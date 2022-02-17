TODAY
ARTS & CRAFTS/Bloomsburg
Arts & Crafts around the World meets 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sara from Mock Pie Studio for these fun after-school art projects. There is a new project featuring a country from around the world each week. For children 6 and older. Today: Cambodia — Story Banners. Cost: $8/class or purchase a 10 class pass. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-artwinter
ADVANCED SOLDERING/Bloomsburg
Advanced Soldering, 6-7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Safety, solder types, desoldering, soldering tip types, tinning, and much more will be covered. Create your own motorized jitterbug to take home with you. Recommended for ages 7+ Price $12/student. Students can purchase their own soldering equipment for an additional $25 (included temperature adjustable iron, 3 tips, desoldering pump, solder, and stand). Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-soldering
ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University. Wojciech Rodek serves as Principal Conductor and Tomasz Ritter will be featured as a piano soloist. Seating is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required. The orchestra will perform Brahms: Variations on a Theme of Haydn, Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 and Beethoven: Symphony No 5. Tickets: $35/adults, $28/seniors 62+, $25/youth 18 and under, $25/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $25/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
FACULTY RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Faculty Recital: Jennifer Sacher Wiley, violin; and Jaime Namminga, piano, 7:30 p.m. at Stretansky Concert Hall, Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. “Distinctive Voices” will feature works by composers with audible cultural identities. The program includes works by Rumanian composer Georges Ensesu, African Americans Clarence Cameron White and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Jewish American Ernest Bloch, Native American Pejawah (Fred Cardin), and the 1959 work “Butterfly Lovers’ Concerto” by Chinese composer partners Chen and He. To enhance the concerto performance, local elementary school children have created artwork that depicts the traditional story of the Butterfly Lovers.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Comedy Night with Pedro Reyes, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COMEDY/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden" based on the classic children's novel at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/$8, general admission seating, masking required. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Alan Frost performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter & Bryan Noaker perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart "The Electric Piano Man" performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at The Den, located at Route 61 and 890 outside Sunbury.
SATURDAY
FROST-BITE FESTIVAL/Catawissa
A Frost-Bite Festival will be held noon to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 304 Slabtown Road. Pierogies, potato cakes, bake sale, beef barbecue, soups, hot dogs, raffles, outdoor seating. Pre-orders highly suggested by Feb. 6 by calling the order hotline at 570-336-4771.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden" based on the classic children's novel at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/$8, general admission seating, masking required. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
YOGA/Lewisburg
Serene Saturdays: Outdoor Yoga held 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Morning outdoor yoga sessions are instructed by friends from Laurel Limb Yoga. Participants will learn yoga poses, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Bring a yoga mat or towel. Classes are $5 for children 5 and older and their caregiver. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks are required. Classes made possible by support from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. Register at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/outdoor-yoga
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Kya performs 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Mark Alexander performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 2 p.m. at Brumbach's Auction, Route 147. Doors open at noon. Buffet available for $8/person. Info: 570-286-6431.
DJ DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A “DJ Dance Party — Celebrating 13 after The Peppermint Lounge,” 7-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave. Must be 21 and older. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Check 1 Two performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie & Mason perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
QUIZZO/Williamsport
Quizzo at the Taber will be held at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with game beginning at 7. Cost: $10/person. Reservations are requested but not required. Teams of up to six people may compete. The top scoring team will receive a cash prize. There will be consolation prizes for other top-scoring teams. Beer and wine will be available, and soda and other refreshments will be offered throughout the night. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SUNDAY
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents Frances Hodgson Burnett's "The Secret Garden" based on the classic children's novel at 2:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets: $15/$8, general admission seating, masking required. Tickets and more info at riverstagetheatre.org.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Calvin & Krysten perform noon to 2 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The 29th annual Honors Band Festival will culminate with a gala concert at Susquehanna University at 3 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Free and open to the public. This is a unique event designed to give talented high school woodwind, brass and percussion players an opportunity to share their passion for music with similarly motivated students. The concert will feature the Honors Band, the Honors Wind Ensemble and the Honors Festival Band under the baton of Eric L. Hinton, director of bands at Susquehanna University, and distinguished guest conductor Aaron Himes, from Susquehanna’s Class of 2011. Patrons are required to wear masks inside all campus facilities. Select performances may be live streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/c/MusicSusquehanna.
MONDAY
LEGO WEDO ROBOTICS/Bloomsburg
Lego WeDO Robotics held 9 a.m. to noon at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Everyone loves Legos but this class takes master builders to the next level. Build mechanical creations and then use a scratch-based program to make them move and interact with their environment. Recommended for ages 6+. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-legowedofeb
WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
Blowing in the Wind Workshop held 1-2:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. This Leap into Science workshop will explore the properties of wind and air by designing a wind detector. Children and families will explore the science of wind through hands-on activities, while learning to think like scientists. Recommended for children ages 6-10. Cost: $12 non-members/$10 members. Cost includes admission pre or post workshop for participants. This is a drop off program. Masks required. Register at https://bit.ly/3t5cw6w
TUESDAY
FILM/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Green Campus Film Series will screen the film Cooked: Survival by Zip Codes at 7 p.m. in the McCormick Center, room 1303. All those attending must be masked. The film examines disasters caused by climate change, the preparedness for them, and how certain communities have more resources and remediation access than others through the story of the 1995 Chicago heatwave.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club, 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
LECTURE/Lewisburg
Bucknell University alumni Doreen Bolger ’71, retired director of the Baltimore Museum of Art; Bridgette Mayer ‘96, a Philadelphia gallery owner; and Le'Andra LeSeur ’10, multimedia artist, will participate in the Samek Distinguished Lecture at 6 p.m. in the Gallery Theatre, Elaine Langone Center (Room 301). The event will include a panel discussion with the alumni as they share their unique perspectives and address current issues in art with Samek Art Museum Director Rick Rinehart. A reception in the Samek Art Museum’s Campus Gallery will follow the free, public event. Info: 570-577-3981 or tiffany.demmon@bucknell.edu.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
ONLINE ZOOM PROGRAM RESERVATION DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
Legacy Coal Combustion Residuals: Sustainable Solutions presented by Jeffrey C. Evans, Professor Emeritus; Bucknell University begins at 3:30 p.m. online via Zoom. Evans joined the Bucknell faculty in 1985 after more than 10 years as an engineering consultant as well as serving in the US Army Corps of Engineers (Reserves). Program is free and open to the public, but you must RSVP no later than Feb. 22. RSVP in any one of three ways: Register online at https://forms.gle/C1P2ud4DpWa9dVmA8 (preferred method); call the BILL office at 570-522-0105 and leave your name and email address; or email Heather Wolf at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu. (Include "BILL Special Presentation" in the subject line). A Zoom meeting link will be sent on Feb. 23 to all who register.
WEDNESDAY
WEBCAST/Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Conversations for the Common Good series related to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, produced in partnership with WVIA, will conclude with a webcast at 5 p.m. The discussion is titled "Recovery from 9/11, Twenty Years After: In Need of Restorative Justice." (The program will be at www.wvia.org/tv/reaction-to-911-dialing-back-civil-rights-violation-of-human-rights.) Featuring defense-victim advocate Tammy Krause and Terry Kay Rockefeller, one of the founders of the organization September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows.
CODING BOOTCAMP/Bloomsburg
Coding Bootcamp with Edison Robots, 5-7 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum. This class is designed to make coding easy to learn. During this 2-hour class, learn the basics of coding using Edison Robots. Edison is a fun and creative way for students to use their imaginations and problem-solving skills while having fun and learning how to program. Recommended for ages 7-10. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-edisonrobots
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
SPECIAL STITCHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.