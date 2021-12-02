Have an Applause event you want to add to the weekly Applause Calendar? Email details to news@dailyitem.com
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Educated by Tara Westover. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
LATE SHOPPERS NIGHT/Sunbury
Sunbury's annual Late Night Shoppers evening will take place from 5-9 p.m. An evening of store sales, raffle prizes, free horse drawn carriage rides and more. The Sunbury Santa House will be open from 5-7 p.m. and Marcellus will be hosting an open house of his art studio located inside of The Albright Center for the Arts.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
TREE LIGHTING & MORE/Bloomsburg
Lighting of the town Christmas tree with Santa, late-night shopping, holiday vendors, live music, a TubaChristmas performance, food, and more held in Downtown Bloomsburg. The tree lighting takes place at 5:45 p.m. in front of the New Bloomsburg Diner at Main and East streets. Enjoy live music by the tree from 5-6 p.m. with the Kerry Kenny Band, and from 6-7 p.m. inside Fog & Flame at 34 E. Main St. with the Harmony Arts Foundation. At the Fountain, at Main and Market streets, in front of Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s TreeFest at the Caldwell Consistory, more entertainment begins at 6 p.m. including performances by Danceworks by Amber and the Millville Junior-Senior High School Chorus. The evening culminates with the many musicians of TubaChristmas performing at 7 p.m. Many businesses will have specials starting at 4 p.m. Vendors around the Fountain will include Dubalicious Grille, Wagner’s Wasted Whoopies, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Billy’s Buys, and Jasmine’s Gifts. Info: DowntownBloomsburg.org.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Play Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
A raucous Christmas celebration featuring timeless classics and original tunes performed by the eight-piece Hot Sardines at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center Auditorium at Bucknell University. Songs include "La Noel de la Rue," "Mistletoe & Holly," "Please Come Home for Christmas," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus Got Stuck in My Chimney," "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," "Christmas Blues," "White Christmas" and "White Cliffs of Dover," among others. Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world. Tickets: Adults $30; seniors 62+ $24; youth 18 and under $20; Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2) $20; Bucknell students (limit 2) $10; non-Bucknell students (limit 2) $20 available at https://bucknell.universitytickets
WINTERFEST/Milton
Winterfest events will be held from 5-7 p.m. in Lincoln Park. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus arrive for the Toy Run and Christmas Tree Lighting. Details available on Milton Winterfest Committee Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul, 6-9 p.m. at the Italian Terrace Restaurant. Info: 570-246-5862.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Leon B. performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featuring holiday crafts and décor, soups, barbecue, hot dogs, assorted desserts and drinks. Kitchen closes at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kimbo Reichley and Chris Trasatti perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines, 322 Raspberry Ave. No Cover. Free parking. Info: 570-495-4766.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-9 p.m. at Three Beards Brewery, 109 Carrol Road.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
PREVIEW/Williamsport
The Taber Museum invites the public to attend a preview of the museum’s holiday exhibit, “My Favorite Gift” from 7-8:30 p.m. The preview will be enhanced with an opportunity to buy ornaments made by some of the area’s most talented artists. Candles made by the Miles Welby a Candle Company, created especially for the museum, will also be available. The ornament sale continues through the weekend. There is no fee charged to visit the ornament sale or exhibit during the weekend, but admission will be charged to tour the rest of the museum on Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
DRIVE-THRU SANTA/Elysburg
Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., will host a Drive Thru with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Bring the kids to see Santa — you can even take your own picture with Santa while you are there. Masks are required. The first 150 kids will get a goodie bag to take home. This is a free event (optional donations of food items for local food pantry or a donation to the Heifer International mission project will be gratefully accepted). Enter the upper parking lot of the church to get in the drive thru line (Rt. 54 to West Center Street to South Maple Street and right on West Roosevelt Avenue into the parking lot). Watch for signs and helpers to guide you through. In case of inclement weather, event will be held Dec. 5.
HOLIDAY PHOTOS/Laurelton
Bring your children, pets and/or family for the West End Library's holiday photo day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A professional photographer will take photos in front of a special background. Donations appreciated. Register for a time slot by calling 570-922-4773 or visiting the library.
YOGA/Lewisburg
Serene Saturdays: Outdoor Yoga held 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Morning outdoor yoga sessions are instructed by friends from Laurel Limb Yoga. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes will be held outside, weather permitting. Classes made possible by support from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Register at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/outdoor-yoga
TEEN READERS CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers and discuss some of your favorite books and genres. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or online.
DECORATE THE HOLIDAY TREE/Lewisburg
Decorate the Holiday Tree, 10 a.m. to noon at The Public Library for Union County. Decorate the library’s Holiday tree and make a Christmas or Hanukkah craft. For ages 6-10. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
HOLIDAY MARKET/Lewisburg
C and K's Events along with the Lewisburg Farmer's Market will co-host a "Winter Wonderland Holiday Market" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 Fairground Road. Several local nonprofits will be on site including Haven 2 Home (animal rescue), Lewisburg Sunset Rotary, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority and more than 80 booths with artists and crafters. Featured artist Elizabeth Hittle, Hittle Fire Bowls. Food, music — including strolling carolers and DJ Ray with holiday sounds, items for holiday gift giving: pottery, cut and dried flower arrangements, wreaths of all kinds, gnomes, ornaments, wood products, soaps and lotions, jewelry, children's bows, antiques and more in the outside south parking lot. Santa and Olaf will make an appearance too. Children's games and activities all day. Several farmer's market vendors will also be open.
FLUFFY SNOWMAN SLIME/Mifflinburg
Make your own sparkly, fluffy snowman slime to take home, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Use it to make snowballs, igloos, melting snowmen, and other snowy things. For kids in grades K-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or online.
KID'S HOLIDAY ART CLASS/Millersburg
A Kid’s Holiday Art Class with Dawn Hoffman presented 2-4 p.m. at the Millersburg Area Art Association. In-person class for kids ages 6-18. Acrylic and mixed media will be utilized, and all materials will be provided. This is a one day Make and Take Class. For more information or to register call the Gallery at 717-692-4914 or email galleryonthesquaremaaa@gmail.com. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Gallery.
WINTERFEST/Milton
Winterfest events continue from 10-11 a.m. with a drive thru Saint Nicholas event held at Saint Joseph Parish Center. Sleigh Run Saturday begins at 2 p.m. along Bound Avenue. Details available on Milton Winterfest Committee Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at Italian Terrace, Route 104.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring holiday crafts and décor, soups, barbecue, hot dogs, assorted desserts and drinks. Kitchen closes at 1 p.m. A "mystery" sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TREE LIGHTING & ACTIVITIES/Northumberland
Christmas Tree Lighting and family activities held 5-8 p.m at Sunbury Bible Church, Route 11, north of Northumberland (across from UPS). Featuring Danelle Cressinger Band performing life, food trucks, Frosty the Snowman, outdoor games and movie, free hot chocolate and cookies and kid’s take home treat. Info: www.sunburybiblechurch.org
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Blue River Soul Band with Karen Meeks performs a mix of jazz, blues, and soul, 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Info: 570-495-4766.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach's Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW/Sunbury
The Shikellamy Marching Band will host its annual craft/vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and lobbies. Featuring more than 25 crafters/vendors, and a concession stand. Enter at the main lobby.
LIVE NATIVITY/Sunbury
A Live Nativity presented 5:30-7:30 p.m. at First Reformed Church, UCC, 160 Chestnut St.
SAINT NICHOLAS FESTIVAL/Sunbury
The 28th Annual Saint Nicholas Festival held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint Matthew Episcopal Church, 32 N. Front St., outside in the parking lot located at the rear of the church. Featuring fresh sticky buns, $6 per pack; soups by the quart, $10, including chicken corn, Italian wedding and chili, pre-order by calling 570-286-7002; gingerbread cookie decorating kits; gift baskets will be raffled with tickets being $1 each. Also, lottery tickets, gift cards, jewelry, children’s activities, car care, pet care, home décor, and more. Must be 21 years of age to win basket's with lottery tickets.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Tim Burns performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Flipside Trio performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST/Lewisburg
Gingerbread Extravaganza: Gingerbread House Contest held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Gather your edible construction supplies and create a one of a kind masterpiece to be displayed at the LCM during the week of Dec. 5-12. Gingerbread structures must be registered and dropped off at the LCM by 4 p.m. Dec. 5. Judging will take place during the display week and winners announced via Facebook Live event on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. During the week, guests can vote for their favorite designs at the Museum. Prizes awarded to top three constructions. This is a FUNdraising event. Registration is $10 per entry. Families or groups may submit one entry. Additional contest rules apply. Register at https://bit.ly/3mLtVfE
CONCERT/McAlisterville
Downin Lane will be in concert at 10:15 a.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. Info: 717-694-3025.
CONCERT/Milton
The Sunday Advent Concert Series continues with the Sounds of the Season — an evening with local artists, at 7 p.m. at Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St. A dessert reception follows in the social hall. Info: www.spuccwm.org.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Historical Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the Cameron House, located along Route 405, south of Milton with an open house from 1-4 p.m. AC&F artifacts will be on display and lightly used Christmas decorations will be available to purchase. Social distancing along with face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those who desire. Info: 570-713-8047.
OPEN HOUSE & ART SHOW/Northumberland
An open house and art show will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the Northumberland Museum, 175 Orange St. Items from Northumberland's history are featured in the museum, and art work by William Hickey will be showcased. William Hickey was an active member of the Northumberland community, and passed away two years ago. Any proceeds from the art show will be donated for future community projects. Along with the display, there will be people to answer any questions about the history exhibit. The museum is open during normal borough office hours.
CHRISTMAS CARD MAKING/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., invites parents to bring their children from 2-4 p.m. During that time, the museum will supply Christmas cards for coloring, construction paper for the children if they wish to create their own Christmas cards, and crayons. The ‘workshop’ will be conducted within the Community Room of the Museum and will be ongoing as the parents/guardians enjoy the Holiday Exhibit and Ornament Sale. No purchase is necessary for the children to attend the workshop, but pre-registration is strongly recommended as a limited amount of space for the workshop is available. Info: www.tabermuseum.org or call 570-326-3326.
MONDAY, DEC. 6
SEW WHAT?!/Lewisburg
Sew What?! held 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the ins and outs of learning to sew by making a holiday project with a sewing machine. For ages 6 and up. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Historical Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the Cameron House, located along Route 405, south of Milton with an open house from 1-4 p.m. AC&F artifacts will be on display and lightly used Christmas decorations will be available to purchase. Social distancing along with face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those who desire. Info: 570-713-8047.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
TAKE HOME CRAFT/Lewisburg
Key Snowmen Take-Home Craft available at The Public Library for Union County. Turn keys into a festive holiday ornament or gift. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your materials and directions. The library provides the keys and wire. Paint, markers, glue and decorative materials are needed to complete the craft. Available while supplies last.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University invites the community to enjoy its in-person Christmas Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and seating will be reduced by half to 800 total participants as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The Susquehanna University Box Office will distribute up to two complimentary tickets per person. Tickets will be required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be picked up in advance at the box office, located in the lobby of Degenstein Center Theater, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.The Rev. Scott Kershner, chaplain to the university, will preside over the service and deliver the message. The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble. Masks will be required to be worn indoors. Although a shuttle will not be running this year, parking will be available in nearby lots. Food donations will be accepted to benefit the local community. Donations should be child-friendly, nonperishable and not require a can opener or scissors to open. Examples include instant oatmeal, small boxes of cereal, granola bars, beef sticks, easy mac and cheese, mini bottled water and juice boxes.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.