Looking for entertainment this week in the Valley? Check out the events and activities below. To have your event listed, email krenninger@dailyitem.com
FEB. 24
COOKING WITH FRIENDS/Laurelton
The Art of Cooking with Friends, 6-8 p.m. at the West End Library. Celebrate the Chinese New Year with good food and friends. Find a Chinese recipe you’ve never made before from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
WORLD MUSIC & JAZZ/Lewisburg
Venezuelan-born vocalist Nella will perform world music and jazz at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University. Seating is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required. There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Tickets: $20/adults, $16/seniors 62+, $10/youth 18 and under, $10/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $10/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Artist Series presents Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar at 7:30 p.m. in Weber Chapel Auditorium. Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have carved a unique niche in music through soul-stirring arrangements of contemporary gospel and musical theater, and rich, original compositions. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/seniors, $5/students, available at the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Masking required.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 25
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smiler Grogan Duo performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Irv Ball performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 26
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
FAMILY WORKSHOP/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is celebrating National Leap into Science Week. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the museum will host a balance family workshop with the Bucknell University Engineers. Families can enjoy experimenting with hands-on STEM stations, getting minds and bodies moving. These activities are free with admission or membership. Info: lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914.
LIVE MUSIC/Middleburg
Jaden Wagner performs 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North Main, 132 N. Main St.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Ricky Koons performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano. Info: 570-374-0255.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Fully Loaded Lite performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Vaughn Hummel performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FEB. 27
TAE KWON DO/Beaver Springs
Tae Kwon Do presented at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St. Beginner from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; advanced from 1:30-3 p.m.
FEB. 28
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS/Mifflinburg
Dungeons and Dragons For Beginners, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Teens learn the basic rules, roles and character design of Dungeons and Dragons. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
FACULTY RECITAL/Selinsgrove
Faculty Recital: Composer Patrick Long, 7:30 p.m. at Stretansky Concert Hall, Cunningham Center for Music and Art, Susquehanna University. An active composer and percussionist, Patrick Long, professor of music at Susquehanna University, is a graduate of Syracuse University and the Eastman School of Music. He has completed over 80 compositions to date for a wide variety of performing forces, including solo, chamber, orchestra, choir, band and fixed media. In particular, he is known for his works that combine live performers with interactive electronics and video.
MARCH 1
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union county. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
JAZZ PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Jazz ensemble Reverso will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Weis Center’s Atrium. Reverso presents original compositions that bridge the divide between jazz and chamber music. The performance is free and tickets are not required. There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Masks are required. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
MARCH 2
DR. SEUSS DAY/Lewisburg
Dr. Seuss Day celebrated 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Featuring themed games and activities.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.