THROUGH DEC. 19
TREE FEST OF CHILDREN'S BOOKS/Selinsgrove
The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library present Tree Fest of Children's Books 2019 through Dec. 19. Funds raised will benefit Snyder County Libraries 2020 Summer Reading Program.
THROUGH DEC. 29
CHRISTMAS PRODUCTION/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present their Christmas show for their 42nd season of live entertainment in the region, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Miss Bennet is a sequel-of-sorts to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The show follows brainy Mary Bennet (Morgan McKenzie Kauffman, Dorothy in BTE’s The Wizard of Oz), who, while on a Christmas visit to her sister’s English country estate, bumps into the equally brainy (and handsome!) Arthur de Bourgh (BTE intern Michael Covel). You’ll be rooting for them to get their heads out of their books and under the mistletoe in this rollicking holiday confection. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley opens Nov. 29 with BTE’s traditional “Food Preview” at 2 p.m. A non-perishable item (or items) is the cost of your ticket. Arrive early to guarantee your seat. Miss Bennet typically plays public shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Space is still available for special morning matinees for school groups. The final performance will be held Dec. 29. Tickets are available at www.bte.org.
DEC. 5-7
LED ZEPPELIN ACT/Harrisburg
Get The Led Out, Led Zeppelin act brings authentic experience to Harrisburg at 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7 at Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, 222 Market St. Tickets range from $29.50 to $39.50. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. To purchase tickets: https://prod1.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=170833 Info: info@whitakercenter.org or 717-214-2787.
DEC. 5
FREE FILM/Lewisburg
Bucknell University Film Series: Home From The Hill presented at 1 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Admission is free and open to the public. Vincente Minnelli (U.S. 1960) 150 min. With Robert Mitchum, Eleanor Parker, George Peppard, George Hamilton.
DISCUSSION/Lewisburg
Jason Manning, a professor of sociology at West Virginia University, will present a free, public lecture entitled “Campus Conflict and Moral Culture” as part of the Campus Politics and Civil Liberties 2019-20 Speaker Series at 7 p.m. in Bucknell’s Elaine Langone Center Gallery Theatre. Features speakers from a diverse set of political backgrounds whose research and teaching interests, as well as personal experiences, led them to various kinds of critical perspectives about the climate for serious intellectual exchange on college campuses. Info: 570-577-1287 or bethany.collier@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Sgt. Bob returns to the Upstairs at the Rusty Rail with his powerful, soulful vocals, 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. No cover charge.
PUB HANG/Millheim
Pub Hang with Van Wagner, 7:30 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Re-Creation will present "Color Me Christmas!" concert at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St. The program captures the excitement of the season and also highlights Re-Creation's gift to America's hospitalized veterans across our nation. Come share in the Miracle of Christ's Birth and the magical sounds of the season. A free-will offering is much appreciated. Info: 570-374-8749.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Late Night Shoppers featured 5-9 p.m. with music by Kenny Jenkins from 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave. Late shoppers with a passport receive extra savings.
OPEN MIC/Watsontown
The Watson Theatre Eatery, 131 Main St., hosts a free family friendly Open Mic, 7-9 p.m. Musicians and comedians welcome. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. Info: 570-538-3388.
DEC. 6, 7, 8
PERFORMANCE/Milton
Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, will host performances of “Christmas according to Scrooge” on Dec. 6, 7, 8. A dinner theater performance will be held one night only on Dec. 6. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids 3-9 years old. Call 570-524-4819 for dinner theater tickets. Performances on Dec. 7 and 8 are free admission.
DEC. 6-8, 11-15
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE/Williamsport
Community Theatre League presents It's a Wonderful Life, adapted by Philip Grecian, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-14 at the Community Theatre League, 100 W. Third St. Ticket info: 570-327-1777.
DEC. 6
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
FREE CHRISTMAS MOVIE/Lewisburg
Holiday Film Series: Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! and Frosty The Snowman presented at 7 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Threading Love. Admission is free and open to the public. Non-perishable food donation suggested.
CHRISTMAS BENEFIT CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Worship and Music Committee of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., will present its annual Christmas Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. Featuring the West Branch Chorus and a Celtic group called MusiCraft. The West Branch Chorus is composed of all men, who sometimes sing in the barbershop style. MusiCraft sings in the Celtic style and uses authentic Celtic instruments. Each group will individually perform selections appropriate to the holiday season; then they will combine with the audience to enjoy a Christmas carol sing-a-long.
DINNER & MUSIC/Milton
Music and dinner, 6-9 p.m. at The Italian Terrace Restaurant, Route 45. The Blue River Band with Karen Meeks will perform a diverse repertoire of jazz standards, blues, motown and classic rock. Meeks is a gifted vocalist with an inventive scat influenced style. Restaurant owner, Larry Mancini will be offering four dinner specials in addition to the regular menu. BYOB.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo and Bryan perform 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
INTERACTIVE PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Interactive performance storytelling event Stories on Tap invites community members on stage to tell their favorite true stories about mistakes, failures, and oops moments at Susquehanna University's Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall, beginning at 8 p.m. Monica Prince will host. Juliana Brafa will play music between stories. Interested storytellers sign up by putting names in a hat, and 10 are chosen throughout the night. Storytellers are limited to five minutes on stage, and will perform without the aid of notes. At the end of the night, the audience will vote for its favorite storyteller. The winner gets a prize. Susquehanna University Professor Matt Duperon's "Daoism, Zen, and Authenticity" students will sign up to tell their own stories on the theme with a focus on moral failure and authenticity. Doors and storyteller sign-up at 8 p.m. Stories begin at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event. For full event information, visit www.storiesontap.org. Inquiries may be directed to Julie Louisa Hagenbuch at storiesontap@gmail.com.
WINTER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The new Winter Music Series in Selinsgrove, sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects, Inc. and funded by the Rudy Gelnett Trust, features Doug McMinn performing 8-11 p.m. at Isabella’s.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky & Harv perform 6:30-8:30 p.m. followed by Star Maker Entertainment 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chuck Stake performs at 6 p.m., followed by Friday Night Rock School (family friendly), at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave.
TRAIN RIDES/Sunbury
The 2019 Holiday Express Train Rides depart from the rear of Zimmerman's Motors, 1435 Market St. (Route 61) at 5, 6:45 and 8:30 p.m. Cost: $12/person. Ages two and younger free (lap seating only). Tickets available online at eventbrite.com or at Sunbury City Clerk's Office, 225 Market St. Ride is approximately one hour long. Santa and friends will visit. Info: Visit the Facebook page Fort Discovery Annual Holiday Express or call 570-286-2764. No reserve tickets.
CHRISTMAS BY THE RIVER/Watsontown
The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and its Tree Lighting committee have completed making preparations for “WABA’S Christmas by the River” events which will fill Watsontown with Christmas every weekend in December at the canal pavilion by the Helen Fairchild Bridge. All events free and open to the public. Non-perishable food items are being collected for Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors at the Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St., and placed in the specially marked containers. On Dec. 6 the kick-off events bring three activities to the town. The first features the traditional tree lighting at 6 p.m. and Santa’s arrival at 6:15 via the Warrior Run Fire Company’s engine truck to meet children in his refurbished Santa house. Providing entertainment while the children wait are the Warrior Run high school band and choir (6-8 p.m.). As elves direct children to visit with Santa, free cookies, hot cocoa and popcorn will be available for everyone. The second event will be held at the Watsontown Historical Association on Main Street (6-8 p.m.) as they present a “Soldier’s Christmas” and “Wet Your Whistle with Wassail." Then at 7 p.m. Kingdom Kidz puppets will present their Christmas program, “Countdown to Christmas” with Cameron Camel for people of all ages in their Christmas themed Peggy’s Palace at the puppet home. All children will receive a free gift.
DEC. 7 & 8
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Bloomsburg
The Jubilate Choir & Orchestra, under the direction of Alan J. Hack, will present their 15th annual Christmas Concert “A Child is Born” on at 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market St. The 70-plus choir and 25-piece orchestra will feature choral favorites from past and present written by Dan Forrest, Gary Fry, Mack Wilberg, Randol Alan Bass, John Rutter, Handel, and more. Admission is free and tickets are not required. Info: 570-784-4515.
DEC. 7
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Bloomsburg
The Jubilate Choir and Orchestra will present their 15th annual Christmas concert “A Child is Born” at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market St. The 70 plus choir and 25-piece orchestra will feature choral favorites from past and present written by Dan Forrest, Gary Fry, Mack Wilberg, Randol Alan Bass, John Rutter, Handel, and more. Admission is free and tickets are not required. Info: 570-784-4515.
VISIT WITH AUTHOR/Danville
A “Visit with Clement C. Moore” will be celebrated at 3 and 5 p.m. at the former Abigail’s Attic, at 564 Mill St. Clement C. Moore is the author of the most beloved, published, and recited Christmas poem ever, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Students from the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) Organization at Danville High School will participate in the presentation which is appropriate for the entire family. Admission to this event is one coin of any amount. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
FREE CHRISTMAS MOVIE/Lewisburg
Holiday Film Series: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas presented at 2 p.m. at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by The Purple Platypus. Admission is free and open to the public. Non-perishable food donation suggested.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
Barnes, Gordy, Walsh performs at 8 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
PERFORMANCE/Milton
Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, will host a performance of “Christmas According to Scrooge" at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free admission.
SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT/Selinsgrove
University Symphonic Band Concert held 7:30-9:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall, located in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. Under the direction of Eric L. Hinton, the Symphonic Band offers a program of music by women composers, including a performance of Asha Srinivasan’s Shadja-maalika, which combines the moods and colors of various Indian ragas with Western compositional practices. This event is free and open to the public.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 8-10 p.m. at Que Brew.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jesse performs classic rock and roll, 9 p.m. to midnight at the Selinsgrove Moose, 40 W. Spruce St. $5 cover charge.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
KJ Jake & the Funshine Band performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Lo Brau performs at 9 p.m. at Route 61 Roadhouse, 449 Woodlawn Ave. No cover all weekend.
CHRISTMAS BY THE RIVER/Watsontown
The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) and its Tree Lighting committee “WABA’S Christmas by the River” events continue from 1-3 p.m. at the canal pavilion by the Helen Fairchild Bridge with music presented by the hand bell choir from the Lutheran Church directed by Connie Fladland. Santa will be in his house to greet children while Mrs. Claus distributes free cookies and candy canes.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Boom Town Boys perform 8-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.
DEC. 8
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Bloomsburg
The Jubilate Choir and Orchestra, under the direction of Alan J. Hack, will present their 15th annual Christmas concert “A Child is Born” at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market St. The 70 plus choir and 25-piece orchestra will feature choral favorites from past and present written by Dan Forrest, Gary Fry, Mack Wilberg, Randol Alan Bass, John Rutter, Handel, and more. Admission is free and tickets are not required. For additional information, call 570-784-4515.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Danville
A free community Christmas concert, 7 p.m. in Grove Presbyterian Church, 376 Bloom St. The audience can join local musicians Coyla Bartholomew, Kathi Beiter, Joy Christian, the Danville Ukulele Benders, Jera Strony, Donna Julius, Juliet Pena, Elizabeth Richie and more. Special guests will be Chrissy Brady Shipe and Suzanne Walzer of Such & Such.
VISIT WITH AUTHOR/Danville
A “Visit with Clement C. Moore” will be celebrated at 1 and 3 p.m. at the former Abigail’s Attic, at 564 Mill St. Clement C. Moore is the author of the most beloved, published, and recited Christmas poem ever, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Students from the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) Organization at Danville High School will participate in the presentation which is appropriate for the entire family. Admission to this event is one coin of any amount. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
FREE CHRISTMAS MOVIE/Lewisburg
Holiday Film Series: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation presented at 2 p.m. at Campus Theater, 413 Market St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Non-perishable food donation suggested.
SPEAKER/Lewisburg
William Federer will speak at 2 p.m. at the Himmelreich Memorial Library Reading Room, 18 Market St. Author and nationally-known speaker Federer, is president of Amerisearch and host of American Minute radio broadcasts daily across America. His Faith in History television airs on the TCT Network on stations across America and via DirectTV. Join in this first-hand report on the current status of Christian world views on America. Find out where we're heading as a nation. Refreshments served.
A CAPELLA CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Offbeats, one of Bucknell’s three co-ed a cappella groups, will perform a free, public concert at 2 p.m. in Bucknell Hall. The Offbeats are a beloved group of enthusiastic, upbeat, funky fresh, people who love to sing together and sing for others. Info: 570-577-1287 or bethany.collier@bucknell.edu.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Bucknell Gamelan Ensemble will perform a free, public concert at 2:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts Atrium. Under the direction of music professor Bethany Collier, the Gamelan Ensemble invites students of all majors and backgrounds to learn and perform traditional and new music of Indonesia. Info: 570-577-1287 or bethany.collier@bucknell.edu.
MOVIE NIGHT/Middleburg
Movie night, “The Small One” and “The Little Drummer Boy” held at 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 51 S. Main St. Snacks after the movie. Family friendly viewing.
LIVE MUSIC/Mifflinburg
Davina & The Vagabonds perform 7-9 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band draws from the last 100 years of American music, and is converting audiences one show at a time. Tickets: $17-$23, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/davina-the-vagabonds-tickets-74353682867
PERFORMANCES/Milton
Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, will host a performance of “Christmas According to Scrooge." Free admission. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with performance at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 1-3 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
JAM SESSION/Williamsport
Burgess, Stetz & James performs noon-4 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St. Free. Jazz brunch jam session. Info: 570-326-4700.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Swing-Nova performs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barrel 135, 135 W. Third St. Info: www.facebook.com/barrel135 or 570-322-7131.
DEC. 10
A CELTIC FAMILY CHRISTMAS/Lewisburg
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center, Bucknell University. Free kids activities from the Lewisburg Children’s Museum in the Atrium from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Join Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, the award-winning fiddle virtuosos, in an intimate and unique Christmas concert series. Accompanied by an incredible array of talented musicians — and their children — A Celtic Family Christmas will guide you into the wonderful world of a true MacMaster Leahy Christmas celebration through a mix of song and dance. A lineup of familiar Christmas songs intermingled with classic Celtic songs. Tickets: Adults: $35; seniors 62+ and subscribers: $28; youth 18 and under: $25; Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2): $25; Bucknell students (limit 2): $10; non-Bucknell students (limit 2): $25. For tickets: https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx
CANDLELIGHT SERVICE/Lewisburg
Bucknell’s annual Christmas Candelight Services will be held in Rooke Chapel on Dec. 6, 8 and 10, at 7:30 p.m. The services have become a beloved tradition for students, staff, alumni and area residents. Modeled after the King's College Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols, the Candlelight Services feature traditional Bible readings and congregational singing. The service features performances by the Bucknell University Choir and Camerata, under the direction of Beth Willer, a music professor, and the Rooke Chapel Ringers. Tickets are required and free of charge. They are made available on a first-come, first-serve basis via myBucknell or at any campus box office location. There’s a limit of up to four tickets per person for any one night’s service. All tickets are sold out except for the Dec. 10 service.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University invites the community to enjoy its Emmy Award-winning Christmas Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Free and open to the public. More than 1,600 members of the university and surrounding communities gather for candle lighting and carols, as well as traditional readings, songs and prayers in celebration of the season. The Rev. Scott Kershner, chaplain to the university, will preside over the service and deliver the message, assisted by the Rev. Turkura Pius Michael, pastor of St. Pius X Church in Selinsgrove and spiritual advisor to Susquehanna’s Catholic community. The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble. Attendees are requested to donate a child-friendly food item that does not require a can opener or scissors to open and does not need to be refrigerated. Examples include instant oatmeal, small boxes of cereal, granola bars, beef sticks, easy mac and cheese, mini bottled water and juice boxes. All donations will support the local Meals for Seals program.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John & Lou performs 6-8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
REPASZ BAND/Williamsport
The Repasz Band will present its 2019 Winter Holiday Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St. The band will channel Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops with Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival”. Mannheim Steamroller arrangements will barrel through with “Fanfare and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Fum, Fum, Fum”. Of what might be called Ye Olde English flavors of the season will include a powerful “Passacaglia On An Old English Carol”, a soaring Alfred Reed arrangement of “Greensleeves”, and a merrily polyphonic “Deck The Halls With Boughs of Holly, A Merrie Fugue”. For Hannukah happiness, the band will feature the musical theme and variations of “Dreidel Dance”. Finally, a pastiche of Shelby Hanson’s “Patapan”, Jon Bubbett’s “Ornaments! A Christmas Fanfare”, and the stately old-style military march “The New Colonial March” by Robert Browne Hall. Concertgoers are invited to bring canned food items to share if they desire to do so. Concert admission is free and all are invited.
DEC. 11
OPEN MIC NIGHT/Lewisburg
Open Mic Night, 9 p.m. to midnight at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Info: 570-524-2572.
LIVE MUSIC/Millheim
The Climate Session performs at 7 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St.
KARAOKE/Northumberland
Karaoke Night with Starmaker Karaoke, 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. No cover. Info: 570-286-5002.
LIVE MUSIC/Williamsport
Natascha & The Spy Boys perform 6-9 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St.