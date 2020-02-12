FEB. 13
BIG DOG READING SERIES/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania presents Mitchell S. Jackson, author of “Survival Math: Notes on All-American Family” and “The Residue Years” at 6:30 p.m. at Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. Jackson’s appearance is part of the Big Dog Reading Series.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
West African singer, guitarist, percussionist, and dancer Okaidja Afroso will perform as a Trio at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. This is a free performance and tickets are not required. Okaidja will be joined by Boinor Titus Nartey and Manavihare Fiaindratovo on percussion and vocals. Info: 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio entertains 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Searforce One, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Milton
Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks performs "Love Themed Songs", 6-9 p.m. at the Italian Terrace Restaurant, Route 405. This pre-Valentines Day event will feature a buffet that includes an appetizer, entree and homemade Italian desserts. The band offers a multitude of vocal and instrumental arrangements that can be sophisticated and nostalgic. For reservations, 570 505-9153.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Khakis & Karaoke — Midnite Jam, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
KINDNESS WEEK MOVIE/Sunbury
A special movie will be shown at 6 p.m. upstairs in the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., to celebrate kindness week. All ages are welcome to attend. For movie title call 570-286-2461.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Dave Brown and Shawn Caden perform 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
FEB. 14, 15, 21, 22, 23
ROMANTIC COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre will celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with the romantic comedy about the swordsman with the giant nose, Cyrano. Performances will be held over two weekends, Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m., at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. All seating is general admission, tickets are $15/adults or $8 for children/students and they can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
FEB. 14 & 15
VALENTINE'S DINNER/Northumberland
A Valentine Sweetheart menu served Feb. 14 and 15 while supplies last at the Ric-Mar Restaurant, Route 11. Free sweet treat with purchase of any entree from Valentine Sweetheart menu. Info: 570-473-3952.
FEB. 14
VALENTINE'S DAY MEAL/Danville & Selinsgrove
BJ's M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar will feature a dry aged strip steak and oyster bar.
VALENTINE'S DAY MOVIE/Lewisburg
Valentine's Day Special: Roman Holiday presented at 8 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. BYOB Nite, package not required to attend. Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck),who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann's regal identity and bets his editor he can get exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way. Reserve package for two tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-special-tickets-90166383079
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess with Stetz and James, 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano trio. Info: 570-524-5559.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Michael O'Brien in concert at 7 p.m. at Country Cupboard, 101 Hafer Road. Treat your Valentine to an evening of music. O’Brien is a much-accomplished 20-year music veteran — perhaps most notably for his 7-year tenure as lead singer of the Christian band Newsong. Concert tickets are $29 and concert tickets with the dinner buffet package are $49. Tickets available at Guest Services, by phone, and online.
VALENTINE'S DINNER/Millheim
Valentine's dinner served 4-9 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St. There will be some fine features in addition to the full menu. Reservations recommended, 814-349-8850. Specials include: Prosciutto wrapped salmon/champagne risotto, chicken marsala, cast iron eggplant parmesan, filet mignon w/balsamic confit figs, crab & lobster fra diavolo.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Eighty6 Band performs 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Grumpy's Mason Jar, 101 Front St. A great Valentines party.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Special Valentine's night music presented by 2 CV Jazz Trio with Cassie Bramhall, 6-9 p.m. at Skeeters Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
ENTERTAINMENT/Sunbury
DJ "Cool Cats" will provide entertainment from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Good Will Hose Company. $2 cover.
VALENTINE'S DAY PARTY/Sunbury
SHS Classic Rock — live music from 8-10 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stick & Bryan perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight, oldies but goodies 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
PERFORMANCE/Williamsport
The Community Arts Center is providing a unique, sweet treat for northcentral Pennsylvania on Valentine’s Day: a performance that promises to stir the heart, soul and imagination. “VIVA MOMIX,” a two-act show from renowned dance-illusionist company MOMIX, will take the stage at the performing arts venue at 7:30 p.m. MOMIX consists of contemporary athletic dancers who use music, props, lighting and inventive choreography to transport audiences to varying depths of emotions. For ticket information visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Frank Wicher and Tim Latshaw perform 9-11 p.m. at Nippenose Tavern, 6391 State Route 654.
VALENTINE'S DINNER/Williamsport
Valentine's Day specials served 4-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Featuring bruschetta, chicken or seitan scallopini, Delmonico and crab imperial, and dark chocolate truffles. For reservations, 570-326-4700.
FEB. 15
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Live bands, chosen differently each week, perform at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
PAINTING CLASS/Millersburg
Millersburg Area Art Association member Jacqui Whitcomb will present a painting class from 1-3:30 p.m. in the upstairs classroom at the Gallery on the Square. Open to anyone age 8 or older who has a desire to learn a few techniques while having fun with this painting session. All materials provided, which will provide ample time to complete the 12 by 16 canvas. Space is limited. For more information or to register call the Gallery at 717-692-4914 or email galleryonthesquaremaaa@gmail.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
The Billy Price Band performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC & COMEDY NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Comedy Night with comedians Thezz Grimes, Greg Billet, Andrew Glessner and Jackie Wyker, held at VFW Post 6631, 940 Route 522. Doors open at 6 p.m. The band Jesse performs at 8:30 p.m. $20 cover charge. Cash bar and food available. Open to public.
BEGINNERS OIL PAINTING WORKSHOP/Sunbury
A beginners oil painting workshop will be held at The Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, 35 S. Fifth St. To register/details, call 570-286-0818.
ACOUSTIC NIGHT/Sunbury
Alex Cooke acoustic night — live music, 7-9:30 p.m. at The Duck Inn, Woodlawn Avenue.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 4-7 p.m. at the Chestnut Street Inn. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Jerry Whitenight performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
FEB. 16
CONCERT/Harrisburg
Citizen Cope performs at 8 p.m. at the Whitaker Center, 222 Market St. Doors open at 7. This show is for all ages. Tickets: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/citizen-cope
LIVE MUSIC/Lewistown
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 4-7 p.m. at Shy Bear Brewing. No cover.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S LECTURE SERIES/Milton
Milton Historical Society's 2020 Lecture Series features, "Betsy Ross" An American Icon, by Jill Lawrence/actress, first person interpreter at 2 p.m. at the Milton Area High School Library. Snow date is Feb. 23. Witness a portrayal of the life of one of the nation's most famous personalities and the controversy over her role in making the American flag.
MOVIE/Sunbury
The movie, "The Overcomer" will be shown at 1 p.m. in the the sanctuary at Faith United Methodist Church, Second and Arch streets. Rated PG, appropriate for middle school and up. Free admission.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon to 4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
FEB. 17
FREE MOVIE/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Film Series: North by Northwest presented at 7 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Admission is free and open to the public. A breathless ride — from the spiffy Saul Bass title sequence to the cliffhanger climax on Mount Rushmore — North by Northwest was, per screenwriter Ernest Lehman, “the Hitchcock picture to end all Hitchcock pictures.” Featuring an unforgettable Bernard Herrmann score, VistaVision Technicolor cinematography, an impeccable Cary Grant and a classic case of Hitchcockian mistaken identity — and also the crop duster sequence, one of Hitch’s most iconic set pieces. Asked by an admiring Truffaut about the audaciously conceived scene’s “fantasy of the absurd,” Hitchcock replied, “The fact is, I practice absurdity quite religiously!”
FAMILY-FRIENDLY PRESIDENT'S DAY CONCERT/Lewisburg
Eric Ian Farmer and his band will perform folk and roots music at 2 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. This is a free family-friendly President’s Day performance and tickets are not required. The Exchange's Art Cart will be on-site from 1-2 p.m. with special all-ages activities related to this performance. Bring a canned food item to be distributed to local families in need through Union County Children and Youth Services. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
FEB. 18
HISTORICAL & PRESERVATION SOCIETY MEETING/Dalmatia
A signature quilt created during the Great Depression to raise funds for a long-gone church in Lower Augusta Township will be presented during the meeting of the Mahanoy and Mahantongo Historical and Preservation Society at 7 p.m. at the Trinity Church. The quilt, which is seven feet long and nearly six feet wide, was made as a fundraiser for the United Methodist Church in Boyle's Run Valley, which was founded in 1843. A new church was constructed on an adjacent property in 1909. The structure has since been razed. One of the quilt’s current owners, Jack Minnier of Harrisburg, said that the quilt was “created, designed and constructed” by Mary Jane (Minnier) Engle. She was the only person who worked on the quilt, which was fashioned from mainly white cotton cloth, with primary colors of red, white, blue and gold. It contains the names of 266 people. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Trivia hosted by Bucknell University's student committee, 9 p.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
CUBAN DANCE/Lewisburg
Cuban-based contemporary dance company, Malpaso Dance Company, will leap onto the Weis Center’s stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. They will perform: "Ocaso" by Osnel Delgado; "Elemental" by Robyn Mineko Williams; "Why You Follow" by Ron K. Brown. Tickets: $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15/non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or call 570-577-1000. Special rate for local youth taking dance classes: $5/youth, $15/accompanying adult, $10/accompanying senior 62+. To redeem, purchase tickets online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice and add promo code DANCECUBA after selecting seats. Or, call the Campus Box Office at 570-577-1000. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
FREE MOVIE/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Film Series: L'Eclisse presented at 7 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Admission is free and open to the public. The concluding chapter of Michelangelo Antonioni’s informal trilogy on contemporary malaise (following L’avventura and La notte), L’eclisse tells the story of a young woman (Vitti) who leaves one lover (Rabal) and drifts into a relationship with another (Delon). Using the architecture of Rome as a backdrop for the doomed affair, Antonioni achieves the apotheosis of his style in this return to the theme that preoccupied him the most: the difficulty of connection in an alienating modern world. Introduced by Philosophy Professor Adam Burgos in conjunction with his course Critical Theory.
INTRO TO AFRICAN DRUMMING/Millersburg
Introduction to African Drumming, 6:30-8 p.m. in the upstairs classroom at the Gallery on the Square. Hosted by the Millersburg Area Art Association. Cindy Stauffer is a licensed psychologist and owner of Susquehanna Psychological Services, as well as co-author of Simply be Your Magnificent Self. Classes are provided in a group format with participation in a drum circle. Learn the basics of African Drumming. Space is limited. For information or to register, 717-692-4914 or email galleryonthesquaremaaa@gmail.com.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc. and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features Doug McMinn from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Kind Cafe, 16 N. Market St.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
The Septura Brass Septet will present its rendition of brass chamber music at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium, Susquehanna University. Currently the ensemble-in-residence at the Royal Academy of Music, the group is recording a series of discs, each focused on a particular period, genre and set of composers, creating a “counter-factual history” of brass chamber music. Weaving this ever-increasing repertoire into captivating live events, Septura is gaining a reputation for engaging audiences with innovative and imaginative programming. Tickets are $20/adults, $15/senior citizens, and $5/non-SU students. For tickets and info: 570-372-2787.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris LaRose helps welcome the 2019 Memphis Blues semi-finalist back for an evening of driving blues and upbeat rock, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
FEB. 19
LECTURE/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania presents Jim Pawelczyk, Ph.D. for a lecture titled “What Price a Martian? Human Limits to Exploring the Red Planet”, at 6 p.m. in McCormick Center, room 2303. Free and open to the public. Pawelczyk, associate professor of physiology, kinesiology, and medicine at Penn State University and a former NASA astronaut, will explain current plans for human planetary exploration and highlight knowledge gaps and opportunities for human biologists to help reach the most audacious destination that humankind has ever contemplated, a trip to Mars.
UKULELE FUN/Danville
Singing and Ukulele Fun, 6-8 p.m. at Pine Street Lutheran Church social hall on Pine Street. All skill levels welcome. Info: 570-437-2515 or www.facebook.com/pg/ironukebenders
AUDUBON PROGRAM/Lewisburg
Seven Mountains Audubon, the area’s local Audubon chapter, monthly program features Robyn Groboski, who will present: "All About Wildlife Rehabilitation at the Centre Wildlife Care," accompanied by an animal representative. Program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelly Township Supervisors Building, 551 Zeigler Rd. Info:sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic hosted by Bill Russum, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
TALK/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna University Institute For Lifelong Learning presents Dr. Michael Ozlanski, assistant professor of accounting in the Sigmund Weis School of Business, for a talk at 11 a.m. in the Degenstein Theater. Dr. Ozlanski’s presentation is entitled “They’ve Got the Whole World in Their Hands: Reflections From Engaging Students Through International Programs.” Info: 570-372-4354.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6:30-9 p.m. at the Turbotville Hotel. No cover.