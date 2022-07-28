THURSDAY, JULY 28
BUG MAN/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum features Ryan the Bug Man; Entomology Education Programs from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
AUTHOR'S NIGHT/Lewisburg
Author Night featuring Jill Marie Thomas begins at 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Thomas is a business owner, teacher, author, and speaker, with years teaching college mathematics and speaking on behalf of her family’s pretzel manufacturing business. She has published five Bible studies and a series of five scripture writing journals: "Read It, Write It, Live It" — Bible-study guides for Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Philippians, and James. As the great-great-granddaughter of the founder of America’s first commercial pretzel company, Jill remains active in the family business. She's an in-demand speaker, and leads tours at the original pretzel bakery in Lititz. Books and book signings available following the event. Refreshments served.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Mifflinburg
Music in the Park, 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mifflinburg Community Park. Bring a lawn chair of blanket for seating.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish (Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church and Millmont’s Christ’s United [4 Bells] Lutheran Church) and Camp Mount Luther host Vacation Bible School from 6-8:15 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St. For children and youth from kindergarten through sixth grade. A meal will be available each evening at 5 p.m. Theme: “Boundless: God beyond Measure.” Schedule includes devotions, games, arts & crafts, Bible study, sports, music, special events, and worship. To register, go to either church’s Facebook page or website (felcmifflinburg.org or 4bellschurch.com). Info: Ann Beckley at 570-490-0242, beckleyann07@gmail.com.
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Shark String Art, 2-4 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Use string and glue to engineer a shark. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Millersburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at Swing at Lykens Valley, 1724 State Route 25.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Northumberland
St. John’s Lutheran Church and Camp Mount Luther, Mifflinburg, are partnering in ministry this summer, bringing fun, fellowship and the love of God to this year’s Vacation Bible School. The camp will be held from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland. No cost to attend. A light dinner meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. A free will donation will be taken nightly. Offering collected will be used to purchase items from the Good Gifts Catalog of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Open to preschoolers, ages 3-5; and students who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade. For registration information regarding Vacation Bible School Evening Camp, call the church office at 570-473-3770 or download the registration form at www.stjohnslutherannorry.org. Registrations will be taken at the door.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 54th anniversary Richfield Dutch Days continues at Basom Park. Entertainment by Lucky Afternoon at 8 and 9 p.m. and a baked ham dinner served at 4:30 p.m. Fireworks display at 10 p.m. www.dutchdays.com
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Becky Blue Band performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DRUM CIRCLE/Sunbury
Drum Along with Dave (Drum Circle), 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Fero Vineyard, JPM Road.
CONCERT/Middleburg
The Southern Gospel singing group Redeemed will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road. An offering will be received to help cover the evening’s expenses. Info: On the church Facebook page or call Pastor Matt at 570-540-6067.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Allen Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 54th anniversary Richfield Dutch Days continues at Basom Park. Entertainment by Joe Bonson & Coffee Run at 9 and 9:30 p.m. and pork and sauerkraut served at 4:30 p.m. www.dutchdays.com
KARAOKE NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Karaoke Night, 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brandon Barnhart — The Electric Piano Man performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Stevie Unplugged performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
GARDEN PARTY/Lewisburg
Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will hold their fourth annual Lewisburg Victorian Fairy Garden Party at 7:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn in front of the GreenSpace Center (the former Lewisburg Area HS), at 815 Market St. The Party will begin with a Grand Promenade, during which local luminaries will judge participants' costumes — a grand prize for best Fairy costume and another for best Victorian costume will be awarded later in the evening. Next is a brief performance by dancers in Strictly Ballet's summer ballet camp, focusing this year on the ballet, "Giselle." After the performance, attendees will be free to play lawn games, have their tarot read by Olivia Lechniak of Widow's Walk, have their photo taken by Eric Santanen, make art with the Art Cart, search for sugarplums and other treats, or hope for a visit from the Green Fairy, who will once again be portrayed by Emily Ayn Bowen. There is no admission to attend, but donations will be accepted. Info: Strictly Ballet Arts Facebook or Instagram pages, StrictlyBalletArts.com, or the RiverStage or Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Facebook pages.
HARRY POTTER'S BIRTHDAY/Lewisburg
Happy Birthday, Harry Potter. Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, as we welcome Muggles (the wizard term for non-magic folks) for ex-STREAM Saturday fun. Practice making potions, casting spells, and learning about magical creatures. Deck out in your most wizarding wardrobe for added fun. Free with general admission or membership. Recommended for children ages 4 and up.
HARRY POTTER'S BIRTHDAY/Mifflinburg
Harry Potter Birthday Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Accio FUN! Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with games and crafts at the library. All ages welcome.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smiler Grogan performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
DUTCH DAYS/Richfield
The 54th anniversary Richfield Dutch Days concludes at Basom Park. Parade at 4 p.m., entertainment by the Jordan Family Band at 8:15 and 9:45 p.m., and a chicken barbecue served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again after the parade. The 2021 Name Quilt will be auctioned at 8 p.m. from the stage. www.dutchdays.com
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jesse performs 8-11 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Moose Lodge 1173, 40 W. Spruce St. $5 cover.
BENEFIT SPLASH HOP/Sunbury
A Shikellamy High School multi-class event will be held 3-9 p.m. at the Sunbury Community Pool. All proceeds benefit Class of 1986 alum, Bryan Erb, who is battling ALS disease. Food, music by Eighty6 Band and DJ Rocx, 50/50 drawings, raffle baskets. Tickets are $20 each. Purchase tickets before July 19 and your meal will consist of grilled chicken and sides. Purchase tickets after July 19 and your meal consists of burgers, hot dogs, and chips. For tickets and information go to www.splashhop.us or call/text 813-334-6865.
DIY CRAFT/Sunbury
DIY beach picture frame begins at 1 p.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St. Cost: $15/person.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Broke Superstars performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie, Mason and Barb perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Family Ties Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
BLOCK PARTY/Turbotville
The second annual Block Party will be held at The Exchange Pool, 1373 White Hall Road, featuring food trucks, a craft and vendor fair, car and motorcycle show, volleyball, DJ entertainment, and of course plenty of opportunity for swimming. The car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting for the car show will end at 1 p.m., and trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. Car show spots are $10 each. Registrations will be accepted the day of the event; registration forms can be printed from the Exchange Pool facebook page. The swimming pool will be open to the public from 12:30-7:30 p.m. Cost: $6/adults, $5/children 17 and under, and free for children 2 and under with a paying adult. After 5 p.m., the cost for everyone is $3. Corn-hole boards are also available if there is interest among the visitors. Donations can be made at the pool or to the Northern Montour Recreation Association account at the Turbotville National Bank. Info: email michellethomas1113@yahoo.com or send a message on the Exchange Pool Facebook page.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE/Bloomsburg
The first annual Daddy Daughter Dance held 1-4 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
CAR SHOW REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
The Second Annual Wheels in the Grove car show held 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in downtown Selinsgrove. Cost: $20 non-refundable donation for each vehicle. Must present an admission card to enter. All vehicles will be staged at the Selinsgrove Area High School parking lot off 500 Broad St. then move to downtown Market Street for parking. Admission cards will be mailed after receiving registration form with check. All cars and motorcycles must be registered no later than July 31. Info: 570-850-7907.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jason Yoder performs 2-4 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MONDAY, AUG. 1
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Danville
Vacation Bible School held 6-8 p.m. at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. Ages 3 and older welcome. Theme: Make a splash with Jesus at Pool Party VBS. Info: Jody Callahan at 570-271-1145.
LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Knoebels Grove Bandshell.
GARDEN PARTY/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden — Garden Party, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate the end of the summer growing season with vegetables harvested from the Kid’s Garden. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
MOVIE NIGHT/Lewisburg
Under the Sea Movie Night, 6-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate the end of Summer Quest with a fun movie and popcorn. For ages 6-12. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
TEEN BRUNCH CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Brunch Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join old and new friends each week for a fun activity. Bring a lunch and the library will supply a dessert. Candy Olympics: Teens compete in candy-themed games for prizes. Teens must register to participate by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
SINGERS JAMBOREE REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will host a Youth Singers Jamboree from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Regional Engagement Center (R.E.C.), 429 8th St. Open to youth in grades 3-12 who enjoy singing, making music with friends, and meeting new friends with a love of music. Activities will include: Yoga for Singers with special guest Johanna Kodlick, Rhythm in vocal music, Looping with vocal music with special guest Devin Flynt, and Improvisation in singing. Lunch and snacks provided. Cost: $10, payable upon entry. Registration by Aug. 1 is required. To sign up, contact workshop director Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Danville
Vacation Bible School held 6-8 p.m. at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. Ages 3 and older welcome. Theme: Make a splash with Jesus at Pool Party VBS. Info: Jody Callahan at 570-271-1145.
LIVE MUSIC/Elysburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs at 1:30, 4:30 nd 7:30 p.m. at Knoebels Grove Bandshell.
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
CARNIVAL/McAlisterville
The Fayette Community Carnival held at Lost Creek Community Park, 137 School St. Theme: “Rock N’ Roll. Free nightly entertainment, Bartlebaugh Amusements, Skyshooter Fireworks, Chinese auction (fire house), chicken barbecue, parade and car show (Aug. 6) and much more.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
West Branch Barbershop Chorus performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kira & Jake perform 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Danville
Vacation Bible School held 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1-5 at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. Ages 3 and older welcome. Theme: Make a splash with Jesus at Pool Party VBS. Info: Jody Callahan at 570-271-1145.
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Jim Price will discuss the Battle of Gettysburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lewisburg’s Music in the Park held at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil.
CARNIVAL/McAlisterville
The Fayette Community Carnival held at Lost Creek Community Park, 137 School St. Theme: “Rock N’ Roll. Free nightly entertainment, Bartlebaugh Amusements, Skyshooter Fireworks, Chinese auction (fire house), chicken barbecue, parade and car show (Aug. 6) and much more.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
STORYTIME/Selinsgrove
Mother Goose on the Loose Story Time, 10 a.m. at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library, 1 N. High St.
CAMPFIRE NIGHT/Shamokin Dam
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail, will host a Campfire Night at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to an evening of free food, music, an opportunity to make a craft, their famous fish pond, and of course a campfire. An evening of fun for the entire family. Info: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Shamokin Dam’s Facebook page or call 570-743-4974. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the church's recreation center.
GREEN HAPPY HOUR/Sunbury
Want to join others addressing the climate crisis? Meet volunteers from Citizen's Climate Lobby at the Green Happy Hour at 5:30 p.m. at Three Beards Brewery, 109 Carroll Road. Take action. Learn how.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St