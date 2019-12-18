THROUGH DEC. 29
CHRISTMAS PRODUCTION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present their Christmas show for their 42nd season of live entertainment in the region, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Miss Bennet is a sequel-of-sorts to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The show follows brainy Mary Bennet (Morgan McKenzie Kauffman, Dorothy in BTE’s The Wizard of Oz), who, while on a Christmas visit to her sister’s English country estate, bumps into the equally brainy (and handsome!) Arthur de Bourgh (BTE intern Michael Covel). You’ll be rooting for them to get their heads out of their books and under the mistletoe in this rollicking holiday confection. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley opens Nov. 29 with BTE’s traditional “Food Preview” at 2 p.m. A non-perishable item (or items) is the cost of your ticket. Arrive early to guarantee your seat. Miss Bennet typically plays public shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Space is still available for special morning matinees for school groups. The final performance will be held Dec. 29. Tickets are available at www.bte.org.
DEC. 19, 20, 21
LIVE NATIVITY/Middleburg
The Beavertown God's Missionary Church Annual Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, will take place 6-9 p.m. Dec. 19, 20 and 21. Become part of the Christmas story as you journey through 10 interactive scenes in the Nativity Barn. This unique presentation of the Christmas story features a whole herd of live animals (including camels), more than 80 actors/volunteers, live music by the Bradford family and others, and free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies at the end — all while presenting the eternal message that Jesus is born to change the world. There is no charge for admission but donations are accepted to cover the costs of the event. Guests should dress for the weather as portions of the barn are unheated. Info: 570-658-2422 or text 570-541-9538.
DEC. 19
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Danville
The Danville Community Band will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Among the selections are An American Christmas by Robert W. Smith, Bobsled Run by Conley, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Moss, We Need a Little Christmas by Ricketts, Dashing through the Snow by Saucedo. Admission is free.
SANTA CLAUS VISIT/Kratzerville
Santa Claus will visit the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company to meet with local children and hear their Christmas wishes. From 6-8 p.m., Santa invites children of all ages to come to the fire company located at 62 Fire Hall Rd., just off of Route 204 to receive treats and to share their Christmas lists. Boy Scout Troop 441 of Kratzerville will be collecting toys for the Toys for Tots barrel. The club is open to the public for this event. Food is available for order during Santa hours including pizza, chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, fresh cut fries, and more. The social hall will be non-smoking while Santa is visiting.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Outlaw Country doesn't get any better than this, as Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti roll into the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., from 7-9 p.m. No cover charge.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Ken Swartz, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
HOLIDAY CONCERT/Shamokin
The Anthracite Symphonic Band will present their Home for the Holidays Concert at 7 p.m. at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St. Features approximately 50 musicians from surrounding areas, presenting holiday favorites including Home for the Holidays, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Merry Christmas Darling, and A Christmas Festival among many others. The audience will be invited to join in with the holiday sing-a-long. Admission: $5/person.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
DEC. 20 & 21
CHRISTMAS BY THE RIVER/Watsontown
The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and its Tree Lighting committee “WABA’S Christmas by the River” events continue from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20. Santa will be escorted to his house by the Watsontown Police Department and the WABA community Christmas decorating winners will be announced. Free cookies and candy canes will be shared by Santa's elves while waiting in line to talk with him. Tim Haluck will read his illustrated book, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” On Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. music will fill the air at the river (at the canal boat by the Helen Fairchild Bridge), while cookies are distributed by his elves and children talk with him one last time.
DEC. 20
AMERICAN IDOL FINALIST PERFORMS/Danville
American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly will perform in the Booth Theater, 328 Mill St., for a special evening of Christmas, gospel and country music at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost is $15 and BYOB. Call 570-951-6572.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Kimbo and Bryan perform 8-10 p.m. at The Scarlet D.
JAM SESSION/Mifflintown
A jam session with the Country Boy Band held at River Church Community Room, Four Seasons Senior Center, 47 CJEMS Lane, Route 35 E. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m., band starts at 6 and jam begins at 6:30. Info: 814-671-6854 or 717-436-6847.
MUSIC & PARTY/Northumberland
Frank Wicher and Customer Appreciation Christmas Party, 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Earthbound Misfits perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Starmaker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
DEC. 21 & 22
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Buffalo Valley Singers will present their annual Christmas Concert, “Christmas is Coming” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. Admission: $5/adults, 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Info: BuffaloValleySingers.org.
DEC. 21
DJ SHOW & KARAOKE/Danville
The Salamanders DJ Show and Karaoke begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Liberty Social Club.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA/Herndon
All-you-can-eat Breakfast with Santa, 7-10 a.m. at the Herndon Fire Company.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
United Pentecostal Church of Lewisburg presents a Christmas concert, in partnership with Children's Choice of Lewisburg, at 6 p.m. at the church at 2822 Buffalo Rd. A love offering will be taken with all proceeds benefiting Children's Choice. Info: 570-524-5445.
MOVIE, BIKE GIVEAWAY & SANTA VISIT/Lewisburg
Santa will visit at The Campus Theatre from noon to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Weis Markets, and Purity Candy. Also, a showing of the movie A Christmas Story with a bike giveaway, begins at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate. Bikes donated by Kiwanis Club. Admission to see Santa and the movie are both free and open to the public. Non-perishable food donation suggested.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Lucky Afternoon performs at 8 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522.
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE/Shamokin
Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club will hold an open house, 2-7 p.m., on the second floor, above The Public Library, 210 E. Independence St. Follow the routes of the Pennsylvania, Reading and the Lehigh Valley railroads as they traveled between Northumberland and Mount Carmel back in the 1950s. See more than 100 handmade models of local landmark buildings and scenery on a 3,000 square ft. HO scale layout. Club entrance is doorway to the left of the library. Free admission but donations appreciated.
UGLY SWEATER CONTEST/Sunbury
An ugly sweater contest held 7-9 p.m. at Eclipse Craft Brewing, 249 Market St. A $2 participant fee — winner takes all. Plus other prizes.
UGLY SWEATER HOLIDAY PARTY/Sunbury
Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave., will host an Ugly Sweater Holiday Party from 5-9 p.m. The Ugly Sweater Contest drawing is at 8 p.m. with live music by Electric Orchard from 6-8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley featuring John "Lloyd" Kistner and Billy "Rock" Kerstetter, founding members of Harpo, perform 7-9 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Ave. No cover. Info: 570-863-2117.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
The Family Ties perform 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
DEC. 22
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE/Beavertown
Beavertown United Methodist Church will host its annual Christmas Candelight Service at 7 p.m. at the church, 128 N. Orange St. This is a traditional service of scriptures, communion, and carols. All are welcome to attend this special worship service. Info: Pastor Jim Jacobs at 570-658-0206 or Rusty Kauffman at 570-658-7461.
CHRISTMAS PLAY/Danville
The youth of Trinity Lutheran Church, 241 E. Market St., will present the Christmas play, “Lo and Behold … Seeing is Believing” during the 9 a.m. worship service. The music-filled play, produced by Close Encounter Ministries, tells the story of two bumbling angels, Lo and Behold, who get lost on their way back to Heaven after announcing Jesus’ birth to the shepherds.
HOLIDAY FILM/Lewisburg
Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village annual holiday film will be shown at 2 p.m. at the Campus Theatre. Free admission with a canned food item (which will be donated to the Eastern Union County Food Bank). The film, "It's a Wonderful Life," staring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed will be shown.
FREE CHRISTMAS MOVIE/Lewisburg
A free showing of the movie It's A Wonderful Life, 2 p.m. at The Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village. Admission is free and open to the public. Non-perishable food donation suggested.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Montoursville
Christian and gospel singer Nick Biddle is hosting a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. at Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Dr. Admission is free and open to the public. The concert presents music from Prince of Peace, Biddle’s collection of Christmas songs that joyfully celebrate the birth of Christ. Selections walk the listener through the biblical Christmas account using scripture and familiar favorites like O Holy Night and Mary Did You Know. It truly will be an evening proclaiming hope. In addition, the concert also includes classical and traditional material such as composer John Rutter’s Candlelight Carol and Bing Crosby’s White Christmas. Info: www.BiddleStudios.com.
CHRISTMAS SERVICES/Mount Pleasant Mills
St. Thomas Independent Church, will have Christmas services, with a cantata at 10 a.m. and children's program at 6 p.m., followed by snacks in the social hall.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James perform noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
DEC. 23
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Joe Tokay performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 220 W. Fourth St.
DEC. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES/Elysburg
Christmas Eve services held at 2 and 6 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE/Freeburg
Annual Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at St. Peter’s Church (Red Church) starting at 9:30 p.m. Freeburg Community Christmas Choir, under the direction of Jasmine Hummel will present several anthems. Tenor, Andrew Williams from Mechanicsburg will be the featured soloist. All are welcome.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE/Middleburg
A Christmas Eve service, candle service, Holy Communion, and nativity begins at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul's (Erdley's) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Rd. (Smithville).
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE/New Berlin
The annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service with Rev. Matthew J. Loyer, held at 5 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Plum and High streets. Special music by Servants of God and Sunday school singers.
CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP/Riverside
St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 426 Sunbury Rd., Christmas Eve candlelight worship at 7 p.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE/Sunbury
Christmas Eve service begins at 7 p.m. at Augusta Baptist Church, 1371 Boyles Run Rd in Lower Augusta Township. All are welcome.