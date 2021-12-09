THURSDAY, DEC. 9
WEST END READERS/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss this month’s book: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Each month the group will select and discuss a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or online.
OPEN JAM/Lewisburg
The Frosty Valley Dulcimer Friends open music jam held 7-9 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road.. All instruments welcome. Info: email elton@eng.auburn.edu.
CHRISTKINDL MARKET/Mifflinburg
The outdoor authentic German Christkindl Market will be held 4:30-9 p.m. with the theme "Cologne and the Three Kings." Begins with the annual Christkindl Procession led by the MHS Renaissance Bande and St. Nicholas stepping off at 5 p.m. More than 100 vendors and Germanic-inspired foods. The Gutelius House at Fifth and Green streets, a 1803 log house, will be decorated for the Christmas season. For details visit mifflinburgpa.com
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., presents a Christmas Celebration featuring music, bazaar, and live nativity from 3 to 9 p.m. Entertainment by CHEF — a homeschool choir, at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-966-0852 or go to miffnaz.org.
FIBER ARTS SALE/New Berlin
The Annual Holiday Fiber Arts Sale by the Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 525 Vine St. Shop from local artists and crafters for all local hand crafted items. Shop for hats, scarves, mittens, household items and register to win door prizes. There will be demonstrations on spinning and weaving. SVSWG is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to teaching and preserving these ancient fiber skills. Visit the website at www.svswg.org for additional information.
CHRISTMAS MUSICAL/Penns Creek
Penn View Bible Institute will tell the whole Christmas story — the one that does not end with a baby’s birth, but with Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. “Redemption’s Story” will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Straub Tabernacle & Auditorium of Penn View Bible Institute, 101 Campus Dr. The performance is free, but tickets are required. They can be obtained at www.pvbi.edu or the Penn View Bible Institute facebook page. Ticket booths will also be present at the venue, but the public is encouraged to secure their spot early, as the spaces fill up fast in the tabernacle that seats 800 to 1,000 people.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Connie Phillips at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. who will present ‘how Victorian fashion art transformed from conceptual sketch to color fashion plate/pattern to final fabric creation.’ Her talk will be illustrated with fashion/magazine plates and original outfits, emphasizing the changes of style that spanned 61 years, during the reign of Queen Victoria. The program will be held in the Community Room of the Taber Museum, 858 West Fourth St. Free and open to the public. Social distancing is suggested and the use of face masks are required unless the participant is fully vaccinated. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
CHRISTKINDL MARKET/Mifflinburg
The outdoor authentic German Christkindl Market continues from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the theme "Cologne and the Three Kings." More than 100 vendors and Germanic-inspired foods. The Gutelius House at Fifth and Green streets, a 1803 log house, will be decorated for the Christmas season. For details visit mifflinburgpa.com
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., presents a Christmas Celebration featuring music, bazaar, and live nativity from 3 to 9 p.m. Entertainment by Heartstrings — the Bradford family at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Info: 570-966-0852 or go to miffnaz.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Kimbo Reichley and Chris Trasatti perform 6-8 p.m. at the Italian Terrace, 2890 State Route 405.
FIBER ARTS SALE/New Berlin
The Annual Holiday Fiber Arts Sale by the Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 525 Vine St. Shop from local artists and crafters for all local hand crafted items. Shop for hats, scarves, mittens, household items and register to win door prizes. There will be demonstrations on spinning and weaving. SVSWG is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to teaching and preserving these ancient fiber skills. Visit the website at www.svswg.org for additional information.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo & Bryan perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHRISTMAS MUSICAL/Penns Creek
Penn View Bible Institute will tell the whole Christmas story — the one that does not end with a baby’s birth, but with Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. “Redemption’s Story” will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Straub Tabernacle & Auditorium of Penn View Bible Institute, 101 Campus Dr. The performance is free, but tickets are required. They can be obtained at www.pvbi.edu or the Penn View Bible Institute facebook page. Ticket booths will also be present at the venue, but the public is encouraged to secure their spot early, as the spaces fill up fast in the tabernacle that seats 800 to 1,000 people.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam and Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Membership not required.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Live music with Frank Wicher from 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT & TEA/Gratz
The Gratz Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas Concert and Tea at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Simeon’s United Lutheran Church, North Center Street. The concert will include a variety of Christmas selections interspersed with well know hymns, allowing the audience to sing along. Following the free concert, a tea will be held in the social hall. A free will offering will be taken. Bring your children and enjoy an old-fashioned kickoff to the Christmas season.
YOGA/Lewisburg
Serene Saturdays: Outdoor Yoga held 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Morning outdoor yoga sessions are instructed by friends from Laurel Limb Yoga. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes will be held outside, weather permitting. Classes made possible by support from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Register at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/outdoor-yoga
CHRISTKINDL MARKET/Mifflinburg
The outdoor authentic German Christkindl Market concludes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the theme "Cologne and the Three Kings." More than 100 vendors and Germanic-inspired foods. The Gutelius House at Fifth and Green streets, a 1803 log house, will be decorated for the Christmas season. For details visit mifflinburgpa.com
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., presents a Christmas Celebration featuring music, bazaar, and live nativity from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entertainment by Keith Mullins, Appalachian Dulcimer at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Info: 570-966-0852 or go to miffnaz.org.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
FIBER ARTS SALE/New Berlin
The Annual Holiday Fiber Arts Sale by the Susquehanna Valley Spinners & Weavers Guild held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 525 Vine St. Shop from local artists and crafters for all local hand crafted items. Shop for hats, scarves, mittens, household items and register to win door prizes. There will be demonstrations on spinning and weaving. SVSWG is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to teaching and preserving these ancient fiber skills. Visit the website at www.svswg.org for additional information.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Blaine Renn performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
CHRISTMAS MUSICAL/Penns Creek
Penn View Bible Institute will tell the whole Christmas story — the one that does not end with a baby’s birth, but with Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. “Redemption’s Story” will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Straub Tabernacle & Auditorium of Penn View Bible Institute, 101 Campus Dr. The performance is free, but tickets are required. They can be obtained at www.pvbi.edu or the Penn View Bible Institute facebook page. Ticket booths will also be present at the venue, but the public is encouraged to secure their spot early, as the spaces fill up fast in the tabernacle that seats 800 to 1,000 people.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
CHORALE PERFORMANCE/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will return to live performances with three performances of its beloved holiday tradition, A Candlelight Christmas, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury. The performance will include piano, organ, harp, flute and cello, as well as glorious voices singing songs of the season and the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. Tickets: $25/adults and $10/students. Tickets must be purchased in advance either online at SVCMusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Patrons must be vaccinated and masks are required. Seating will be very limited due to social distancing. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie Wicher & Mason Wicher perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach's Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Live music with Runaway Stroller from 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
CONCERT/Fisherville
Keepin It Simple, of Perry County, will be in concert at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Road, Route 225. A love offering will be accepted for the group. Fellowship with refreshments will follow. Info: 717-896-2664.
VIRTUAL FAMILY GAME NIGHT/Lewisburg
Virtual Family Game Night: Holiday Edition begins at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join the LCM for a Trivia Night, sponsored by Family Practice Center, and enjoy some family-friendly holiday trivia questions. Teams can be a maximum of eight participants (maximum of two adults per team). Hosted by Chad Hershberger. First place prize is an LCM Annual Membership with additional gift card prizes for second and third place. Team entry fee is $10. Proceeds support the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. It is recommended that participants use both a computer and a smartphone device — Zoom to view the trivia questions and a smartphone device to submit answers. Sharing your video is fun, but not required. Register at https://bit.ly/3CcHYRW
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/McAlisterville
A Christmas program will be presented at 9:15 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. at Stony Run Mission, 2825 Evendale Hill Road. Info: 717-694-3025.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/Middleburg
The annual Christmas program at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, will be presented at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. featuring the story of Christmas and inspirational music. Info: www.beavertownchurch.com or contact Pastor James Plank or Pastor Solomon Shaffer at 570-658-2422.
CONCERT/Milton
The Sunday Advent Concert Series concludes with the Milton Community Choir performing Love was Born a King at 3 and 7 p.m. at Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St. A dessert reception follows in the social hall. Info: www.spuccwm.org.
TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
The Milton Model Trail Museum, Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., will be open from 1-4 p.m. for its Christmas Season Open House. Visit MiltonPA.org of on Facebook. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
CHORALE PERFORMANCE/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will return to live performances with three performances of its beloved holiday tradition, A Candlelight Christmas, at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury. The performance will include piano, organ, harp, flute and cello, as well as glorious voices singing songs of the season and the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. Tickets: $25/adults and $10/students. Tickets must be purchased in advance either online at SVCMusic.org or by calling 570-547-0455. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Patrons must be vaccinated and masks are required. Seating will be very limited due to social distancing. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early.
MONDAY, DEC. 13
DIY GINGERBREAD CLASS/Bloomsburg
DIY Gingerbread Class with Linda Hill, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Create your own graham cracker house. The instructor, Linda Hill, will provide you with directions and the royal icing that will be used to “glue” the edible creations together. To comply with COVID guidelines, creators will have their own carrel to sit at and only be able to share candies that are wrapped. Hill will have some items to share with everyone and copies for you to follow. Cost: $10/person. Recommended that students under 10 have an adult stay to help (no charge for helper). Masks are required for unvaccinated guests. Register online: https://bit.ly/bcm-gingerbreadclass
HOLIDAY SCIENCE/Lewisburg
Holiday Science held 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. An evening of fun-filled holiday science experiments. Kids can make chromatography ornaments, reindeer toothpaste, bendable candy canes and holiday light signs. For ages 6 and up with an adult. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library or online.
GUEST SPEAKER/Lewisburg
Dr. Rick Saccone will be the guest speaker at the public meeting of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives at 7 p.m. at the Country Cupboard/Best Western Inn. He will speak on the subject, "America's Godly Heritage." Meeting is free and open to the public. Info: 570-452-5000.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/Middleburg
The annual Christmas program at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. featuring the story of Christmas and inspirational music. Info: www.beavertownchurch.com or contact Pastor James Plank or Pastor Solomon Shaffer at 570-658-2422.
REINDEER GAMES/Mifflinburg
Reindeer Games (teen program) held 3:30-5 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join other teens for winter-themed games, food and fun.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
OPEN HOUSE/Mifflinburg
Discover Open-House held 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Get in the holiday spirit. Drop by the library to decorate cookies and pick up a craft to finish at home. For ages 2-5 and families.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Kimbo Reichley and Chris Trasatti perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Public House, 305 Main St. Info: 570-649-5420.