THROUGH DEC. 19
TREE FEST OF CHILDREN'S BOOKS/Selinsgrove
The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library present Tree Fest of Children's Books 2019 through Dec. 19. Funds raised will benefit Snyder County Libraries 2020 Summer Reading Program.
THROUGH DEC. 29
CHRISTMAS PRODUCTION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present their Christmas show for their 42nd season of live entertainment in the region, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Miss Bennet is a sequel-of-sorts to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The show follows brainy Mary Bennet (Morgan McKenzie Kauffman, Dorothy in BTE’s The Wizard of Oz), who, while on a Christmas visit to her sister’s English country estate, bumps into the equally brainy (and handsome!) Arthur de Bourgh (BTE intern Michael Covel). You’ll be rooting for them to get their heads out of their books and under the mistletoe in this rollicking holiday confection. Miss Bennet typically plays public shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. The final performance will be held Dec. 29. Tickets are available at www.bte.org.
DEC. 12, 13, 14
CHRISTKINDL MARKET/Mifflinburg
The Christkindl Market opens at 5 p.m. today — church bells ring to open market and trumpet fanfare Mifflinburg Area School District students (MASD) procession of St. Nicholas through market led by the high school Renaissance Bande (MASD); 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. marionette show — Kinder World, 500 block of Market Street; 6 p.m. MASD first grade chorus, Lutheran Church, 404 Market St. (free tickets at East End Information Hut after 4 p.m.); 6:30 p.m. MASD first grade chorus, UCC Church, 417 Market St., upstairs (free tickets at East End Information Hut after 4 p.m.); 6:30 p.m., a visit to Salzburg — its history, churches and culture — Lutheran Church Sunday School Room, 404 Market St.; 7 p.m. magician Brent Kessler at St. John's UCC, 417 Market St. downstairs; 7:30 p.m. St. Louis de Montfort Academy Choral & Instrumental Music — outdoor stage; 8 p.m. MASD high school concert choir — Lutheran Church (free tickets available afer 4 p.m. at East End Information Hut). Friday events held 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Schedule: 11 a.m. ham and green bean dinner at Lutheran church; 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dr. Zither — traditional German and Austrian folk songs, Lutheran church; noon, 3 p.m., 8 p.m. Hilby, the skinny German Juggle Boy — outdoor stage; 2 p.m. magician Brent Kessler outdoor stage; 3 p.m. a visit to Salzburg — its history, churches and culture — Lutheran church Sunday School room, 404 Market St.; 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. marionette show — Kinder World, 500 block of Market Street; 5 p.m. lantern parade for children forms at UCC church, 417 Market St., parade begins at 5:45 p.m.; 6 p.m. children's carol sing led by MASD second grade chorus and high school brass — outdoor stage; 6:30 p.m. St. Nicholas visits with children at the Buggy Museum, 598 Green St.; 6:30-8 p.m. children's activities — making gingerbread houses and Christmas tree soap decoration at the Buggy Museum; 7 p.m. K.J. Reimensnyder Wagner, holiday songs at the Herr Memorial Library; 7 p.m. MASD middle school Christkindl singers and middle achool Instrumental Ensembles at the Methodist Church (free tickets at East End Information Hut available after 4 p.m.) 8 p.m. holiday for organ, Matthew Wagner and Brett Hosterman, organists at Lutheran Church. Saturday events held 10 a.m.-8 p.m. A German breakfast available 8-11 a.m. at the Luterhan church, 404 Market St. The day will feature a variety of entertainment. At 7:45 p.m., the market closing parade with the Miffliburg Are School District HS Renaissance Bande & Trumpet Ensemble held.
DEC. 12-15
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE/Williamsport
Community Theatre League presents It's a Wonderful Life, adapted by Philip Grecian, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 13, 14, 15 at the Community Theatre League, 100 W. Third St. Ticket info: 570-327-1777.
DEC. 12
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Trainwreck Survivors perform 7-9 p.m. for Acoustic Thursday Nights Upstairs at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. No cover.
CHRISTMAS MUSICAL/Mifflintown
"A Christmas Carol" a musical about giving, will be presented by Juniata Mennonite School students (kindergarten through fifth grade) at 7 p.m. in the Life Center of Cedar Grove Brethren Church.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Abernatha and Socha, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
STUDENT DIRECTING SHOWCASE/Selinsgrove
Student Directing Showcase held 6:30-9:30 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium, Susquehanna University. The essence of cutting-edge performance brought to life by some of the department’s freshest talent, directed by senior students in thought-provoking scenes and short one-act plays. This event is free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin
Ricky and Harv perform 6-9 p.m. at Heritage Restaurant, Market Street.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 5-7 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
SCRIMSHAW LECTURE/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a lecture on scrimshaw by John DeWald and a performance by the Williamsport Music Club at 10 a.m. at its final Coffee Hour for the year. Program is free and open to the public and is held in the Community Room of the museum at 858 W. Fourth St. DeWald, who has mastered the art of scrimshaw and produces elaborately-carved powder horns, was initially inspired by his father and began embellishing powder horns with simple designs at the age of 12. DeWald’s lecture will be followed by a musical interlude by the Williamsport Music Club with a few selections which may bring to mind the theme of this year’s holiday exhibit, "When the Circus Comes to Town." The exhibit features a Humpty Dumpty Circus created by the Schoenhut Manufacturing Company, carved wooden figures created by Ron Warren, vintage tin toys, carousel music boxes, Emmett Kelly figurines, circus posters, and other memorabilia from nationally-known circuses including Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey. Exhibit will continue through Jan. 18. Info: www.tabermuseum.org or 570-326-3326.
DEC. 13 & 14
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS TOUR/Berwick
The annual Victorian Candlelight Christmas tour will be held Dec. 13 and 14 at the historic Jackson Mansion, 344 Market St. Tours begin at 4 p.m., with the last tour at 8 p.m. Ticket price to tour the musuem is $30 for an adult, $15 for Berwick Historical Society members, and $10 for youth 16 and younger. Advance tickets can be purchased at berwickhistoricalsociety.org or call 570-520-4110, or on the day of the tours at the Carriage House Gift Shop (behind the mansion). Tour will feature rare decorations, costumed tour guides, musicians, hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and a dedicated area for taking pictures.
MUSEUM TOURS/Mifflinburg
Tours of the Gutelius House Museum, 432 Green St., held at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, during Christkindl. Frank Stroik, a historical restoration contractor, has worked on restoring the Gutelius House since 1997 when the house was purchased at an auction. Those interested in learning how the early 1800s log house was constructed, how the reconstruction is done, and what the house looks like now, join Stroik for a tour. Tickets may be purchased at the Gutelius House. After the tour enjoy a Dampel Dei or homemade sweets — cookies, breads, gingerbread hearts, and mulled cider. Then browse through the gift shop for handcrafted items.
DEC. 13
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Meiserville
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at Meiserville Inn, Route 104.
STUDENT DIRECTING SHOWCASE/Selinsgrove
Student Directing Showcase held 6:30-9:30 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium, Susquehanna University. The essence of cutting-edge performance brought to life by some of the department’s freshest talent, directed by senior students in thought-provoking scenes and short one-act plays. Free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Jerry Whitenight performing oldies but goodies from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
CHRISTMAS BY THE RIVER/Watsontown
The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and its Tree Lighting committee “WABA’S Christmas by the River” events continue from 6-8 p.m. Santa arrives at 6 p.m. via a stage coach while the Montgomery High School choir sings carols for everyone. Free do it yourself smores will be available for everyone.
DEC. 14 & 15
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE/Milton
Milton Historical Society will hold a Christmas open house. Take a tour of the historic Cameron House with each room decorated in a different theme. The society is also hosting an art show and sale. Come shop the wares of several local artists which will be displayed throughout the house. Upstairs the Gov. Pollock Gallery will be open for viewing. Cameron House, located along Route 405 south of Milton, will be open 1-5 p.m. both days.
A CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present A Candlelight Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury. The performance will include glorious voices singing songs of the season including local soloists Amy Caron and Joanna Rees, as well as the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. The Chorale will be joined by very special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale. The family-friendly performance will include a brass quintet, harp, organ, flute and percussion. A special set of Spanish pieces will also be included and will be accompanied by acoustic guitar and marimba: Campana sobre Campana and En Belen Tocan a Fuego. Patrick Long will serve as marimba soloist and Frederick Krug will delight as an acoustic guitar soloist. The Youth Chorale will join the Chorale for Candlelight Carol, Alegria and The Dream Isaiah Saw and will also perform several holiday pieces on their own. The featured Youth Chorale soloist will be Maya Caron for Once in Royal David’s City. Arrive early as historically the performances sell out. Tickets: $20/adults and $8/students. Youth under the age of 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.
DEC. 14
VISIT WITH AUTHOR/Danville
A “Visit with Clement C. Moore” will be celebrated at 3 and 5 p.m. at the former Abigail’s Attic, at 564 Mill St. Clement C. Moore is the author of the most beloved, published, and recited Christmas poem ever, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Students from the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) Organization at Danville High School will participate in the presentation which is appropriate for the entire family. Admission to this event is one coin of any amount. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
ORNAMENTS & CARRIAGE RIDES/Danville
The Danville Business Alliance has planned free events for the holidays. The Knack Creative Studio will hold make your own ornament from 4-6 p.m. and free carraige rides will be available from 5-8 p.m.
MODEL TRAIN PROGRAM/Danville
The free model train program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church will hold its 15th annual Christmas party from 10 a.m.-noon. The church, at the corner of Pine and East Market streets, will provide holiday refreshments — including coffee, tea, cocoa, mulled hot cider, fruit punch, pretzels, holiday candy, and homemade Christmas cookies —during the free Christmas party. There will be a Christmas tree, 1,000 icicle lights, holiday decorations everywhere, and many other things to show visitors — puffing steam engines, train whistles and horns, fiberoptic fireworks, 30 pushbuttons that operate crossing guards, cattle and log loaders, an oil derrick; and visitors of all ages can run and operate everything. Families should bring their cameras to take pictures of their children with the trains. Donald Tappe of Danville will also run his O-Gauge Christmas train loaded with candy and special holiday cars.
VICTORIAN NUTCRACKER/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre and Strictly Ballet will join forces for a community production of A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker. This one-act presentation of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. All seating is general admission and tickets are $10/adults or $5/children age 12 and under and can be purchased in advance by calling 570-989-0848 or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Info: riverstagetheatre.org or follow StrictlyBalletArts or riverstagecommunitytheatre on Facebook and Instagram.
CONTRA DANCE/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Contra Dancers welcome everyone to the December 14 dance from 7:00-10:00p.m. at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St. Bob Nicholson calls to lively dance tunes provided by Lux Bridge. All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed. Newcomers of all ages welcome, with or without a partner. Wear comfortable clothes, and soft soled, non-marking shoes. Cost: $8/adults, $5/students and under 16 free. Info: Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104 or http://lewisburgcontra.wixsite.com/lewisburgcontradance.
FREE HOLIDAY MOVIE/Lewisburg
A showing of The Polar Express movie begins at 2 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital. Admission is free and open to the public. Non-perishable food donation suggested.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Middletown
Celebrate the birth of Christ as local band, III For The Road, presents a Christmas Benefit Concert on campus at Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center (HCPAC), 1000 S. Eisenhower Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. III For The Road will perform some of their favorite Christmas tunes to raise much needed funds for HCPAC. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to celebrate the Christmas season with readings of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and the “Nativity Story,” be invited to join in singing several Christmas carols and enjoy light refreshments and desserts. Tickets are available on the HCPAC website: https://thehcpac.org/hcpac-event/iii-for-the-road/12-14_2019-700pm/ Info: 717-939-9333 or hcpac@thehcpac.org
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Chris Rattie and The New Rebels perform at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
BAND/Selinsgrove
Memory Lane performs at 8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Public welcome.
MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE/Shamokin
Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club will hold a open house from 2-7 p.m. on the second floor, above The Public Library, 210 E. Independence St. Follow the routes of the Pennsylvania, Reading and the Lehigh Valley Railroads as they traveled between Northumberland and Mount Carmel, back in the 1950s. See more than 100 handmade models of local landmark buildings and scenery on a 3,000 square ft. HO scale layout. The Public Library and the club are in the same building across street from the Shamokin Post Office at the R.R. crossing. Club entrance is doorway left of the library. Go up steps to second floor. Free admission but donations are appreciated.
LIVE MUSIC/State College
Swing-Nova performs 8-10 p.m. at Barrel 21 Distillery, 2255 N. Atherton St. Info: 814-308-9522.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Chestnut Street Inn. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake and the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
A CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present A Candlelight Christmas at 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Performance will include songs of the season including local soloists Amy Caron and Joanna Rees, as well as the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. The Chorale will be joined by special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale. The family-friendly performance will include a brass quintet, harp, organ, flute and percussion. Performance will include more than nearly 20 festive and uplifting songs. A special set of Spanish pieces will also be included and will be accompanied by acoustic guitar and marimba. Patrick Long will serve as marimba soloist and Frederick Krug — acoustic guitar soloist. The Youth Chorale will join the Chorale for Candlelight Carol, Alegria and The Dream Isaiah Saw and will also perform several holiday pieces on their own. The featured Youth Chorale soloist will be Maya Caron for Once in Royal David’s City. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early as historically the performances sell out. Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.
CHRISTMAS BY THE RIVER/Watsontown
The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and its Tree Lighting committee “WABA’S Christmas by the River” events continue from 1-3 p.m. with Santa arriving at 1 p.m. and his “special” elves distribute free cookies and candy canes to all. Tim Haluck will read his illustrated book, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
HOLIDAY CONCERT/Williamsport
Williamsport Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. Showcasing the Williamsport Area High School choirs performing one of the most beloved choral-orchestral pieces: Vivaldi’s Gloria. For tickets: https://www.caclive.com/event/wso-holiday-concert/
HOLIDAY CONCERT/Williamsport
The Williamsport Flute Choir will present their holiday concerts at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, juncture of Packer and Market streets. The concert is free and open to the public, although donations are always accepted and appreciated.
DEC. 15
CHRISTMAS CANTATA/Dornsife
The churches of the Line Mountain area will present a community Christmas cantata, "Carols by Candlelight", at 6:30 p.m. at Himmel's Church. The cantata is an original compilation by Matthew Rebuck, choir director at Himmel's Church, and Vicar Jodi Ellis, pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church, Leck Kill. The cantata will include selections by choir, brass quintet and organ, and handbell choir. Traditional and beloved Christmas carols will be a major part of the program. There will be a spirited rendition of "The Hallelujah Chorus". Seasonal Prelude music begins at 6 p.m. Participating musicians represent many of the area churches. There is no charge for admission but a freewill offering will be collected for the benefit of the Line Mountain Nourishing Eagles To Soar weekend backpack program which serves students in the Line Mountain School District.
THE PUPPET & STORY WORKS/Dornsife
Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Hunters Station) presents, "The Puppet & Story Works," at 10 a.m. at the church, Route 225. Features Biblical Truth — ventriloquism, puppets, story and song. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. For more information call DiAnn 570-758-1766 or Pastor 231-239-3332.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM/Elysburg
Community Spirit Choir in Elysburg will present their 29th Christmas program at Queen of Most Holy Rosary Church, 599 W. Center St. The concert will feature Community Spirit Choir, Southern Gospel Choir, violin solo, Brass Ensemble and Hand Bells in celebration of the Christmas season. Attendees are asked to bring an item to donate for the Elysburg Food Pantry.
GOSPEL MUSIC GROUP & CHRISTMAS DINNER/Halifax
Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Rd., will host Gospel music group, "Chapter VII Gospel Quartet" of Carlisle at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A love offering received for the group. The Christmas dinner will be held over the dinner hour. Fellowship with refreshments will follow the afternoon concert.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Lavelle
The Ashland Area Community Choir, under the direction of Bruce McCormick, and accompanied by Betty Chappel will perform its Christmas concert at the Church of the Nazarene, 2873 Fairgrounds Rd., at 3 p.m. The choir is comprised of 52 members from towns in Schuylkill and Northumberland counties.
FREE HOLIDAY MOVIE/Lewisburg
A showing of the movie Elf begins at 2 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Bucknell University Student Government. Admission is free and open to the public. Non-perishable food donation suggested.
FAMILY ORNAMENT DAY/Lewisburg
Family Ornament Day held 2-5 p.m. at The Cellars at Brookpark, 50 Brookpark Circle. Sponsored by Ard's Farm. Join Barn Owl and Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority for an afternoon of crafting family heirloom ornaments, visitng with Santa and snacking on cookies and cocoa. Attendees with tickets will get to create five unique ornaments for their tree. Parents who are not crafting do not need a ticket. Tickets are $25 and include a visit with Santa, ornaments and snacks. Preregistration is highly encoraged. Limited tickets available at the door. There will be two different time slots for tickets purchase (2 and 3 p.m. respectively). Info: 570-524-4774.
CHRISTMAS PLAY/Middleburg
Members of the Port Ann Wesleyan Church are performing an original play titled “Imagine” at the church located at 2856 Troxelville Road, Middleburg — two miles west of the town of Penns Creek in Snyder County. The program includes the play and a variety of holiday songs. For more information, contact Pastor Paul Sheets at 570-837-3188.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Mifflinburg
A Christmas Concert, by trumpeter, Tedd Leininger, will be held at 4 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St.
PIZZA PROGRAM-TRAIN MUSEUM/Milton
A Pizza ParDEE will be held from noon-1 p.m. This free community event is sponsored by the Conagra Brands Foundation, TIME — The Improved Milton Experience, and the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join others in the kitchen at Chef’s Place on the second floor of the Milton Moose Family Center to prepare, cook, and eat a Chef Boyardee personal pizza pie while learning more about the ingredients that is used to make the pizzas. Program is recommended for children ages 6 and older. Also, stop by the Model Train Museum from 1-5 p.m.
CHRISTMAS TREATS & MOVIE/Milton
Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., will have free Christmas treats and movie matinee at 3 p.m. Free event and all are welcome.
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE/Muncy
Annual Christmas Candlelight Service held at 6 p.m. at Katys Church (weather permitting), located in Columbia County, Madison Township, 440 Katys Church Rd. There will be a '"gathering" afterwards. Feel free to bring some of delectables to share. Info: 570-764-2412.
CONCERT/Northumberland
Todd Robatin will be in concert at the 9 a.m. service at Trinity United Methodist Church, corner of Sixth and King streets. Everyone is invited to the service and a light luncheon to follow.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky and Harv perform 2-5 p.m. at Post 44 American Legion, Route 11 outside Northumberland.
LIVE MUSIC/Shamokin Dam
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 5-8 p.m. at Skeeter's Pit BBQ, 106 Victor Lane. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trainwreck Survivors perform 2-4 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
A CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS/Sunbury
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present A Candlelight Christmas at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Performance will include songs of the season including local soloists Amy Caron and Joanna Rees, as well as the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. The Chorale will be joined by special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale. The family-friendly performance will include a brass quintet, harp, organ, flute and percussion. The performance will include more than nearly 20 festive and uplifting songs. A special set of Spanish pieces will also be included and will be accompanied by acoustic guitar and marimba. Patrick Long will serve as marimba soloist and Frederick Krug — acoustic guitar soloist. The Youth Chorale will join the Chorale for Candlelight Carol, Alegria and The Dream Isaiah Saw and will also perform several holiday pieces on their own. The featured Youth Chorale soloist will be Maya Caron for Once in Royal David’s City. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early as historically the performances sell out. Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PARTY/Washingtonville
A Community Christmas Party held at the Jane E. DeLong Hall. Doors open at 1 p.m. Musical entertainment begins at 2 p.m. and Santa arrives at 3 p.m.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon to 4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
DEC. 16
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Sunbury
The Sunbury City Band will perform its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Presenting a number of holiday favorites, many with a unique musical twist. There is no admission fee, but a free-will offering will be collected, with all proceeds going to Toys-for-Tots.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Aaron Daniel Gaul performs 7-10 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
DEC. 17
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dave Gates performs a variety of covers from The Doors and Sublime to Chris Stapleton and Elvis, 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF/Williamsport
The theatrical masterpiece “Fiddler on the Roof” will bring its timeless celebration of life to the Community Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. The national tour is based on the Tony-nominated 2015 revival and has earned rave reviews. The musical tells the story of Tevye, a Jewish milkman and father of five daughters, who struggles to honor tradition amid change and anti-Jewish sentiment in early 1900s Russia. The production features Broadway classics “Tradition;” “If I Were a Rich Man;” “Sunrise, Sunset;” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker;” and “To Life.” Ticket information is available at www.caclive.com or by calling the Community Arts Center’s box office at 570-326-2424.
DEC. 18
UKULELE FUN/Danville
Singing and Ukulele Fun, 6-8 p.m. at Maria Joseph Manor, 875 Montour Blvd. All skill levels welcome. Info: 570-437-2515 or www.facebook.com/pg/ironukebenders
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
JINGLE ALL THE WAY/Milton
A Christmas concert by The Singing Angels Chorus begins at 2:30 p.m. at Milton Nursing and Rehab, 743 Mahoning St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Sink Or Swing performs 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.