. Formation at baseball/football field at 10 a.m. on Fair Street. Ends at carnival grounds on East First Street. Events at the carnival grounds include: displays of Revolutionary War, Civil War doctor, period toys, Civil War herbal medicine, bobbin lace, crocheting, tatting, period clothing, quilters, corn shelling, war uniforms, native craft activities, silver smithing, Native American clothing. Concession stands available. A community pulled pork dinner available at 1 p.m. until sold out. Includes pulled pork on bun with baked macaroni and cheese, parsley potatoes and baked beans. Commemorative town anniversary ornaments available for $10 each. Limited quantities available.
ON THE PORCH/Millersburg
The Millersburg Area Art Association welcomes back member Phoebe Heath for another visit "On The Porch" from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Gallery on the Square. Heath works with a variety of medium and tools that are not always thought of as art supplies or tools in order to explore new relationships and encourage her unique creative voice. Stop by and chat with Phoebe, ask questions, learn about her techniques, and enjoy her work.
POP UP HANG/Millheim
An Afternoon Pop Up Hang held at 4 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Axe & the Fiddle perform original and traditional modern music, 7-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Sunshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Peace of Mind Concert Series with Medusa’s Disco, Mojo Bozo’s Electric Circus, MJT, and Stonewall Vessels, 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
MEMORIAL HALL OPEN/Washingtonville
The Jane DeLong Memorial Hall will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hall contains a museum which numerous items including Charles Lindbergh’s helmet.
LIVE MUSIC/West Milton
Off the Wall performs 8-11 p.m. at Rooney’s Pub, 8911 River Road, New Columbia. Info: 570-568-1111.
HOMECOMING FESTIVAL/West Milton
West Milton Memorial Park Annual Homecoming Festival begins at 4:30 p.m. at the West Milton Memorial Park, River Road. Includes a cafeteria supper beginning at 4:30 p.m. serving scalloped turkey, barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, pies, cakes and more. Games at 6 p.m. — fish pong, sand art, cake wheel, penny pitch, ball throw, dice games, bingo, etc. Tickets on sale starting at 4:30 p.m. for a Chinese auction. Entertainment by McNett Country Band at 7 p.m.
AUG. 11
SUNDAY CONVERSATIONS/Lewisburg
"The Case for Christ," presented 2-3:15 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. "Sunday Conversations" offers the best in modern scholarship to challenge and deepen our understanding of the Bible and the teachings of Christ. Refreshments served. Open to the public. Free. Dress is summer casual.
MUSIC/McAlisterville
Chosen Road will perform at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road.
NEW EXHIBIT RECEPTION/Millersburg
The Millersburg Area Art Association will have a new exhibit at the Gallery on the Square, "Observations Absorbed," by Patricia Lambert Marshall. The show will run through Sept. 7 with an opening reception 3-5 p.m. Aug. 11. Marshall has embraced a variety wide of interests — folk art, antique crafts, contemporary design, humor, our English language, animals, family and faith, the environment and ethnic art — each having an influence on her art. Everyone is invited to the opening reception to meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments. The Gallery is at 226 Union St. (on the square).
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Shane Hall performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
SECOND SUNDAY AT SIX/Selinsgrove
The Second Sunday at Six service featuring Three’s Company Brass begins at 6 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St.
SCHOOL TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours, 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic wooden one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s. Admission is free. The school is at 3015 Salem Rd. Info: 570-966-4320 or visit Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum is open 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by board and society members. Museum is located at 1150 Front St., at the model fort. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
PRESENTATION/Winfield
Libby McDonald Schaefer, a graduate of Milton High School class of 1964 and Bloomsburg State College, will speak about her book Our Brothers' Keepers...For Those Who Have Forgotten and Those Who Never Knew, a collection of personal stories of 9/11 at 2 p.m. at the Union Township Fire Company, 40 Municipal Lane. The book was the result of Schaefer’s almost two years of interviews with the survivors, the responders, and the witnesses, including the air traffic control supervisor at Pittsburgh Airport, the Shanksville Fire Chief, the head of the chaplains at the Pentagon, and firefighters, police officers, volunteers, and survivors of the World Trade Center. The event is free and open to the public and for each book sold, Schaefer will donate back to the fire company. To request additional information or to reserve a book ($20 includes tax) interested parties can contact Union County Firefighter Greg Wagner at 570-556-6594 or Schaefer at 215-498-1975 or at schaefotl@aol.com.
AUG. 12
WORKING WITH MARKERS/Millersburg
Millersburg Area Art Association member and teacher Phoebe Heath will offer lessons in working with markers, 10 a.m.-noon in the upstairs classroom at the Gallery on the Square. All materials are included in the cost. Learn new techniques and approaches to a common drawing material. Create an artwork of your choosing during this session — bring reference photographs if desired. Open to all ages. Space is limited. Registration required by calling Yvonne Miller at 717-692-3204 or email ymiller1101@comcast.net.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Ramblin' Dan Stevens performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
AUG. 13-17
HILLBILLY FEVER DAYS/Beavertown
Hillbilly Fever Days, sponsored by Rescue Hose Company 20, held at Possum Hollow Park, 222 S. Sassafras St. Free admission and parking. Vendors will be selling clothing, collectibles, tooling and novelties. Carnival games and food available. Hay rides, bouncy house for children. Entertainment at 7 and 9 p.m.: Aug. 13, Gospel Night; Aug. 14, Frank Wicher Band performs country western; Aug. 14, parade at 6:30 p.m. and Josh Squared Band; Aug. 16, Sapphire performs rock and roll; Aug. 17, The Mahoney Brothers.
AUG. 13
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Jenna & Rolf perform at 7 p.m. as part of the annual Slifer House Summer Concert Series, near the Slifer House on the campus of RiverWoods Senior Living Community. Jenna Mammina and Rolf Sturm are a vocal and guitar duo playing jazz, pop and Americana. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Donations are welcome to offset the cost of the concert series. Bottled water and ice cream with toppings will be available. During inclement weather, concerts will be held in Marlow Hall, RiverWoods Nursing Care Center.
FREE FAMILY MOVIE/Lewisburg
The movie The Goonies presented at 2 p.m. at the Campus Theater, 413 Market St. Free.
FREE HITCHCOCK MOVIE/Lewisburg
The Alfred Hitchcock movie Rear Window starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly presented at 7 p.m. at Campus Theater, 413 Market St.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Coalition 4 Kids presents the seventh annual Snyder County Night Out from 4-7 p.m. (rain date Aug. 14) at East Snyder Park near Selinsgrove. Partnering with area law enforcement and first responders along with businesses, civic, healthcare and educational groups, the event focuses on the safety and well-being of the kids in our community. Free and open to the public and includes family-friendly activities, food and fun for all ages. Info: SCC4Kids@gmail.com
ART SHOW/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: www.susqueartsociety.org or susartsociety@yahoo.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
HIP 450 performs classic rock with an acoustic attitude, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Info: 570-286-2007.
AUG. 14
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Arts Council's summer concert series Music in the Park features Rolf Sturm and Jenna Mammina performing at 7 p.m. in Hufnagle Park, Market Street. New York guitarist Rolf Sturm is a Lewisburg native. His performing partner is Jenna Mammina, from the San Francisco Bay area. Both of them have impressive solo jazz careers. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
ART SHOW/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Info: www.susqueartsociety.org or susartsociety@yahoo.com.