THROUGH DEC. 29
CHRISTMAS PRODUCTION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present their Christmas show for their 42nd season of live entertainment in the region, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Miss Bennet is a sequel-of-sorts to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The show follows brainy Mary Bennet (Morgan McKenzie Kauffman, Dorothy in BTE’s The Wizard of Oz), who, while on a Christmas visit to her sister’s English country estate, bumps into the equally brainy (and handsome!) Arthur de Bourgh (BTE intern Michael Covel). You’ll be rooting for them to get their heads out of their books and under the mistletoe in this rollicking holiday confection. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley opens Nov. 29 with BTE’s traditional “Food Preview” at 2 p.m. A non-perishable item (or items) is the cost of your ticket. Arrive early to guarantee your seat. Miss Bennet typically plays public shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Space is still available for special morning matinees for school groups. The final performance will be held Dec. 29. Tickets are available at www.bte.org.
DEC. 26
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Merely Players roll into the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., playing upstairs from 7-9 p.m. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
A Pub Hang with Strait & Forshey, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 10 W. Main St.
GAME NIGHT/Sunbury
Board & Wining Game Night held 6-9 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road. A variety of classic board games for you to choose from, or feel free to bring your own to play/share for some good old fashioned fun. Wine is available for purchase by the bottle or glass. Also, a small selection of bottled and draft beer, or coffee and water available for purchase as well. Feel free to bring in your own snacks or food from local eateries. Monthly prizes and specials. Must be 21 + to attend and have valid ID to purchase any alcohol. No cover.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
DEC. 27 & 28
THE NUTCRACKER/Mifflinburg
Enterline’s Dance Center and The Williamsport Ballet Guild present The Nutcracker. The full ballet, choreographed and directed by Alicia Enterline Little, will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 and 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at Mifflinburg High School. The cast is made up of local dancers along with returning alumni from Enterline’s Dance Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door one hour prior to the curtain opening, before each performance. All seating is reserved. Those that would like to request tickets before the day of the show, call 570-724-4524 and leave a message. Tickets for the front of the house cost $13 each, while tickets in the back of the house cost $10 each. Portion of proceeds benefit Kelsey's Dream.
DEC. 27
SPRINGSTREEN TRIBUTE/Harrisburg
The most powerful and intense Springsteen tribute on the planet presented at 8 p.m. at the Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Tickets range from $29.50-$39.50. Bruce In The USA is much more than just another tribute… This high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show. Info: info@whitakercenter.org or 717-214-2787.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, 8-11 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Featuring an MC and four comedians. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9. $10 cover charge.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ed and Steve’s Acoustic Funhouse at 6 p.m. followed by Friday Night Rock School at 8 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. Family friendly.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1, Two performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight performing oldies but goodies, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
DEC. 28
A ROARING 20S EVENT/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will host a fundraising event at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company. “A Roaring 20s Event” will feature a buffet dinner, cash bar, and dancing with music provided by “The Train Wreck Survivors” band. Complimentary wine and beer included in ticket price. The evening will also feature silent and live auctions and a “wine pull.” Guests are encouraged to help promote the spirit of the 1920s theme by dressing in period clothing. Tickets: $75 which includes buffet dinner, wine and beer.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Frog Holler performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
MUSIC & PARTY/Northumberland
The Douglasses perform during a Contructions End Party, 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE/Shamokin
Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club wilL hold a open house, 2-7 p.m. on the second floor, above The Public Library, 210 E. Independence St. Follow the routes of the Pennsylvania, Reading and the Lehigh Valley railroads as they traveled between Northumberland and Mount Carmel back in the 1950s. See more than 100 handmade models of local landmark buildings and scenery on a 3,000 square ft. HO scale layout. Club entrance is doorway to the left of the library. Go up steps to second floor. Free admission but donations are appreciated.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Reverend Blue Jeans performs at 7 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake & The Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Doug McMinn Blues Band performs 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
DEC. 29
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Alexis P. Sutter performs at 7 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets range from $17-$22. Suter and her powerful and unique ensemble artfully blend the lines between Blues, Soul, Roots and Rock music. Alexis' voice ranges from a pained passion to explosive and soul bearing. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alexis-p-suter-the-alexis-p-suter-band-tickets-82966116889
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Runaway Stroller performs 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James perform noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
DEC. 30
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Ramblin' Dan Stevens performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
DEC. 31
DINNER & MUSIC/Milton
Music and dinner, 5-9 p.m. at The Italian Terrace Restaurant, Route 405. Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks will perform a diverse repertoire of jazz standards, blues, Motown and classic rock. Karen is a gifted vocalist with an inventive scat influenced style. Blue River Soul includes singer/keyboardist Rick Findlay, saxophonist Ted DiCola, and percussionist Chris Minnich. Three dinner specials offered with a free champagne toast from 4-9 p.m. Info and reservations: 570 246-5862. BYOB.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The band Strawbridge performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Norry Hookies. Open to the public. No cover. Oldies, country and classic rock music.
MUSIC & DANCE PARTY/Northumberland
Into The Spin performs during a Dance Party, 7-12:30 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Cost: $35, deluxe buffet & dance party; $55, special hotel package; $85, includes deluxe buffet, "Into the Spin" Dance Party, accommodations at The Econo Lodge & Suites, and round trip tranfer from the motel to The Front Street Station. Deluxe buffet available 7-9 p.m. with dance party 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jesse will ring in the New Year at the Selinsgrove VFW, performing 9 p.m.-midnight. Snacks provided throughout the night. Hotdogs and kraut served at 11:30. $25 cover — tickets available in advance at the VFW.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kira & Jake kicks off New Year's Eve, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION/Sunbury
The Sunbury New Year's Eve celebration will be held in downtwn Sunbury with the children's portion of the event at the Sunbury Ice Rink. The New Years lineup will include DJs playing music from the 1950s to the 2010s and performances from bands Blue Zodiac and The Attinger Brothers and The Family Band. Solo souvenir cups for $10 will include discounts to all the vendors that are participating in the event. The participating businesses that will be downtown is KND's Pizza, Roadhouse, The Edison Hotel, Iron Vines, McGuigans, Eclipse, Wake and Wire, Sunbury Eagles, Sunbury Moose, When Pigs Fly, Spyglass Ridge Winery and Three Beards Brewing Co. Cameron Park will also have two giant screens that will show a live feed of Times Square and show all the action taking place in NYC. A light bulb with the message, "Countdown in the Downtown, Happy New Year Sunbury 2020, Triangle Tech School," will be displayed at midnight from an electronic sign on top of the bulb. The children's event at the Ice Rink will begin at 5 p.m. and run through 9 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and chips as well as face painting, free skating and a DJ.
NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE/Sunbury
A New Year's Eve dance will be held at Sunbury Social Club. Dance to the music of Memory Lane. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 and include snacks, finger food, hot dogs, sauerkraut and pork at midnight. Cash bar, open to the public. Call 570 286-9422.