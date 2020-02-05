FEB. 6
LIVE MUSIC/Herndon
Frank Wicher & Chris Trasatti perform 6-8 p.m. at White Oak Tavern, 2706 State Route 225.
DJ/Lewisburg
DJ Chris Elio entertains 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
EXHIBIT OPENING & VOLUNTEER PARTY/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Arts Council invites the public to a triple party: an exhibit opening, a membership thank-you, and a volunteer fair, all in one. The 2020 Artists' Guild and Photography Club Members Show is taking place at Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Meet the artists and photographers featured in this year’s show at the opening reception, from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 6. Stop by the community room for more information about the Lewisburg Arts Council, including how to become a member and how to get involved in bringing the arts to the community, and to learn more about the local arts scene. Refreshments will be served. The show runs throughout the month of February during the library's open hours. Info: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
John Derk and Louise Charvat roll into the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., from 7-9 p.m. Bringing their tight harmonies and wide ranging list of tunes, it promises to be a great night of music. No cover.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Van Wagner, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
VISITING AUTHOR/Selinsgrove
Author Thi Bui will present a reading of her work at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Bui is a teacher and cartoonist whose work sheds light on the treatment of minorities, foreigners and refugees. Among her publications is “The Best We Could Do,” a graphic essay detailing her family’s escape from Vietnam and life in the U.S. Part of Susquehanna’s Seavey Visiting Writers Series. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night, hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
FEB. 7-16
WINE & DONUTS/Columbia and Montour counties
The Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB announces a Valentine’s Wine & Donut Trail will start Friday, Feb. 7 and run through Sunday, Feb. 16 at participating Columbia and Montour county wineries. The occasion will make a perfect day trip or weekend excursion for sweethearts or groups of friends. As an added incentive, there will be a total of eight prize baskets awarded to winners who complete the whole trail during the specified event period. There is no cost to participate in the event, but tasting fees may apply depending on the winery. To get started, pick up a free wine and donut ticket at any of the participating wineries during the week of the event. The first half of the ticket will be filled out right away and turned in to the winery. Next, pay a visit to each subsequent winery with the other half of the ticket. Along the way, enjoy exquisite wine and donut pairings and get tickets stamped at every winery. At the last stop, the completed ticket will be turned in — its holder will then be entered to win one of the prize baskets. Participating wineries: Cardinal Hollow Winery Outlet at Winding Creek Shops, Colonel Ricketts Hard Cider Winery, Freas Farm Winery & Meadery, Juniata Valley Winery Outlet at Nature’s Outdoors, Red Shale Ridge Vineyards — Danville outlet, Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard — Riverside outlet, and Three Dogs Vino. All wineries will be open during their normal posted hours. Visit individual wineries’ websites for complete hours of operation. For directions or further information visit the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau’s website or call 800-847-4810. Be sure to download the official CMVB mobile app for portable wine trail directions and information about each winery.
FEB. 7-24
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW RECEPTION/Williamsport
The Susquehanna Valley Shutterbugs present their 26th annual "Unrestricted" photography show from Feb. 7-24 at the Thomas Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. A first Friday reception will be held 6-8 p.m Feb. 7. The public is invited to vote for their favorite photographs while enjoying wine, cheese and refreshments prepared by the members of the photography group. The Susquehanna Valley Shutterbugs is comprised of both amateur and professional photographers of diverse talent and backgrounds.
FEB. 7
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
America’s longest running live stage production, The Tamburitzans, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. The Tamburitzans present an elaborate live stage production that transports audiences to the heart of intriguing international cultures from around the globe. Through music, song, and dance Symbols: Expressions of Culture showcases beauty and brilliance of traditions from around the globe. Woven as a tapestry of Croatian, Georgian, Nordic, Russian, Serbian, Polish, Irish and Bulgarian cultures, audiences will be transported to folk celebrations through intricate choreography, mesmerizing music, and unique voices. Immediately before the performance, there will be a free dance class taught by members of the Central PA-based Global Music and Dance Collective from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. The dance class will feature three dance instructors, including Bucknell's own Paula Davis and seven musicians including accordion and brass instruments. The Collective will base the Eastern European dances on the Tammies' program that evening and will lead 3-4 different dances with commentary in between discussing dance steps and the region of origin. The Exchange’s Art Cart will also be on-site from 6:30-7:15 p.m. with special all-ages activities related to the performance. Thanks to a grant from PPL Foundation, the Weis Center will offer complimentary roundtrip transportation via Catawese Coach Lines from Shamokin, Mount Carmel and Sunbury. Patrons using this transportation will receive complimentary tickets to the engagement. Tickets will be issued to patrons upon boarding the bus. Note that this free transportation offer replaces the previously-announced bus transportation for Calefax Reed Quintet on March 26, which will no longer be offered. Advance reservations for transportation to the Tamburitzans performance are required by Feb. 3 by calling 570-577-3727 or emailing Lisa.Leighton@bucknell.edu. Reservations are very limited and will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis. The pick-up schedule is as follows: Shamokin – rear of Weis Markets at 5:30 p.m.; Mount Carmel – Divine Redeemer Church at 6 p.m.; Sunbury – North Fourth Street Plaza near Beiter’s Home Center at 6:30 p.m.; arrival at the Weis Center by 7 p.m.; return trip will begin around 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2), and $15/non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
FOLK & ROOTS MUSIC/Lewisburg
Eric Ian Farmer and his band will perform folk and roots music at 2 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium, Bucknell University. This is a free family-friendly President’s Day performance and tickets are not required. Patrons are encouraged to come early. The Exchange's Art Cart will be on-site from 1-2 p.m. with special all-ages activities related to this performance. All attendees are asked to bring a canned food item, which will be distributed to local families in need through Union County Children and Youth Services. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
A CAPPELLA CONCERT/Lewisburg
Bucknell A.C.E.S. presents an evening of music at 5:30 p.m. at The Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., featuring several of Bucknell's very own a cappella groups. Come warm up during Ice Festival and support Bucknell's only fully student-run international service-learning organization while enjoying the sound of Offbeats, The Silhouettes, and Two Past Midnight. Admission: Suggested donation of $5.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ann Kerstetter performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
RECITAL/Selinsgrove
David Steinau, associate professor and chair of the Department of Music at Susquehanna University, will join Jaime Namminga, lecturer in music, for a recital at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky & Harv perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher and Chris Trasatti perform 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 8
COMEDY NIGHT/Danville
Zing Productions' Booth Theater, 324 Mill St., presents Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Headliner: Ellen Doyle; feature Mike Grady, and host Zack Hammond. Seating at 7 p.m., dhow at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. BYOB. Call 570-951-6572, for reservations.
TRAINS/Danville
The free Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, 10 a.m. to noon. Dozens of trains, a model merry-go-round that children and adults can play with, and 30 new pushbuttons that activate the exhibit’s operating attractions. More than 1,000 icicle lights decorate the display.
CHILDREN'S MUSICIAN/Harrisburg
Best-selling, award-winning children’s musician Laurie Berkner performs at 11 a.m. at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Tickets range from $25.50-$59.50 ($59.50 tickets include a Meet & Greet). To purchase tickets: https://www.whitakercenter.org/events/detail/laurie-berkner
FLANNEL & FROST GALA/Lewisburg
Join the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority for the sixth annual Gala, 6-10 p.m. at Brookpark Cellars. Begins with a red carpet reception, cocktail hour with open bar, and entertainment. Festivities continue with a plated meal crafted by Ard's Catering and desserts by Bella's Bliss Bakery. The theme is "Flannel and Frost" and is all about cabin couture and mixing the comfy elements of outdoor-wear (earmuffs, scarves, faux furs, and flannels) with the glitz of gala-wear. All proceeds from this year's Gala will support the BVRA new Outdoor Recreation Initiative and St. Mary Street Park. BVRA will provide free childcare (ages 3 and older) at the Warming House during the event. Space is limited. Due to limited seating availability, private table priority will be given to groups reserving 10 tops and eight top tables. All other reservations will be "open seating" with assignments being mixed as needed. To reserve childcare space, call the office at 570-524-4774.
ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW/Lewisburg
Artisan Winter Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Victorian Ballroom at the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St. Free entrance. Meet the artists and crafters who will have their mosaics, pottery, paintings, painted signs, pen and ink, children's book illustrations, photography, fairy gardens, gnomes, metal art, hand turned pens, silk scarves, scarves with a secret pocket, Icelandic sweaters, felted wool, candles, jewelry, soaps and lotions, quilts, embroidery, woodwork, wreaths, alpaca items and more, The show is sponsored by C & K's Unique Creations.
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE/Lewisburg
The 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge begins at 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Landing (intersection of Front and St. George streets). Register online at bucknell.edu/azdirectory/civic-engagement/service-opportunities (scroll down to Polar Bear Plunge). Registration is $20. Info: Lynn Pierson at lcpoo8@bucknell.edu.
FROSTY 5K/Lewisburg
Along with the Ice Festival festivities, Sunset Rotary and Community Corps will again host the 11th annual Frosty 5k. The 5K walk/run race will start at the Campus Theater, 413 Market St. Registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9:30 a.m. Benefiting Girls on the Run, local community projects, Bucknell University BACES, a student group traveling to Dominican Republic to provide community service and medical outreach assistance. Medal ceremony will be held immediately following the 5k event. Commemorative Frosty 5k clothing items available for purchase. Preregistration is available online at: http://www.active.com/orgs/Lewisburg-sunset-rotary.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
A Contra Dance held 7-10 p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Bruce Young calls to the music of Lux Bridge. Contra dancing is easy and energetic, mostly involving a smooth walking step. All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed; Contra is easy and fun for all ages. Newcomers of all ages are always welcome, with or without a partner. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Admission: $8/adults; under 16 free; $5/students with current ID. Under 16 must be accompanied by guardian. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Live bands, chosen differently each week, perform at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
SKI & SNOWSHOE EVENT/Mifflinburg
The Merrill Linn Conservancy is planning a cross-country ski and snowshoe event at Thom Rippon’s One Barn Farm, 2640 Red Ridge Rd. (a few miles southwest of Mifflinburg in the village of White Springs). The date of Feb. 8 is to coincide with a full moons. This 90-acre property is laced with trails that should provide enjoyable skiing/snowshoeing through meadows and woodlands over gentle terrain as well as an opportunity to learn about nature on the winter landscape. Event will begin on the property at 4 p.m., approximately an hour before moonrise. If conditions are not suitable for snow-based activities, visitors can enjoy a walk on the property and learn about its natural and human history. In any case, light refreshments, compliments of host Thom Rippon, will follow. This is a free event, but participation is restricted to 30 people. RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 6 by emailing the Conservancy at linn@ptd.net or calling the office at 570-524-8666. Leave name, contact information, and the number of people that will be joining you for the event. Note: participants must supply their own skis and snowshoes. A head lamp or flashlight might be helpful but not necessary.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Kristi Jean and her Ne’er-Do-Wells perform at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
VALENTINE'S DINNER & MUSIC/Northumberland
Shirley Altson Reeves "original lead singer of the Shirells" in concert for the annual "Best Of The Oldies", 6-10 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Reeves will be singing all her greatest hits from the 60s such as Solder Boy, Tonight's the Night, This is Dedicated to the One I Love, Baby Its You, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, and more. Deluxe buffet from 6-8 p.m. followed by the show at 8. Cost: $50/person.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake & the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
FEB. 9
COUNTRY & WESTERN MUSIC/Freeburg
The American Folk Musicians Association No. 11 County and Western Music will hold a Country, Square, Round, Line and 2 Step dance from 2-5 p.m. at the Freeburg Community Center. Public invited. Beginners and families are welcome. Refreshments available. Band is Cross-N-Over. Donation at the door.
ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will perform works by Poleva, Shostakovich and Schumann at 4 p.m. at the Weis Center. A free pre-performance talk with Chief Conductor Volodymyr Sirenko, facilitated by Paul Grobey, from 3-3:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Performances include: Victoria Poleva’s Langsam, Dmitri Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 107 featuring Cello Soloist Natalia Khoma and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 in D Minor, Op. 120. Tickets: $35/adults, $28/seniors 62+, $25/youth 18 and under, $25/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2), and $25/non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 email isa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
CONCERT/Mifflinburg
John Németh, one of the hottest touring artists, nationally and internationally with his Memphis band The Blue Dreamers, performs 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. Tickets: $17-$22 available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-nemeth-tickets-86323338429
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Front Country performs at 5 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
MUSICAL WORSHIP/Selinsgrove
An evening of musical worship service begins at 6 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St. Featuring musicians Leon Broskey (guitar, vocals) and Cheri Wagner (vocals), both from the Elysburg area.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
Rambling Dan Stevens performs 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane.
BLUEGRASS BAND & HISTORY CIRCLE/Washingtonville
The Strawberry Ridge Bluegrass Band performs 2-3 p.m. at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, corner of Third and Church streets (top of the hill). The free concert is sponsored by the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee and the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Association. A raffle gift basket fundraiser drawing after the concert. Following the Sunday Bluegrass Concert, a “History Circle” will be held from 3-4 p.m., where individuals are encouraged to share stories about their connections to Washingtonville and the surrounding communities. Stories will be recorded and transcribed in preparation for the upcoming 150th anniversary of the incorporation borough of Washingtonville in April 2020. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/washingtonvillepa/
AN EVENING AT THE POPS/Williamsport
The Williamsport Civic Chorus presents "An Evening at the Pops," at 3 p.m. in the Clearstory Room on the second floor of the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave. Featuring songs from great popular composers of the past like Cole Porter and Johnny Mercer, and more recent hits from names like Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, and the Beatles. The musical genres that the selections represent range from Jazz to Pop, Country to Rock, Motown to show tunes. Parking is available at the Factory, on street, or in a lot next to the bowling alley across Rose Street. There is elevator access. Tickets may be purchased for $8 (students and seniors) and $10 (general admission) at the Otto Book Store, R.M. Sides Family Music Center, and online at www.williamsportcivicchorus.org. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $10 and $12, respectively, and all children under 12 years old will be admitted without charge.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon to 4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
FEB. 11
TRIVIA/Lewisburg
Trivia hosted by Bucknell University's student committee, 9 p.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2592.
BOOK DISCUSSION/Selinsgrove
Gelnett Memorial Library book discussion, "Breaking Cadence: One Woman's War Against The War," by Rosa Del Duca begins at 10 a.m. at the library, 1 N. High St. Info: 570-374-7163.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Winter Music Series, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc. and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features Billy Kelly from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Regional Engagement Center (REC), 429 Eighth St. Rescheduled from Jan. 14.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players, Mackenzie Brouse and Jake Schmoyer, perform the top 40 hits from past to present, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
CONCERT/Williamsport
Williamsport Symphony Orchestra presents the "Real and Surreal" concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. For tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/wso-the-real-and-surreal/
FEB. 12
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic hosted by Bill Russum, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Trey Malone, assistant professor and extension economist in the Department of Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics at Michigan State University, will deliver the lecture, “Economics of the Beer Industry,” at 7:30 p.m. in the Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, Susquehanna University. Malone’s lecture will explain the economic forces behind the United States’ rapidly expanding beer industry. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.